The Best Crypto to Buy Now, A Shortlist For 2025, Including: XRP, SHIBA INU, CARDANO, And PEPETO

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/03 23:45
RealLink
REAL$0.06082+1.08%
XRP
XRP$2.8607+0.33%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000551-0.36%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01686+7.11%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00754+1.07%

SPONSORED POST*

Looking for the best crypto to buy now? Start with projects that mix real utility and clear demand.

XRP looks cleaner after recent legal updates and keeps its focus on payments. Shiba Inu still rallies a huge community and runs a live Layer 2 that people can use today. Cardano moves on a research first roadmap aimed at scale and security. Pepeto adds early stage upside with public audits, working tools, and a mainnet build.

In this piece, we compare them side by side to find the best crypto to buy now, and one of these names may not be the one you expect.

Shiba Inu, steady network and active users

Shiba Inu’s ecosystem remains active, which matters if you are weighing the best crypto to buy now. Shibarium, the project’s Layer 2, is live with an official explorer, and the wider stack includes ShibaSwap, NFTs, and DeFi features that people can use today.

SHIB trades near $0.0000124 at the moment, keeping it ranked among the larger meme coins. Because supply is very large, extreme parabolic runs are harder, so most buyers view SHIB as a strong community play rather than a small cap rocket.

A two times or even three times move in a strong market phase is possible, but the giant 100x waves usually need peak retail mania.

Source: ShibariumScan, Shibarium docs, CoinMarketCap, SHIB 

Cardano, research driven roadmap

Cardano remains a research first network built on proof of stake, and it is often viewed as a steadier choice when people search for the best crypto to buy now. ADA trades around $0.833 today.

The Hydra family of protocols is designed to raise throughput and cut costs while keeping strong security, which suits developers and long term holders.

Beyond tech, Cardano continues to show real world reach through education and government backed pilots in Africa, including the well known Ethiopia initiative. 

Source: CoinMarketCap, ADA, Hydra docs, Cardano docs on Hydra 

XRP after the SEC case, a cleaner setup for utility

XRP’s legal cloud cleared in August 2025 when the SEC ended its case with a $125 million fine, removing a major risk for buyers. XRP trades around $2.86 today. Corporate interest is growing too, with Hyperscale Data stating it plans to buy up to $10 million of XRP, Webus International filing a Form 6 K that outlines a $300 million XRP treasury strategy, and Flora Growth’s Form 10 Q indicating XRP alongside ETH and SOL on its balance sheet.

With supply already large, a 100x is unrealistic, yet many outlooks still point to $3.50 to $4.00 by late 2025 if utility and adoption keep improving. For readers asking about the best crypto to buy now with lower legal risk and real payment use, XRP sits near the top of credible lists.

Source: Reuters on SEC case closure, CoinMarketCap, XRP, GlobeNewswire, Hyperscale Data $10M plan, Yahoo Finance, Webus $300M plan 

Pepeto on Ethereum, early stage upside with audits

Pepeto (PEPETO) is PEPE plus the TO, technology and optimization, and you can see it in demo live, useful tools. It is an Ethereum mainnet project with a zero fee PepetoSwap exchange and a native PepetoBridge for fast, low cost cross chain moves.

The PEPETO token powers the swap and the wider ecosystem through routing, liquidity rewards, and staking, which ties real demand to real usage.

The presale has passed $6.5 million, tokens priced at $0.000000150, backed by two independent audits from SolidProof and Coinsult and a clear public roadmap.

While many rivals move to Layer 2, Pepeto is building on mainnet, a harder path that can build deeper trust if execution keeps landing.

For buyers looking for the best crypto to buy now, Pepeto offers early entry, audited code, and working products, the exact setup traders look for when hunting the next 100x story.

Source: Pepeto, Chainwire on $6.5M, Markets Insider partner post, SolidProof audit page 

Pepeto Core Features, why it is the best crypto to buy now

Zero fee swaps on PepetoSwap, you keep the full trade amount so gains can compound faster.

Native PepetoBridge for fast, low cost cross chain transfers, move liquidity where it pays in seconds.

Ethereum mainnet build with dual independent audits by SolidProof and Coinsult, credibility and security from day one.

Real token utility, PEPETO powers the swap, routes trades, pays liquidity rewards, and unlocks staking that ties demand to usage.

Early traction with a clear roadmap, more than $6.5 million raised and products shipping, a setup designed for the next 100x story.

Source, Pepeto, SolidProof audit, Coinsult project page, Chainwire on $6.5M

Final takeaway, how to think about “the best crypto to buy now”

If you are choosing the best crypto to buy now, match your goals to the role each asset plays. Shiba Inu is a large community network. Cardano is a research driven platform with steady progress. XRP offers a cleaner legal picture and real payment utility. Pepeto adds early stage potential with audits and a mainnet first build.

For the best investment choice, think in pairs. Let XRP anchor stability and payments utility, then let Pepeto carry the big growth potential.

Pepeto is early, audited, and built on Ethereum mainnet with zero fee PepetoSwap and a native PepetoBridge. The token powers the swap, routes trades, fuels rewards, and supports staking, so demand links to real usage. With more than 6.5 million dollars raised and a still low entry price at $0,000000150, the risk to reward profile is rare. If you believe product plus timing creates the next 100x story, Pepeto is the one to act on now. Buy Pepeto at pepeto.io.

Website: https://pepeto.io/

X (Twitter): https://x.com/Pepetocoin

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Pepetocoin

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/pepeto_channel

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pepetocoin/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@pepetocoin

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
