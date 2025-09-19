The Bank of Canada has called on the country to establish a stablecoin framework to avoid falling behind other countries.

Par : PANews
2025/09/19 08:22
PANews reported on September 19th that according to Cointelegraph, the Bank of Canada has called for the establishment of a stablecoin regulatory framework to modernize the payment system and avoid lagging behind other countries in promoting related policies. On Thursday, Ron Morrow, Executive Director of Payments and Other Affairs at the Bank of Canada, gave a speech at the Chartered Professional Accountants Conference in Ottawa, saying: "Even if you are on the right track, stagnation will be surpassed. For stablecoins to be considered currency, they must be as safe and stable as bank account balances. Governments are strengthening their regulation of cryptocurrencies such as stablecoins to benefit consumers and avoid credit and liquidity risks. In fact, many jurisdictions around the world have already introduced or are about to introduce regulatory frameworks for crypto assets."

Parataxis Holdings to launch Bitcoin asset management platform in South Korea through $18.29 million acquisition

PANews June 20 news, according to PR Newswire, Parataxis Holdings, a Bitcoin-focused investment startup, announced that it has reached a final agreement with Bridge Biotherapeutics, Inc. to invest 25 billion
PANews2025/06/20 20:21
Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI

The post Tokyo Fashion Brand Expands Into Bitcoin and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On Wednesday, Japanese casual apparel retailer Mac House announced that shareholders approved a name change to Gyet Co., Ltd., signaling a strategic shift into crypto and digital assets. The move highlights a broader corporate plan centered on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence. It reflects the company's ambition to launch a global Bitcoin treasury program, drawing attention from both domestic and international observers. "Yet" and Its Global Significance Gyet's amended corporate charter introduces wide-ranging digital initiatives, adding cryptocurrency acquisition, trading, management, and payment services. The new objectives also cover crypto mining, staking, lending, and yield farming, as well as blockchain system development, NFT-related projects, and research in generative AI and data center operations. These changes indicate a clear intent to diversify beyond apparel and position the company within global technology and finance sectors. The rebranding reflects Gyet's aim to operate with a broader international outlook. Its new name conveys three concepts: "Growth Yet," "Global Yet," and "Generation Yet," signaling a desire to create technology-driven value for future generations while expanding beyond Japan's domestic market. Bitcoin Purchasing and Mining Gyet declared its digital asset ambitions in June 2025 and in July signed a basic cooperation agreement with mining firm Zerofield. The company has since begun a $11.6 million Bitcoin acquisition program and is testing mining operations in US states such as Texas and Georgia, where electricity costs are relatively low. Its goal of holding more than 1,000 BTC is modest globally, but the model—funding purchases and mining with retail cash flow—remains unusual for an apparel business. Within Japan, Gyet follows companies such as Hotta Marusho and Kitabo, which have also diversified into cryptocurrency activities distinct from their original operations. This move may accelerate corporate Bitcoin holdings as a financial strategy, attract interest in overseas mining ventures by Japanese firms, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:13
JPMorgan and Mitsubishi are negotiating a $22 billion loan to finance an AI data center

JPMorgan Chase and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) are reportedly getting ready to close a financing deal worth $22 billion to support Vantage Data Centers' development of a 1,200-acre campus in Texas, known as the "Frontier" facility.  Vantage Data Centers announced on Tuesday that JPMorgan and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group are leading the debt financing […]
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 03:20
