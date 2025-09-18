The Best Crypto To Buy Now Isn’t Solana As Viral Layer Brett Takes Centre Stage After Being Tipped As #1

solana main2 LBR

The crypto market has been buzzing in recent weeks. SOL has pushed past the $240 mark, with its Total Value Locked (TVL) climbing above $13 billion for the first time, fueled by rising institutional interest and ETF speculation. 

While this momentum keeps SOL in the spotlight, a growing number of analysts and retail investors are shifting their attention to Layer Brett. This Ethereum Layer 2 memecoin has already raised more than $3.8 million in presale and is being touted by some as the Best crypto to buy now.

What’s new with SOL?

Recent Solana news is showing surging momentum for SOL. TVL (Total Value Locked) in Solana DeFi has just broken records; crossing $13.3 billion USD, signaling strong growth in user engagement and protocol activity. 

Institutional demand has also ramped up: major players like Galaxy Digital and Forward Industries together have been net buyers of SOL, adding hundreds of millions in holdings to their treasuries.

Another key development is movement toward staking-enabled Solana ETFs. Asset managers are increasingly designing products that allow SOL holdings to earn staking yield, while remaining tradable or liquid; a feature that could unlock substantial institutional capital. 

Solana remains a top altcoin, but with growth risks

With SOL trading in the $240–$250 range, predictions suggest resistance in the $270–$300 zone. Price targets extending toward $400 depend heavily on ETF approvals, TVL growth, and sustained developer activity. 

Yet, SOL faces risks on various fronts including regulatory headwinds, network overloads, and increasing competition from both Layer 1 rivals and Layer 2 upstarts. For many, SOL remains a safe bet, but not necessarily the Best crypto to buy now when compared to more aggressive growth opportunities like Layer Brett.

lbr

Layer Brett: The best crypto to buy now?

Unlike many projects that ride temporary hype cycles, Layer Brett blends viral culture with tangible infrastructure. It isn’t just a meme coin; it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 solution designed to deliver lower fees, faster throughput, and community-driven rewards. 

While SOL provides high transaction speeds as a Layer 1, Layer Brett compresses fees on Ethereum’s secure backbone and enables throughput of up to 10,000 TPS.This makes it more than a speculative play. By anchoring meme energy to a scalable framework, Layer Brett appeals to both retail investors and developers. 

Its design emphasizes future interoperability, incentivized staking, and a roadmap focused on adoption. With those qualities, it’s no surprise that some are calling it the Best crypto to buy now for early-stage growth.

How does Layer Brett work?

Layer Brett leverages off-chain processing to reduce congestion on Ethereum while keeping its security intact. Users can connect MetaMask or Trust Wallet, buy LBRETT using ETH, USDT, or BNB, and immediately begin staking. 

Current staking tiers range from around 700% APY, depending on duration and method, far outpacing the staking yields of SOL and other major projects.

The roadmap also highlights bridging solutions to enable seamless asset transfer across blockchains, which could make Layer Brett a player not just in memes but in broader Web3 interoperability.

Layer Brett explosive price potential 

Analysts believe Layer Brett could deliver exponential returns if adoption matches its roadmap. At just $0.0058, early participants are incentivized with presale bonuses and staking rewards far beyond industry averages. 

Should presale momentum continue, Layer Brett could establish itself as the Best crypto to buy now for those looking to balance meme hype with functional blockchain utility.

Conclusion

While SOL continues to show strength through TVL growth, staking demand, and institutional backing, Layer Brett offers a different kind of opportunity. With strong presale progress, robust staking incentives, and plans for interoperability, $LBRETT is being recognized as the Best crypto to buy now for forward-thinking investors. 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

