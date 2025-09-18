The Best Crypto To Buy Now For The Highest Gains Is Layer Brett Over Chainlink, Pi Coin & Polkadot

Among many categories, meme coins are renowned for their vast upside potential. And recently, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is touted as the best crypto to buy now for its future price value that outpaces notable and established players like Chainlink (LINK), Pi Coin (PI) and Polkadot (DOT).

While LINK oracle network, PI mobile mining, and DOT interoperability each offer strong fundamentals, Layer Brett’s presale at $0.0058, combined with its Ethereum Layer 2 technology and meme coin appeal, positions it for explosive returns.

Chainlink: The Oracle Backbone

Chainlink’s (LINK) status as a powerhouse of DeFi through its reliable data feeds to smart contracts is gradually growing. Chainlink deploys its network to connect blockchains to real world information. This enables faster applications in DeFi, gaming and other ecosystems. Data shows steady adoption by developers as partnerships expand rapidly. Particularly, Chainlink’s strength lies in its proven utility and this provides a stable investment for those focused on long-term growth.

However, Chainlink’s (LINK) growth potential feels steady rather than explosive. Its established market presence means it’s less likely to deliver the rapid gains that newer projects can offer.

Pi Coin: The Mobile Mining Movement

Pi Coin (PI), part of the Pi Network, has built a massive following through its unique approach to mining via smartphones. The network is preparing for its mainnet launch, which could drive adoption and increase PI value.

Despite its promise, PI growth depends on a successful mainnet rollout and exchange listings. For now, its pre-launch status limits immediate returns, making it a longer-term bet compared to more dynamic opportunities.

Polkadot: Bridging Blockchain Worlds

Polkadot (DOT) has one current objective: to connect multiple blockchains via its protocol. The goal is quite simple. Polkadot’s mission is to allow data to oscillate seamlessly across several networks. DOT parachain model supports diverse projects, ranging from DeFi to NFTs. Also, Onchain metrics show rising transaction activity and developer interest.

What makes Polkadot (DOT) an investor favorite is its vision of a multi chain future. But this will depend on wider adoption across the ecosystem. This will take time and therefore makes DOT lack the immediate upside of projects riding viral trends or presale momentum.

Layer Brett: The Meme Coin With Big Potential

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is the standout choice as the best crypto to buy now, combining Ethereum Layer 2’s fast, low-cost transactions with the viral energy of meme coins. Priced at $0.0058 in presale, it offers staking rewards and a community-driven ecosystem that is gaining traction globally. Unlike many others, Layer Brett’s technical foundation supports scalable applications, from NFTs to community projects, giving it staying power.

Analysts highlight its presale as a rare opportunity, with early investors potentially seeing massive gains as high as 70x before mid 2026. Onchain data shows strong whale interest and community growth, positioning LBRETT as a high-reward bet for those seeking significant profits before January 2026.

Conclusion

LINK, PI, and DOT have varied utilities and stories. Each offers unique strengths: data ecosystem, mobile accessibility, and blockchain efficiency. Their growth is tied to steady ecosystem, offering reliable but moderate returns.

Layer Brett (LBRETT), however, is the best crypto to buy now due to its low entry point, staking rewards, and meme-driven momentum. Its combination of technology and community hype mirrors the early days of successful meme coins, making now the time to act.

Don’t miss Layer Brett’s presale—stake now for the meme coin edge.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings

The post How to earn from cloud mining: IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform unlocks genuine passive earnings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 17, 2025 As digital assets continue to reshape global finance, cloud mining has become one of the most effective ways for investors to generate stable passive income. Addressing the growing demand for simplicity, security, and profitability, IeByte has officially upgraded its fully automated cloud mining platform, empowering both beginners and experienced investors to earn Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and other mainstream cryptocurrencies without the need for hardware or technical expertise. Why cloud mining in 2025? Traditional crypto mining requires expensive hardware, high electricity costs, and constant maintenance. In 2025, with blockchain networks becoming more competitive, these barriers have grown even higher. Cloud mining solves this by allowing users to lease professional mining power remotely, eliminating the upfront costs and complexity. IeByte stands at the forefront of this transformation, offering investors a transparent and seamless path to daily earnings. IeByte’s upgraded auto-cloud mining platform With its latest upgrade, IeByte introduces: Full Automation: Mining contracts can be activated in just one click, with all processes handled by IeByte’s servers. Enhanced Security: Bank-grade encryption, cold wallets, and real-time monitoring protect every transaction. Scalable Options: From starter packages to high-level investment contracts, investors can choose the plan that matches their goals. Global Reach: Already trusted by users in over 100 countries. Mining contracts for 2025 IeByte offers a wide range of contracts tailored for every investor level. From entry-level plans with daily returns to premium high-yield packages, the platform ensures maximum accessibility. Contract Type Duration Price Daily Reward Total Earnings (Principal + Profit) Starter Contract 1 Day $200 $6 $200 + $6 + $10 bonus Bronze Basic Contract 2 Days $500 $13.5 $500 + $27 Bronze Basic Contract 3 Days $1,200 $36 $1,200 + $108 Silver Advanced Contract 1 Day $5,000 $175 $5,000 + $175 Silver Advanced Contract 2 Days $8,000 $320 $8,000 + $640 Silver…
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!

Buterin unveils Ethereum’s strategy to tackle quantum security challenges ahead. Ethereum focuses on simplifying architecture while boosting security for users. Ethereum’s market stability grows as Buterin’s roadmap gains investor confidence. Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin has unveiled his long-term vision for the blockchain, focusing on making Ethereum quantum-secure while maintaining its simplicity for users. Buterin presented his roadmap at the Japanese Developer Conference, and splits the future of Ethereum into three phases: short-term, mid-term, and long-term. Buterin’s most ambitious goal for Ethereum is to safeguard the blockchain against the threats posed by quantum computing.  The danger of such future developments is that the future may call into question the cryptographic security of most blockchain systems, and Ethereum will be able to remain ahead thanks to more sophisticated mathematical techniques to ensure the safety and integrity of its protocols. Buterin is committed to ensuring that Ethereum evolves in a way that not only meets today’s security challenges but also prepares for the unknowns of tomorrow. Also Read: Ethereum Giant The Ether Machine Takes Major Step Toward Going Public! However, in spite of such high ambitions, Buterin insisted that Ethereum also needed to simplify its architecture. An important aspect of this vision is to remove unnecessary complexity and make Ethereum more accessible and maintainable without losing its strong security capabilities. Security and simplicity form the core of Buterin’s strategy, as they guarantee that the users of Ethereum experience both security and smooth processes. Focus on Speed and Efficiency in the Short-Term In the short term, Buterin aims to enhance Ethereum’s transaction efficiency, a crucial step toward improving scalability and reducing transaction costs. These advantages are attributed to the fact that, within the mid-term, Ethereum is planning to enhance the speed of transactions in layer-2 networks. According to Butterin, this is part of Ethereum’s expansion, particularly because there is still more need to use blockchain technology to date. The other important aspect of Ethereum’s development is the layer-2 solutions. Buterin supports an approach in which the layer-2 networks are dependent on layer-1 to perform some essential tasks like data security, proof, and censorship resistance. This will enable the layer-2 systems of Ethereum to be concerned with verifying and sequencing transactions, which will improve the overall speed and efficiency of the network. Ethereum’s Market Stability Reflects Confidence in Long-Term Strategy Ethereum’s market performance has remained solid, with the cryptocurrency holding steady above $4,000. Currently priced at $4,492.15, Ethereum has experienced a slight 0.93% increase over the last 24 hours, while its trading volume surged by 8.72%, reaching $34.14 billion. These figures point to growing investor confidence in Ethereum’s long-term vision. The crypto community remains optimistic about Ethereum’s future, with many predicting the price could rise to $5,500 by mid-October. Buterin’s clear, forward-thinking strategy continues to build trust in Ethereum as one of the most secure and scalable blockchain platforms in the market. Also Read: Whales Dump 200 Million XRP in Just 2 Weeks – Is XRP’s Price on the Verge of Collapse? The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Dogecoin Forms 5-Wave Diagonal with Support Above $0.24 and Rally Ahead

Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/dogecoin-forms-5-wave-diagonal/
