The 5 Biggest Retail Trends 2026

AI-retail intelligence is transforming how retailers strategize the future of the industry from customer shopping journeys to supply chain optimization. getty

Politics and business are no longer separate worlds, and their overlap has created seismic shifts across retail that demand entirely new strategies. Technological acceleration and a substantial change in consumer empowerment are reshaping how retailers and brands operate, communicate, and survive in an increasingly volatile marketplace. Here are five trends that will shape the next year:

1. Chief Geopolitical Officer (CGO) As The Hot New Retail Job

The current economic and political turmoil, which has only intensified with this year’s tariff turbulence, is creating a new role for retailers and brands: the CGO (chief geopolitical officer). “One of the top emerging trends in business is the rise of the politically seasoned operator in the C-suite,” said Arick Wierson, formerly a senior aide to New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and now advising startups and corporations around the world. “Some might call it a chief geopolitical officer because it’s a role that transcends the traditional silos of public affairs, communications, marketing, and strategy. Politics and regulation are colliding with business like never before. From culture-war flashpoints like Pride Month campaigns or gun sales, to shifting supply-chain risks from tariffs, companies are being thrust into political fights whether they want to be or not.” The CGO will help companies navigate political landscapes through risk assessments, stakeholder relations, and understanding consumer sentiment that brands face during strategic shifts. “Traditionally, this balancing act fell to the CEO. But forward-looking firms are realizing they need someone who can read policy, culture, and media all at once — a skillset more often forged in politics than in business,” added Wierson.

Retail media ecosystems allow for hyper-personalization and real-time analytics for targeted marketing initiatives. getty

2. Retail Media Empires Surge

In 2023, retail media networks (RMN) were a trend on my top five list. Fast-forward to 2026, where RMN has gone beyond a source of driving revenue three years ago, to evolving into a retail media ecosystem that’s become a brand-building, partnership-attracting, and analytics gold mine. “Synthesizing and harmonizing data on consumer trends, shopping behavior, and where things are shifting, will lead to an understanding of how marketers and retailers should adapt to the challenges that they might be seeing,” explains Dan Bonert, head of retail media in North America, for NielsenIQ.

Retailers have moved beyond programmatic advertising with vendors to working with shared transactional information and shopping behaviors. “We see about 2.4 trillion transactions on a weekly basis. For context, Visa, MasterCard, and American Express see about 400 billion combined. So, NielsenIQ is almost six times the size,” stated Bonert. Companies will look for more sophisticated ways to utilize the data to better understand shopping behaviors across platforms. Additionally, retailers and brands will work collaboratively with vendors and partners to optimize marketing spend.

Ace Hardware recently rolled out its RedVest Media, tagged as the Helpful Network, which includes a toolbox for its vendors and store owners. “Ace has always been about helping our neighbors,” said Molly Hjelm, corporate vice president of Retail Media at Ace Hardware. “With RedVest Media, we’re now extending that helpfulness to our brand partners, giving them the tools and data to drive meaningful engagement and measurable results at both the national and local level.”

The growth of retail media ecosystems is tremendous as the industry acquires massive amounts of transaction data, advanced targeting capabilities, and emerging in-store technologies. By layering AI capabilities into the marketing function, growth will be explosive.

3. The Evolution Of AI-Powered Retail Analytics

Emerging solutions in the analytics space are creating intelligent bridges between previously disconnected data environments. “This is where AI becomes more than automation—it becomes enterprise-aware augmentation,” explains Liz Buchanan, North America president of NielsenIQ. Artificial intelligence (AI) is finding its most immediate applications in operational efficiencies within trade desk, sales, and category management functions. These elevated functions move beyond simple automation to become enterprise-aware augmentation that can query complex datasets in natural language and deliver actionable insights in minutes. “The industry is also witnessing breakthroughs in innovation testing through AI-powered synthetic response panels that use virtual consumer personas built from real-world data, enabling brands to screen and refine product concepts in real-time rather than waiting weeks for traditional testing results,” said Buchanan.

Previously, retailers have utilized AI for improving the shopper journey through agents that have become conversational chatbots and personalized search engines, producing recommendations for shoppers both online and in the physical store. The growth in AI-driven analytics will come from revenue-generating features like retail media networks, dynamic pricing models, assortment planning optimization, and collaborations with vendors across platforms. “The future of retail will be shaped by those who embrace the shift from data analytics to AI-retail intelligence, not just collecting data, but operationalizing it through intelligent systems that drive efficiency, agility, and growth,” stated Buchanan.

Operationally, retailers and brands will use AI-powered computer vision and transaction monitoring systems for detecting theft and fraud in real-time. AI-empowered supply chain management and demand forecasting will experience extensive growth over the next year. AI-empowered work management systems use AI to analyze data and automate workforce scheduling processes. This leads to optimized labor costs, increased productivity, enhanced employee experiences, improved customer shopping experiences, and greater overall satisfaction.

4. Return-To-Office Mandates

The return-to-office (RTO) mandate has become a battleground between employers and the workforce for many companies. “To me, it’s almost like a tug of war between what the corporations want and what the individual associate wants, and it looks like, as of recently, the company is winning the tug of war,” said Kevin Finnegan, executive search consultant at Global Recruiters of Lowcountry. However, some companies that have mandated that employees return to the office may find that the younger generations would rather quit before returning to the typical five-day workweek in the office.

Return-to-office mandates are prompting some workers into a new phenomena of ‘coffee badging’ where they swipe into work, have coffee and chat with co-workers then leave for the day. getty

Companies implementing RTO mandates are paying a price, experiencing 14% higher turnover rates. Creative employees are using tactics like “coffee badging” – swiping into work, grabbing coffee, and engaging in brief social interactions with colleagues, then leaving to work remotely for the rest of the day. Others are taking the route of ‘quiet quitting’ — doing the bare minimum of work, while looking for another remote work job.

While RTO mandates continue to roll out for more companies, the gig economy is growing as employees search for a better life-work balance with remote work opportunities. The ultimate solution may require more nuanced approaches that balance business needs with evolving workforce expectations. “The future of work isn’t really remote or office. I think it’s going to challenge leadership about what I think is a purposeful presence. I think they have to reframe the conversation with the workforce,” says Finnegan.

5. AI And Social Scrutiny Are Reshaping Corporate Communication

In today’s retail environment with increased economic uncertainty, political volatility, and unpredictable market conditions, where overpromising can lead to significant stock price volatility and potential legal exposure, companies will be more selective with information disseminated during earnings calls and press releases. Publicly traded U.S. companies are fundamentally shifting their earnings communication strategies, moving away from specific commitments and detailed forward guidance toward more cautious, guarded language that minimizes public promises.

While not legally required, many companies continue to host earnings calls to maintain transparency, communicate their strategy, and attract investors. However, with the growth of social media and consumer advocacy, retailers are being more cautious about communications to prevent backfiring, not only from investors and analysts but from their core customer base.

Cracker Barrel learned very quickly, when it recently tried to change its logo, that every word the company communicates is scrutinized. Wendy’s learned a similar lesson last year when they tried to announce a significant change in pricing strategy through an earnings call.

Many analysts, customers, and competitors are using AI tools to summarize, quote, and list out key initiatives from both press releases and earnings calls. Corporate communications is getting an overhaul and will require specialized skillsets to navigate the complex internal and external environments.

The New Retail Reality

Retailers that recognize these interconnected retail trends and adapt accordingly will thrive in this new landscape. Those that cling to outdated models risk being swept away by forces they failed to anticipate. In this new reality, success isn’t just about selling products; It’s about skillfully managing the complex web of relationships, technologies, and expectations that define modern retail.