The Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025 On Netflix, Hulu And More

Summer might be winding down, but there’s no shortage of new and returning TV shows to watch in September. Across Netflix, Peacock, Hulu and more, viewers will be treated to new episodes of shows like Wednesday, The Morning Show, Only Murders in the Building and The Office spinoff, The Paper.

September begins with the second and final batch of episodes in Wednesday Season 2. The story continues following the Part 1 cliffhanger, where Wednesday found herself in serious danger after releasing all patients, including Tyler — her former love-interest-turned-evil-Hyde, from Willow Hill. Part 2 on Netflix will also feature a special appearance by Lady Gaga.

Longtime NCIS fans will look forward to the exciting new spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, which will reunite everyone’s favorite couple from the franchise: Tony and Ziva. Also debuting on Paramount+ this month is the third season of Tulsa King, which will see Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi face his biggest threat yet: the powerful, old-money family, the Dunmires.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated releases of September is the new The Office spinoff, The Paper. Dunder Mifflin’s accountant Oscar Nuñez is the only original cast member to return for the spinoff, and he’ll be joined by a new cast comprising of Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Ramona Young and more.

The Best New TV Shows Streaming In September 2025

Keep reading for the best new and returning TV shows arriving on streaming platforms in September 2025, including their premiere dates, synopses and where to watch them.

Wednesday (Season 2, Part 2)

Wednesday. Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in episode 202 of Wednesday. HELEN SLOAN/NETFLIX

Premiere date: September 3, 2025

Where to stream Wednesday: Netflix

Synopsis: After Wednesday Season 2, Part 1, premiered in August, the next chapter of the Jenna Ortega-led series will be airing its final four episodes on Sept. 3. Part 2 will pick up after Wednesday was attacked by Tyler (aka the Hyde), who was let out of Willow Hill Asylum along with the other patients after Wednesday discovered the true identity of the Avian killer. Check out a full recap of Wednesday, Season 2, Part 1 here.

Watch the official trailer for the anticipated second part below.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva (Season 1)

L-R Cote De Pablo as Ziva David and Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 3, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Marcell Piti/Paramount+

Premiere date: September 4, 2025

Where to stream NCIS: Tony & Ziva: Paramount+

Synopsis: NCIS’ spinoff, NCIS: Tony & Ziva, will finally reunite fan-favorite couple Anthony “Tony” DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo). The series picks up with Tony and Ziva raising their daughter, Tali. “When Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe, try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after,” the synopsis reads.

Watch the official trailer below.

The Paper (Season 1)

Esmeralda (Sabrina Impacciatore), Oscar (Oscar Nuñez), Ned (Domhnall Gleeson), and Adelola (Gbemisola Ikumelo) appear on The Paper Season 1. Aaron Epstein/PEACOCK

Premiere date: September 4, 2025

Where to stream The Paper: Peacock

Synopsis: Set in the same universe as The Office, the spinoff The Paper follows the “silly trials and turmoils of a goofball office staff” in the newspaper business, according to NBC Insider. The show features the very same documentary crew that followed Dunder Mifflin’s beloved Scranton branch.

Watch the official trailer below.

Only Murders in the Building (Season 5)

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING – After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge. SELENA GOMEZ, STEVE MARTIN, MARTIN SHORT Disney/Patrick Harbron)

Premiere date: September 9, 2025

Where to stream Only Murders in the Building: Hulu

Synopsis: Everyone’s favorite podcast-making-murder-mystery-trio is back. Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are reuniting to solve another murder. This time, it’s the mysterious death of their longtime doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca). The next installment will investigate Lester’s death and also dive into themes of past versus present New York, co-creator John Hoffman told Deadline in October 2024.

Watch the official trailer below.

Beauty in Black (Season 2, Part 1)

Beauty In Black. Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 208 of Beauty In Black. Cr. Quantrell Colbert/Netflix © 2025 QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

Premiere date: September 11, 2025

Where to stream Beauty in Black: Netflix

Synopsis: Tyler Perry’s hit drama series Beauty in Black is back for Season 2 on Sept. 11. Chicago club dancer Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams) is now the new wife of businessman Horace Bellarie (Ricco Ross), meaning she’ll be taking over the Beauty in Black makeup empire. Season 2 will be released in two parts, just like the first, Netflix’s Tudum reported.

Watch the official trailer below.

The Morning Show (Season 4)

Nicole Beharie, Reese Witherspoon and Nestor Carbonell in “The Morning Show,” premiering September 17, 2025 on Apple TV+. Apple TV+

Premiere date: September 17, 2025

Where to stream The Morning Show: Apple TV+

Synopsis: Get ready for another season of Apple TV+’s drama The Morning Show, starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The fourth season picks up almost two years after the events of Season 3. “With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America,” per the synopsis.

Watch the official trailer below.

Tulsa King (Season 3)

Jay Will as Tyson, Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Mike Walden as Bigfoot in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved. Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Premiere date: September 21, 2025

Where to stream Tulsa King: Paramount+

Synopsis: Sylvester Stallone reprises his role as Dwight Manfredi in Paramount+’s popular series Tulsa King. The third season will see Dwight’s empire, along with the threat level to his crew, rise to a new level. He’s set to face his most dangerous enemies yet in Tulsa — the Dunmires — who are an influential old-money family. Robert Patrick will portray the patriarch Jeremiah Dunmire, who will challenge Dwight for everything he has.

Watch the official trailer below.

Alice in Borderland (Season 3)

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Courtesy of Netflix

Premiere date: September 25, 2025

Where to stream Alice in Borderland: Netflix

Synopsis: After almost three years, Netflix’s Japanese sci-fi thriller drama series Alice in Borderland is dropping new episodes. According to Netflix, in Season 3, “Usagi is taken to the Borderland, and Arisu follows to save her. The two are separated and must each join other participants to take on the deadly games.” The games featured will be some of the most impactful of the series yet, including one set at a shrine at night with flaming arrows raining down.

Watch the official trailer below.

Chad Powers (Season 1)

Glen Powell as Chad Powers Hulu/Disney

Premiere date: September 30, 2025

Where to stream Chad Powers: Hulu

Synopsis: In Hulu’s new sports comedy, Glen Powell will portray a one-time hotshot college quarterback who adopts a new identity, Chad Powers. “Eight years after an unforgivable mistake nukes his promising college football career, hotshot quarterback Russ Holliday tries to resurrect his dreams by disguising himself as Chad Powers — a talented oddball who walks on to the struggling South Georgia Catfish,” the synopsis teases.

Watch the official trailer below.