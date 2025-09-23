Artificial intelligence is redefining what it means to build a career in tech. Today’s professionals need structured, hands-on learning experiences that translate into real-world skills. At Udacity, thousands of learners have leveraged our Nanodegree programs to advance their careers.Artificial intelligence is redefining what it means to build a career in tech. Today’s professionals need structured, hands-on learning experiences that translate into real-world skills. At Udacity, thousands of learners have leveraged our Nanodegree programs to advance their careers.

The Best Courses for Learning AI in 2025

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/23 14:23
RealLink
REAL$0.06024+0.03%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1252-1.57%

Artificial intelligence isn’t just reshaping industries — it’s redefining what it means to build a career in tech. From agentic AI systems to data-driven decision making, today’s professionals need more than curiosity about AI; they need structured, hands-on learning experiences that translate into real-world skills.

At Udacity, thousands of learners have leveraged our Nanodegree programs to advance their careers and thrive in the AI economy. Whether you’re just starting out or looking to deepen your expertise, here’s a guide to the most in-demand AI programs for 2025.

\

🚀 Beginner-Friendly Courses

AI Programming with Python A foundational program for anyone ready to dive into AI. You’ll build Python proficiency, master essential libraries like NumPy, pandas, and Matplotlib, and gain a grounding in neural networks.

Product Manager Perfect for professionals who want to guide AI projects from concept to launch. You’ll learn product strategy, design thinking, and the essentials of AI-powered product management.

\

⚡ Intermediate Courses

Generative AI Nanodegree Program From text generation to creative applications, this program is built for those eager to explore the fast-growing world of generative AI. Learn to leverage large language models and experiment with real-world use cases.

Agentic AI Nanodegree Program If you’ve been wondering about the best way to learn agentic AI, this program is for you. Explore how autonomous AI agents plan, reason, and execute tasks — skills that are quickly becoming core to the future of work.

\

🎯 Advanced Courses

AI Trading Strategies Nanodegree Program Finance and AI converge here. You’ll design, backtest, and implement AI-powered trading algorithms, preparing you for one of the most exciting applications of machine learning.

Data Scientist Nanodegree Program For professionals looking to lead in analytics and AI, this program covers advanced machine learning, statistical analysis, and production-level model deployment.

\

📊 Outcomes That Matter

When it comes to advancing careers, the results speak for themselves:

  • 92% of Udacity learners felt their Nanodegree program helped them achieve their career goals
  • 71% successfully upskilled
  • 58% reported a salary increase
  • 1 in 3 gained confidence applying for new jobs
  • 1 in 3 felt better equipped to excel in their current role

\

👩‍🎓 Learner Voices

“Udacity gave me the confidence and real-world experience I needed to move forward in my career.” — Nedal Altiti

“The structured Nanodegree [program], hands-on projects, and mentor support gave me the clarity I needed… Udacity helped me bridge the gap between learning and doing.” — Fahad Sudheer Kannu

\

🌐 Where to Go Next

The AI economy is evolving quickly, and staying ahead means committing to continuous learning. Whether you’re starting with Python, exploring generative AI, or advancing into AI-driven trading, Udacity’s Nanodegree programs give you the skills — and confidence — to thrive.

👉 Explore Udacity’s Nanodegree programs today and take the next step in your AI career.

\ \

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

PANews reported on September 18 that according to Onchain Lens , the Royal Government of Bhutan has transferred 343.1 bitcoins (approximately US$ 40.18 million) to a new wallet and is expected to deposit the funds into a centralized exchange ( CEX ) as in the past.
1
1$0.01566+109.91%
MAY
MAY$0.04012-1.73%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02369--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 17:22
Partager
Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

The post Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov unveiled a proposal on the Curve DAO governance forum that would give the decentralized exchange’s token holders a more direct way to earn income. The protocol, called Yield Basis, aims to distribute sustainable returns to CRV holders who stake tokens to participate in governance votes, receiving veCRV tokens in exchange. The plan moves beyond the occasional airdrops that have defined the platform’s token economy to date. Under the proposal, $60 million of Curve’s crvUSD stablecoin will be minted before Yield Basis starts up. Funds from selling the tokens will support three bitcoin-focused pools; WBTC, cbBTC and tBTC, each capped at $10 million. Yield Basis will return between 35% and 65% of its value to veCRV holders, while reserving 25% of Yield Basis tokens for the Curve ecosystem. Voting on the proposal runs from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24. The protocol is designed to attract institutional and professional traders by offering transparent, sustainable bitcoin yields while avoiding the impermanent loss issues common in automated market makers. Diagram showing how compounding leverage can remove risk of impermanent loss (CRV) Impermanent loss occurs when the value of assets locked in a liquidity pool changes compared with holding the assets directly, leaving liquidity providers with fewer gains (or greater losses) once they withdraw. The new protocol comes against a backdrop of financial turbulence for Egorov himself. The Curve founder has suffered several high-profile liquidations in 2024 tied to leveraged CRV purchases. In June, more than $140 million worth of CRV positions were liquidated after Egorov borrowed heavily against the token to support its price. That episode left Curve with $10 million in bad debt. Most recently, in December, Egorov was liquidated for 918,830 CRV (about $882,000) after the token dropped 12% in a single day. He later said on…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08561-2.00%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0011927+12.31%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01219+0.32%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:00
Partager
Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

The post Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Bitcoin-themed tram is running in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum. The tram features notable Bitcoin branding as it traverses the city, serving as a public promotion of cryptocurrency adoption. A Bitcoin-themed tram has been revealed by Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino as operating in Milan, Italy, promoting the upcoming Lugano Plan B Forum and highlighting the region’s growing embrace of digital assets. The tram features Bitcoin branding and imagery as it travels through the Italian city. Milan has increasingly become a showcase for blockchain-related events and promotions, reflecting Italy’s growing interest in digital assets. Major Italian cities have hosted conferences and industry gatherings that highlight the country’s ambition to play a role in Europe’s digital asset ecosystem. Local adoption of crypto payments has been steadily increasing, supported by Italy’s fintech and innovation agenda. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-themed-tram-lugano-switzerland/
B
B$0.35446-16.44%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9614-0.02%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03848-5.08%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 20:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bhutanese government transfers 343.1 Bitcoins and may deposit them again on CEX

Curve Finance Pitches Yield Basis, a $60M Plan to Turn CRV Tokens Into Income Assets

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

Ripple Advances Stablecoins and RWAs as XRPL Reaches $1B Milestone

The Cloud Mining Revolution of 2025: Earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and More Cryptocurrencies at Zero Cost