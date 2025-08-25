The Beatles Unveil Trailer For ‘Anthology’ Music Collection

The Beatles (L-R) Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and John Lennon. credit: Bruce McBroom/© Apple Corps Ltd.

It had been a very eventful week for Beatles fans, as another new band-related project will be arriving this fall.

Last Thursday, Apple Corps Ltd. announced the return of The Beatles Anthology documentary series, this time as an expanded nine-part series starting Nov. 26 on Disney+. Marking that occasion will be the re-release of the three Anthology albums, remastered by Giles Martin along with the addition for a fourth volume containing 13 previously unreleased demos, session recordings and rarities.

First airing 30 years ago in the U.S. on ABC, The Beatles Anthology not only told the history of the Fab Four through then-new interviews with Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr along and archival footage/audio with the late John Lennon — but it also unveiled two new Beatles songs that revolved around late 1970s-era demos that Lennon recorded: “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love.” Serving as musical companions to the documentary, the three Anthology volumes — featuring a treasure trove of never-before-released demos, alternate takes and rare tracks — became hugely successful.

On Sunday, Aug. 24, a new trailer was shared on the Beatles’ YouTube channel highlighting the new musical Anthology collection scheduled for Nov. 21 in the format of 12 LPs, 8 CDs and digital, including the new Anthology 4, curated by Martin. In addition to the aforementioned 13 previously unreleased tracks from the archives (see tracklisting below), this new installment will feature new 2025 mixes of “Free as a Bird” and “Real Love” overseen by Jeff Lynne (who co-produced the original 1995 versions) using the demixed Lennon vocals — similar to the approach heard on the final Beatles song “Now and Then,” which first appeared on the 2023 edition of The Beatles 1966-1970 compilation (“Now and Then” will also be on Anthology 4).

The new mix of “Free as a Bird” was shared last Thursday and fans will be very pleased to hear that Lennon’s vocals sound clearer and cleaner than the 1995 version; there’s also both subtle and noticeable tweaks on the new mix that are equally impressive. It creates a sense of anticipation and optimism for what the new mix “Real Love” will sound like.

In all, the four Anthology musical volumes will feature a total of 191 tracks. There is no word from the press announcement on whether Anthology 4 will be available as standalone.

A new The Beatles Anthology companion book to mark its 25th anniversary will also be published on Oct. 14.

Anthology 4 tracklisting (from the Beatles’ website )

CD Disc One:

I Saw Her Standing There (Take 2)

Money (That’s What I Want) (RM7 undubbed)

This Boy (Takes 12 and 13)

Tell Me Why (Takes 4 and 5)

If I Fell (Take 11)

Matchbox (Take 1)

Every Little Thing (Takes 6 and 7)

I Need You (Take 1)

I’ve Just Seen A Face (Take 3)

In My Life (Take 1)

Nowhere Man (First version – Take 2)

Got To Get You Into My Life (Second version – unnumbered mix)

Love You To (Take 7)

Strawberry Fields Forever (Take 26)

She’s Leaving Home (Take 1 – instrumental)

Baby, You’re A Rich Man (Takes 11 and 12)

All You Need Is Love (Rehearsal for BBC broadcast)

The Fool On The Hill (Take 5 – Instrumental)

I Am The Walrus (Take 19 – strings, brass, clarinet overdub)

CD Disc Two:

Hey Bulldog (Take 4 – instrumental)

Good Night (Take 10 with a guitar part from Take 5)

While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Third Version – Take 27)

(You’re So Square) Baby I Don’t Care (Studio jam)

Helter Skelter (Second version – Take 17)

I Will (Take 29)

Can You Take Me Back? (Take 1)

Julia (Two rehearsals)

Get Back (Take 8)

Octopus’s Garden (Rehearsal)

Don’t Let Me Down (First rooftop performance)

You Never Give Me Your Money (Take 36)

Here Comes The Sun (Take 9)

Something (Take 39 – instrumental – strings only)

Free As A Bird (2025 mix)

Real Love (2025 mix)

Now And Then