2025/08/29 13:51

The Best Cronos Sniper Bot on Telegram in 2025 (CRO)

Looking for the best Cronos sniper bot on Telegram in 2025? Let’s cut through the noise: the one you’ll hear about in every Cronos trading group is Prodigy Bot.

Prodigy is a battle-tested multi-chain sniper bot that integrated Cronos (CRO) early, giving local traders the same edge Ethereum and Solana traders had with bots like Maestro or BonkBot.

Today, Prodigy supports Cronos mainnet and Cronos zkEVM, connects with top DEXes like VVS Finance, MMF, CroDex, and EbisusBay, and brings pro-level tools: liquidity sniping, copy trading, limit orders, multi-wallet, and auto-sell, directly into Telegram.

What is the best Cronos sniper bot?

The best Cronos sniper bot in 2025 is Prodigy Bot. Unlike most top bots that never touched Cronos, Prodigy went all-in. In August 2024, the team announced support for Cronos zkEVM, with limit orders, manual trades, launch sniping, multi-wallet trades, and copy trading available on EbisusBay and H2 Finance pairs.

That made Prodigy the first Telegram bot to fully support both Cronos mainnet and zkEVM. Since then, it has been the tool of choice for CRO traders who want speed, automation, and control.

What are Prodigy Bot trading features on Cronos?

Liquidity Sniper

Prodigy monitors liquidity events on VVS Finance, MMF, CroDex, and EbisusBay. The moment liquidity is added, it executes your buy. On Cronos, where gas is cheap, this makes sniping meme tokens and microcaps cost-effective.

Auto-Sell (Take Profit & Stop Loss)

  • Sell 50% when the token doubles
  • Exit completely at −25%
  • Layer multiple take-profit levels

The bot tracks price in real time and executes automatically.

Copy Trading

Paste a wallet address and Prodigy mirrors its trades on Cronos:

  • zkCRO whales
  • DeFi insiders
  • Meme-coin hunters

Every buy/sell they do, the bot executes for you.

Multi-Wallet Management

  • Manage 10+ wallets in one interface
  • Keep risky trades separate from safer plays
  • Deploy funds across wallets at once

Cross-Chain Reach

Not just Cronos — Prodigy supports 19+ chains, so you can switch between Cronos, Ethereum, Solana, TON, Base, and more without leaving Telegram.

Which Cronos DEXes does Prodigy sniper bot support?

This is where Prodigy shines. It doesn’t just say “we support Cronos” — it’s plugged into the real trading venues:

  • VVS Finance → the largest Cronos DEX, huge liquidity.
  • MMF (Mad Meerkat Finance) → popular for meme and mid-cap launches.
  • CroDex → smaller caps, niche launches.
  • EbisusBay → core marketplace for Cronos zkEVM projects.

By covering all four, Prodigy ensures you can trade any Cronos token launch that matters.

Pros & Cons of Prodigy Bot

Pros

  • Full Cronos + zkEVM integration
  • Sniping on VVS, MMF, CroDex, and EbisusBay
  • Copy whales in real time
  • Auto-sell with stop-loss & take-profit
  • Multi-wallet power

Cons

  • Advanced UI can overwhelm beginners

How to use Prodigy Sniper Bot on Cronos?

  1. Open Telegram → @ProdigySniperBot
  2. Tap Start
  3. Import or create a wallet inside the bot
  4. Deposit CRO or CRC-20 tokens
  5. Pick strategy:
  • ⚡ Sniping on VVS, MMF, CroDex, or EbisusBay
  • 📈 Auto-sell with profit/stop-loss
  • 🔄 Copy-trade whales

6. Confirm trades inside Telegram

7. Track your wallet live in chat

➡️ Pro Tip: Always use a fresh wallet just for trading with bots.

Gas Settings: Limits & Delta explained

Prodigy gave clear guidance on gas:

  • Normal swap: ~50k gas
  • Fee tokens: 150k–250k
  • GameFi/lottery: 250k–500k
  • Old reward tokens: 600k–1.5M

Gas limit = max gas units. Too low = fail. Too high = must have CRO to cover.
Gas delta = extra added. Small boost = faster TX. Too high = rejection risk.

➡️ For Cronos snipes: Gas limit ~250k, modest delta.

How to maximize profits with Prodigy Bot

🎯 Smart Cronos strategies:

  • Liquidity Sniping: Enter VVS or MMF launches early, set auto-sell at 2x.
  • Copy Trading: Follow zkEVM whales and mirror their moves.
  • Multi-Wallet Scaling: Spread trades to reduce detection.
  • Auto-Sell Discipline: Always protect gains from rugs.

Why Prodigy Bot is the best Cronos sniper bot according to us

Cronos needed a professional-grade bot. Prodigy stepped in:

  • DEX coverage: VVS, MMF, CroDex, EbisusBay
  • zkEVM support: trade $zkCRO tokens directly
  • Advanced features: sniping, copy trading, auto-sell, multi-wallet
  • PRO token utility: lower fees + priority snipes
  • Active updates: continuous integrations, holiday promos
  • Community trust: 4,700+ X followers, active Telegram group

For 2025, Prodigy is the benchmark Telegram sniper bot for Cronos.

Chains & DEXes Available on Prodigy Bot

Abstract: AbstractSwap V2, AbstractSwap V3

Avalanche: TraderJoe, Vapordex, Uniswap v3, ArenaTrade V2

Base: RocketSwap, Sushi v3b, Sushi v2, BaseSwap, Uniswap v3, Pancake v3, Aerodrome, Pancake v2, Uniswap v2, Ethervista

Bitrock: Rockswap

BNB Chain: PancakeSwap V2, Pancake v3

Cronos: MMF, VVS, Crodex, EbisusBay

Ethereum: Uniswap v2, Shibaswap, Uniswap v3, Ethervista

Fantom: SpookySwap, Equalizer, Equalizer V3, WigoSwap

HyperEVM: HyperSwap, HyperSwap V3

PulseChain: Pulsex v2, Pulsex, 9inch, 9mm, 9mm v3, SparkSwap

Solana: Raydium, Jupiter, Pump.fun, PumpSwap

Sonic: DYOR, SpookySwap, Equalizer, Equalizer V3, WAGMI, Shadow, Shadow V3

FAQ — Frequently Asked Questions

Is Prodigy Trading Bot safe?

It’s widely used and hasn’t had major incidents. But since it requires wallet import, always use a fresh wallet and never risk more than you can afford.

Does Prodigy sniper bot work on Cronos?

Yes, both mainnet and zkEVM with DEX coverage for VVS, MMF, CroDex, and EbisusBay.

What are the sniper bot fees on Cronos?

About 1% per trade, reduced to near-zero with $PRO token or premium.

Can I copy wallets with Prodigy on Cronos?

Yes, Prodigy has copy trading features, you can mirror whales in real time.

What’s the best strategy on Cronos with Prodigy?

Liquidity sniping + auto-sell is most common. Copy-trading whales is also effective.

How do I configure gas for Cronos snipes?

Set ~250k gas limit and a small gas delta to balance speed and safety.

Resources

  • Prodigy Bot Telegram — @ProdigySniperBot
  • Prodigy Community — @ProdigySniper
  • Prodigy X Updates — @ProdigyTradeBot
  • Cronos zkEVM DEXes — EbisusBay, H2 Finance

Originally published at https://telegramtrading.net on August 28, 2025.

Opinion: AAVE TVL reaches $69 billion. If AAVE were a bank, it would be the 38th largest bank in the United States.

What Exactly Is a Carbon Credit — and Why Are Governments, Businesses, and Even Individuals Racing…