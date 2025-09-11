The Best Crypto To Buy Now Is VeChain, Pi Network & Layer Brett As A Breakout Is Imminent

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/11 05:30
While the big names have their moments, savvy investors are searching for the next crypto ready to surge. We’re talking about projects with real utility and communities that are buzzing. Right now, attention is on a powerful trio: VeChain, Pi Network, and the dark horse, Layer Brett.

Although all three are trending cryptocurrencies, Layer Brett stands out by combining meme virality with Layer 2 utility in a way not seen before, making it a strong candidate for the next 100x altcoin. Let’s look at why these three coins, especially Layer Brett, are considered among the best crypto to buy now.

VeChain Hayabusa Upgrade Lifts VET Price 15% as Volume Soars

VeChain’s long-awaited Hayabusa upgrade has shaken things up, shifting the network from Proof of Authority to Delegated Proof of Stake. By moving VTHO generation to a staking model, the update slashes inflation, boosts rewards for active holders, and makes VET ownership more appealing to everyday investors.

VET price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

The fresh optimism has spilled over into trading activity, with VeChain’s volume soaring 93.34% to $56.07 million. Prices have also climbed, showing a 15% increase on yearly charts as traders bet the upgrade could set the stage for a major breakout in the months ahead.

Pi Network News: Scam Wallet Exposed, Security Boosts Ahead

Pi Network has blown the lid off a scam wallet that drained unsuspecting users through fake airdrops, siphoning coins into hundreds of hidden addresses. The Core team quickly flagged the fraud and rolled out new defenses to keep Pioneers’ wallets safer from these kinds of cyber traps.

PI price chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Even though Pi’s price has slipped 18% on monthly charts, the discovery marks a turning point. With the new Safety Center tools, including PassKey protection and biometric logins, the network is arming users with stronger shields, sparking optimism for Pi’s long-term security and recovery.

Layer Brett Bridges Meme Culture and Real Blockchain Use

So, what makes people call Layer Brett the best crypto to buy now? In simple terms, it’s a next-generation Layer 2 memecoin built on Ethereum—but it’s much more than that. It offers an escape from the digital gridlock of slow transactions and costly gas fees. It is also known for taking the chaotic energy of a meme and combining it with a robust Web3 infrastructure powered by secure smart contracts.

One of the most important technical features is its strong interoperability. The future is multi-chain, and Layer Brett recognizes this. They are building bridges to allow assets to move freely, positioning the project as a central hub in the Web3 universe.

Furthermore, the tokenomics are straightforward and transparent. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, there’s no room for manipulation. Gamified elements and upcoming NFT integrations are also included to keep the ecosystem active and rewarding.

For developers, Layer Brett’s programmability is highly advanced. The platform supports powerful smart contracts, enabling creators to build unique dApps and digital experiences within this growing ecosystem. It’s laying the foundation for a new era of blockchain innovation.

Conclusion 

VeChain, Pi Network, and Layer Brett are redefining what it means to be the best crypto to buy now—each offering innovation, security, and utility. Yet, Layer Brett shines brightest, fusing meme culture with Layer 2 power at just $0.0055.

Investors can stake for an eye-popping 807% reward rate while joining a buzzing community that thrives on both fun and functionality. And it doesn’t stop there—Layer Brett is also giving back with a massive $1 million giveaway, turning early belief into life-changing potential. 

Layer Brett is still in presale, but it won’t be forever. Get in now before prices rise and rewards drop.

Website: https://layerbrett.com

Telegram: https://t.me/layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
