The 15 Altcoins Developers Focused on the Most in the Last Week Have Been Revealed – Here’s the List

Developer activity, as well as price movements in the cryptocurrency market, continues to be a key indicator for investors. According to data obtained from GitHub over the past week, the projects with the most developer activity have been revealed.

Here are the top 15 altcoin projects with the highest number of commits according to weekly data:

Ethereum (ETH) – 377 commit Cardano (ADA) – 322 commit Hedera (HBAR) – 167 commit Flow (FLOW) – 127 commit Internet Computer (ICP) – 112 commits Chainlink (LINK) – 95 commits Stellar (XLM) – 77 commit Polkadot (DOT) – 72 commit Gnosis (GNO) – 71 commit Avalanche (AVAX) – 67 commits Decentraland (MANA) – 63 commits Cosmos (ATOM) – 62 commit Mina Protocol (MINA) – 61 commits Audius (AUDIO) – 50 commit Ripple (XRP) – 46 commit

Flow attracted attention with a 50.4% increase in developer activity on a week-over-week basis.

Ethereum is also the clear leader in total ecosystem commits. Here are the top 10:

Ethereum (ETH) – 50,359 commits Polkadot (DOT) – 2,856 commits Internet Computer (ICP) – 1,219 commits Arbitrum (ARB) – 1,112 commits Cardano (ADA) – 782 commit Stacks (STX) – 258 commit Chainlink (LINK) – 179 commits Flow (FLOW) – 177 commit MultiversX (EGLD) – 136 commits Tezos (XTZ) – 74 commit

Ethereum continues to be the project with the highest developer interest, both in terms of core and ecosystem. Cardano, Polkadot, ICP, and Arbitrum are among the other projects that have attracted attention in terms of ecosystem development.

