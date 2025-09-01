The 15 Altcoins Developers Focused on the Most in the Last Week Have Been Revealed – Here’s the List

Developer activity, as well as price movements in the cryptocurrency market, continues to be a key indicator for investors. According to data obtained from GitHub over the past week, the projects with the most developer activity have been revealed.
Here are the top 15 altcoin projects with the highest number of commits according to weekly data:
- Ethereum (ETH) – 377 commit
- Cardano (ADA) – 322 commit
- Hedera (HBAR) – 167 commit
- Flow (FLOW) – 127 commit
- Internet Computer (ICP) – 112 commits
- Chainlink (LINK) – 95 commits
- Stellar (XLM) – 77 commit
- Polkadot (DOT) – 72 commit
- Gnosis (GNO) – 71 commit
- Avalanche (AVAX) – 67 commits
- Decentraland (MANA) – 63 commits
- Cosmos (ATOM) – 62 commit
- Mina Protocol (MINA) – 61 commits
- Audius (AUDIO) – 50 commit
- Ripple (XRP) – 46 commit
Flow attracted attention with a 50.4% increase in developer activity on a week-over-week basis.
Ethereum is also the clear leader in total ecosystem commits. Here are the top 10:
- Ethereum (ETH) – 50,359 commits
- Polkadot (DOT) – 2,856 commits
- Internet Computer (ICP) – 1,219 commits
- Arbitrum (ARB) – 1,112 commits
- Cardano (ADA) – 782 commit
- Stacks (STX) – 258 commit
- Chainlink (LINK) – 179 commits
- Flow (FLOW) – 177 commit
- MultiversX (EGLD) – 136 commits
- Tezos (XTZ) – 74 commit
Ethereum continues to be the project with the highest developer interest, both in terms of core and ecosystem. Cardano, Polkadot, ICP, and Arbitrum are among the other projects that have attracted attention in terms of ecosystem development.
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-15-altcoins-developers-focused-on-the-most-in-the-last-week-have-been-revealed-heres-the-list/