The Beatles Turn A Decades-Old B-Side Into A Top 40 Bestseller

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 22:40
B
B$0.5671-1.48%
Sidekick
K$0.2358+12.12%
U
U$0.02082-0.09%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0992-8.00%
GET
GET$0.011232-4.32%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Promotional studio portrait of The Beatles, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, 1963

The Beatles’ “I’ll Get You” climbs into the U.K. top 40 on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts this week. Promotional studio portrait of The Beatles, Paul McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr, 1963 (Photo by Daily Herald Archive/National Science & Media Museum/SSPL via Getty Images)

SSPL via Getty Images

The Beatles are so massively successful, even decades after the group split, that fans will purchase anything connected to the Fab Four. The outfit sees multiple compilations live on lists in countries like the United Kingdom and the United States, and from time to time, a handful of singles can even find space on a chart or two.

While it’s not necessarily uncommon for a Beatles smash — the kind remembered as a standout from one of the most valuable catalogs of all time — to remain on a chart, the Beatles are so big that even B-sides that were never properly released as singles can become big wins, especially in the U.K., where the rockers remain among the most beloved musical acts of all time.

“She Loves You” and “I’ll Get You”

In 1963, the Beatles released “She Loves You.” The track would go on to quickly become a huge hit all around the world, and one of the earliest (of many) chart successes for the Beatles. At the time, singles were released with B-sides, so while “She Loves You” was the focus — the A-side — “I’ll Get You” has been largely forgotten except by Beatles fanatics, even though it was attached to the early-career win. That’s the track that is a hit in its own right again, more than half a century after it was first sold.

“I’ll Get You” Breaks Into the Top 40 on Every Chart

“I’ll Get You” appears on a pair of charts in the U.K. this week, and it climbs on both of them. The Beatles cut doesn’t just rise, it breaks back into the top 40 and is now a proper smash on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts, as it jumps to Nos. 21 and 29, respectively.

“I’ll Get You” Returns to the Top 40

Last week, “I’ll Get You” was already living inside the top 40 on the list of the top-selling songs on vinyl in the U.K., but it sat just outside that important region on the tally focused entirely on physical formats, which expands beyond vinyl. Just days ago, “I’ll Get You” sat at No. 41 on the Official Physical Singles chart.

Another Top 10 Smash for The Beatles

In the five weeks that “I’ll Get You” has spent on both tallies, the tune has already risen higher than where it sits right now. “I’ll Get You” has spent time inside the top 10 on both lists, and just when it looked like it was declining for good, the track has reversed course.

Two Top 40 Bestsellers for The Beatles

The Beatles almost claim a pair of top 40 successes on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts this week. “All My Loving” reenters the vinyl tally at No. 32 while at the same time ascending from No. 69 to No. 43 on the physical-only ranking.

“All My Loving,” “Now and Then” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand”

The Beatles fill four spaces on the Official Physical Singles chart this week — an incredible sum for a group that broke up in the 1970s. In addition to “I’ll Get You” and “All My Loving,” “Now and Then” also rises a few spaces and makes a home at No. 76. Meanwhile, “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” another early radio favorite from the group, dips a single spot to No. 93.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/19/the-beatles-turn-a-decades-old-b-side-into-a-top-40-bestseller/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

X, formerly Twitter, is looking to enhance its “super app” credentials with the rollout of in-app investment and trading features. According to a report by the Financial Times, the social media platform, which has gained significant traction since Elon Musk…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001051-6.41%
RWAX
APP$0.00266+0.03%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 22:14
Partager
The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

With the Senate passing the bill, what are the hurdles for the GENIUS Act to become a formal law? What legislative procedures need to be completed? What clauses are the focus of debate among lawmakers? PANews sorted out its core links.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.695-4.44%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4675-3.40%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016682-12.46%
Partager
PANews2025/05/20 12:00
Partager
Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss Remember that bold forecast from 2018? Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff famously suggested that Bitcoin was “more likely” to tumble to $100 than surge past $10,000. Fast forward to 2025, and Bitcoin is trading at a staggering $113,260, having recently hit an all-time high of $124,128. This dramatic rise has prompted Rogoff to reflect on his much-discussed Bitcoin prediction, offering valuable insights into the unpredictable nature of digital assets. Why Did the Bitcoin Prediction Go Wrong? Rogoff’s original thesis was straightforward: he believed Bitcoin’s primary use case was illicit activity. Consequently, he anticipated a global regulatory crackdown that would suppress its value. However, the reality unfolded quite differently. Speaking on X (formerly Twitter), Rogoff cited several key factors that led to his inaccurate forecast: Lack of Effective Regulation: Contrary to expectations, comprehensive global regulation did not materialize swiftly. This allowed Bitcoin to grow without the anticipated governmental constraints. Unexpected Adoption: Beyond illicit uses, Bitcoin saw significant and unexpected adoption. This included institutional investment, corporate treasuries, and growing mainstream acceptance, expanding its utility far beyond what was initially perceived. Regulatory Inaction: While discussions about regulation continued, concrete, coordinated global action that would cripple Bitcoin’s value largely remained absent, or was too slow to impact its momentum. These elements combined to create an environment where Bitcoin could flourish, directly contradicting the economist’s earlier Bitcoin prediction. The Unstoppable Rise of Bitcoin The journey from $10,000 to over $113,000 has been nothing short of remarkable. Bitcoin’s resilience and growth highlight a fundamental shift in how the world views digital currencies. What was once seen purely as a speculative or niche asset has evolved into a significant player in the global financial landscape. Its decentralized nature, coupled with increasing liquidity and infrastructure development, has fueled this impressive ascent. Many factors contributed to this growth, including: Growing institutional interest and investment. Increased retail adoption and accessibility through various platforms. The narrative of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and traditional financial instability. This sustained upward trajectory continues to challenge conventional economic models and forecasts. Lessons from a Misguided Bitcoin Prediction Rogoff’s reflection offers crucial lessons for anyone attempting to forecast the future of emerging technologies. Predicting the trajectory of innovative assets like Bitcoin is inherently challenging due to their nascent stage and rapid evolution. Traditional economic models, while robust for established markets, may not fully capture the dynamics of disruptive innovations. What can we learn from this? Adaptability is Key: Economic models and forecasts need to be dynamic and adaptable to new information and changing market conditions. Understand New Paradigms: Cryptocurrencies introduce new economic paradigms that require fresh perspectives, not just applying old frameworks. Embrace Uncertainty: The future of digital assets remains uncertain, making rigid predictions risky. A flexible approach is often more prudent. The missed Bitcoin prediction serves as a powerful reminder of how quickly the financial world can change. Navigating the Future of Bitcoin While Bitcoin’s journey has defied many early skeptics, its future still holds potential volatility and ongoing regulatory developments. Governments and financial institutions worldwide are still grappling with how to integrate or regulate digital assets effectively. However, the foundational adoption and technological advancements suggest that Bitcoin is here to stay, evolving into a more mature asset class. For investors and enthusiasts, staying informed about regulatory shifts, technological upgrades, and broader market sentiment is crucial. The market continues to mature, offering both opportunities and risks. It is always wise to approach these markets with a clear understanding of your risk tolerance. In conclusion, Kenneth Rogoff’s candid reflection on his 2018 Bitcoin prediction underscores the complex and often unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. His insights highlight how factors like regulatory evolution and unexpected adoption can dramatically alter the course of emerging technologies. Bitcoin’s remarkable journey from a niche asset to a global financial phenomenon continues to challenge conventional wisdom, proving that innovation often moves faster than forecasts. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. Who is Kenneth Rogoff? Kenneth Rogoff is a prominent American economist and professor of economics at Harvard University. He is known for his work on international economics and public finance. 2. What was Rogoff’s original Bitcoin prediction? In 2018, Rogoff predicted that Bitcoin was “more likely” to fall to $100 than rise to $10,000, primarily due to his belief that its main use was for illicit activities and that a global regulatory crackdown was imminent. 3. Why did his Bitcoin prediction prove inaccurate? Rogoff attributes his misjudgment to the lack of effective global regulation, the unexpected and widespread adoption of Bitcoin, and the general inaction from regulatory bodies that he had anticipated. 4. What is Bitcoin’s current price? As of 2025, Bitcoin is trading at $113,260, having recently reached an all-time high of $124,128. 5. What can we learn from this missed forecast? This situation teaches us that emerging technologies like Bitcoin are highly unpredictable. Economic models need to be adaptable, and forecasters must consider new paradigms and unexpected adoption patterns rather than relying solely on traditional frameworks. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your friends and on your social media channels! Help us spread awareness about the evolving cryptocurrency landscape and the fascinating stories within it. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s price action. This post Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00220012-4.64%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.0192-3.17%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10041-2.09%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/20 05:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Musk’s X to offer investment and trading in ‘super app’: report

The US GENIUS stablecoin bill passed the Senate vote, but still needs the green light from the House of Representatives and the President. The Trump family stablecoin has become a controversial issue

Bitcoin Prediction: Harvard Economist Rogoff Reflects on Stunning Miss

Live Utility: Cold Wallet Pays You Now, While Ethereum Waits on $15K and Tron’s Volume Hits 11 Billion

Blockchain Life Week in Dubai: we have never seen this before