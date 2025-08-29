Looking for the best Cronos sniper bot on Telegram in 2025? Let’s cut through the noise: the one you’ll hear about in every Cronos trading group is Prodigy Bot.
Prodigy is a battle-tested multi-chain sniper bot that integrated Cronos (CRO) early, giving local traders the same edge Ethereum and Solana traders had with bots like Maestro or BonkBot.
Today, Prodigy supports Cronos mainnet and Cronos zkEVM, connects with top DEXes like VVS Finance, MMF, CroDex, and EbisusBay, and brings pro-level tools: liquidity sniping, copy trading, limit orders, multi-wallet, and auto-sell, directly into Telegram.
The best Cronos sniper bot in 2025 is Prodigy Bot. Unlike most top bots that never touched Cronos, Prodigy went all-in. In August 2024, the team announced support for Cronos zkEVM, with limit orders, manual trades, launch sniping, multi-wallet trades, and copy trading available on EbisusBay and H2 Finance pairs.
That made Prodigy the first Telegram bot to fully support both Cronos mainnet and zkEVM. Since then, it has been the tool of choice for CRO traders who want speed, automation, and control.
Prodigy monitors liquidity events on VVS Finance, MMF, CroDex, and EbisusBay. The moment liquidity is added, it executes your buy. On Cronos, where gas is cheap, this makes sniping meme tokens and microcaps cost-effective.
The bot tracks price in real time and executes automatically.
Paste a wallet address and Prodigy mirrors its trades on Cronos:
Every buy/sell they do, the bot executes for you.
Not just Cronos — Prodigy supports 19+ chains, so you can switch between Cronos, Ethereum, Solana, TON, Base, and more without leaving Telegram.
This is where Prodigy shines. It doesn’t just say “we support Cronos” — it’s plugged into the real trading venues:
By covering all four, Prodigy ensures you can trade any Cronos token launch that matters.
✅ Pros
❌ Cons
6. Confirm trades inside Telegram
7. Track your wallet live in chat
➡️ Pro Tip: Always use a fresh wallet just for trading with bots.
Prodigy gave clear guidance on gas:
Gas limit = max gas units. Too low = fail. Too high = must have CRO to cover.
Gas delta = extra added. Small boost = faster TX. Too high = rejection risk.
➡️ For Cronos snipes: Gas limit ~250k, modest delta.
🎯 Smart Cronos strategies:
Cronos needed a professional-grade bot. Prodigy stepped in:
For 2025, Prodigy is the benchmark Telegram sniper bot for Cronos.
Abstract: AbstractSwap V2, AbstractSwap V3
Avalanche: TraderJoe, Vapordex, Uniswap v3, ArenaTrade V2
Base: RocketSwap, Sushi v3b, Sushi v2, BaseSwap, Uniswap v3, Pancake v3, Aerodrome, Pancake v2, Uniswap v2, Ethervista
Bitrock: Rockswap
BNB Chain: PancakeSwap V2, Pancake v3
Cronos: MMF, VVS, Crodex, EbisusBay
Ethereum: Uniswap v2, Shibaswap, Uniswap v3, Ethervista
Fantom: SpookySwap, Equalizer, Equalizer V3, WigoSwap
HyperEVM: HyperSwap, HyperSwap V3
PulseChain: Pulsex v2, Pulsex, 9inch, 9mm, 9mm v3, SparkSwap
Solana: Raydium, Jupiter, Pump.fun, PumpSwap
Sonic: DYOR, SpookySwap, Equalizer, Equalizer V3, WAGMI, Shadow, Shadow V3
It’s widely used and hasn’t had major incidents. But since it requires wallet import, always use a fresh wallet and never risk more than you can afford.
Yes, both mainnet and zkEVM with DEX coverage for VVS, MMF, CroDex, and EbisusBay.
About 1% per trade, reduced to near-zero with $PRO token or premium.
Yes, Prodigy has copy trading features, you can mirror whales in real time.
Liquidity sniping + auto-sell is most common. Copy-trading whales is also effective.
Set ~250k gas limit and a small gas delta to balance speed and safety.
