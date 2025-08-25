The "7-year dormant BTC ancient whale" liquidated two ETH long positions to take profit, making a profit of $39.36 million in three days

PANews reported on August 25th that @ai_9684xtpa, monitoring by the "ancient BTC whale who had been dormant for seven years and was high-profile in shifting to ETH," has liquidated two long ETH positions to take profits, generating a profit of $39.36 million in three days. This is the first reduction/closeout of this entity's ETH long position since initiating it.
This whale has a total of five ETH long positions, and the remaining three still hold 40,211.81 ETH with a floating profit of US$11.17 million. The address 0x3f7...28027 has also been continuously reducing its positions in the past hour.
