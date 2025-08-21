The 4 Best Cryptos to Buy Now: These Coins Set to Explode in Q4 2025!

As the digital asset market matures, the hunt for the best crypto to buy in 2025 is already underway. The next wave of growth will likely reward those who focus on projects combining strong fundamentals, growing adoption, and solid real-world utility. Trends can change fast, so picking networks that balance innovation with clear demand is key.

Here’s a look at three that are building strong momentum: BlockDAG, Cardano (ADA), and Chainlink (LINK). Each brings something unique: BlockDAG’s ambitious hybrid design, Cardano’s resurgence in price action, and Chainlink’s expanding role in powering blockchain integrations.

With market sentiment heating up, these three are drawing attention as potential winners in 2025. Let’s dive into why they’re being marked as the best crypto to buy before the next bull run kicks off.

BlockDAG: Presale Rockets Past $378M!

The BlockDAG presale continues to gather serious pace, and hesitation could mean missing out on the biggest gains. Currently priced at $0.0276 in Batch 29, BDAG is projected to hit $1 at launch, which signals a possible 36x return. So far, $378M has been raised, 25 billion coins have been sold, and early buyers from Batch 1 are already sitting on gains of 2,660%.

But this isn’t just hype. BlockDAG’s unique DAG plus Proof-of-Work setup delivers extremely fast, scalable, and secure transactions while keeping full decentralization, a rare combination in crypto.

Adoption is already building, with more than 19,000 mining rigs shipped and over 2.5M people actively mining through the X1 mobile app. Developers are laying the groundwork now so the ecosystem will be live and functional from day one of mainnet.

Once Batch 29 wraps up, the price will automatically rise. History shows that those who get in early reap the biggest rewards. With momentum this strong, it’s no surprise BlockDAG is being flagged as one of the best cryptos to buy heading into Q4 of 2025.

Monero: Community Resilience Proves Its Strength

For users who prioritize anonymity, Monero continues to rank among the best cryptocurrencies available. Recently, the community fended off a major mining pool push, initiated by Qubic and tied to IOTA’s co-founder, that tried to control more than half of the network’s hash rate. A swift DDoS strike cut the pool’s hash power from 2.6 GH/s to 0.8 GH/s, proving Monero’s defenders are always ready.

Despite such challenges, Monero development is thriving. The upcoming Monero Konferenco 6 on August 9 and Research Lab session on August 13 highlight the community’s steady progress. These gatherings showcase how the ecosystem is evolving while sticking firmly to its privacy-focused mission.

At a time of growing regulatory oversight, Monero’s focus on user privacy and resistance to manipulation makes it more than just another altcoin. For those valuing security, decentralization, and resilience, Monero remains a strong contender on the list of best cryptos to buy.

Cardano: ADA Price Targets $1.75

Cardano has reemerged as a top contender for the best crypto to buy in 2025. Over the past week, ADA surged by more than 33%, now trading between $0.90 and $0.95. Technical charts show a golden cross on the daily timeframe and record open interest of $1.77B, highlighting strong market conviction. Analysts are calling for a further climb toward $1.60–$1.75, potentially doubling from current levels.

Several factors fuel this rise: whispers of a Cardano ETF, steady whale purchases, and active retail participation. Beyond speculation, Cardano’s fundamentals remain strong with support for DeFi, NFTs, and smart contracts, giving it long-term appeal.

If ADA can sustain its momentum, it could become one of the few large-cap altcoins capable of delivering significant upside in 2025. The mix of institutional curiosity and retail enthusiasm positions Cardano as a serious candidate for the best crypto to buy in the year ahead.

Chainlink: LINK Eyes $47 on Oracle Demand

Chainlink continues to prove its staying power and remains firmly in the discussion for the best crypto to buy in 2025. LINK’s price recently spiked between 30–44% in a week, hitting a six-month high of nearly $24 before cooling near $22. Even with this pullback, signs point to strength, including whale accumulation, higher Total Value Secured (TVS), and a jump in search trends.

As real-world asset tokenization and multi-chain systems gain traction, Chainlink’s oracle services are becoming essential infrastructure. Analysts are already projecting a push back toward $35–$47, leaving room for LINK to capture both institutional and retail demand as the cycle heats up.

With adoption deepening across the ecosystem, Chainlink’s role as a critical data bridge ensures it stays relevant. For those eyeing reliable projects with strong growth narratives, LINK remains a clear option for the best crypto to buy.

Which Is The Best Crypto to Buy Now?

The next year could be one of the most important in crypto’s history, making early choices about the best crypto to buy in 2025 more crucial than ever. BlockDAG’s fast-moving presale offers rare early-stage upside, Cardano is breaking out technically while strengthening its fundamentals, and Chainlink’s oracle dominance makes it indispensable for blockchain growth.

No project comes without risks, but these three have clear catalysts that could fuel strong performance once the next bull market kicks in. The presale window for BlockDAG in particular is closing quickly, and missing it could mean paying much higher prices later.

In crypto, timing separates modest wins from explosive gains. The question is less about whether these coins will run, it’s whether you’ll be positioned before the crowd when they do.

