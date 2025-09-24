The Big Feud Between Cardi B And BIA, Explained

Cardi B celebrates New Year’s Eve at E11EVEN Miami on December 31, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN) Getty Images for E11EVEN

Cardi B’s sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?” features a fiery diss track directed at her fellow rapper BIA, the latest development in a long-simmering feud between the two.

Cardi B’s 13th track, “Pretty & Petty,” begins by challenging the listener to “Name five BIA songs, gun pointing to your head—Bow! I’m dead.”

Who Is BIA?

BIA (Bianca Landrau) is a rapper from Massachusetts who got her start in reality TV, in the series Sisterhood of Hip Hop.

BIA is best known for her song “Whole Lotta Money,” which also has a remix featuring Nicki Minaj, who has previously feuded with Cardi B.

BIA was initially a Cardi B fan, having praised the rapper in since-deleted tweets, but after her collaboration with Minaj, BIA and Cardi’s relationship grew adversarial.

The Feud Between Cardi B And BIA, Explained

In 2023, Cardi B and BIA both released songs that sampled Missy Elliot’s “She’s a B*tch” (1999), pitting the two fanbases against one another.

Cardi B claimed that it was a coincidence and that she recorded her song before BIA’s track was released.

Missy Elliot ended up giving her blessings to the two singers on Twitter, responding to a fan discussing the controversy with a heart emoji.

From there, the two started to exchange subtle insults in their song lyrics, with BIA releasing a remix to B*tch Duh,” in which she sings, “I hear b*tches poppin’ shit and that’s so funny to me / How you say you runnin’ down but you can’t walk on the beat?”

The line was said to be a diss against Cardi’s ability to rap, and Cardi responded while recording the remix of “Wanna Be,” playing off BIA’s name, saying, “b*tch, please, don’t nobody wanna be ya.”

BIA shot back, escalating the feud by bringing Cardi’s family into the beef in a song, aptly titled, “SUE MEEE?”

In the song, BIA accuses Cardi B of cheating on Offset and not-so-subtly mentions Cardi’s children, Kulture and Wave: “Thought your ass was for the culture, you just tryin’ to ride the wave / You should be home with your kids ’cause b*tch, you speak like second grade.”

In response, Cardi B took to Instagram Live to discuss her beef with BIA in detail. Cardi was not amused by the cheating allegations, saying: “I’mma sue you and you gotta come with receipts.”

Cardi then hit back at BIA in her new album, “Am I the Drama?,” lashing out at the rapper with scathing lyrics, such as: “Every time I pray I thank God I’m not you/ I’d rather die on the surgery table ‘fore I gotta walk around here lookin’ like you.”

Why Did Cardi B Lash Out At BIA In Her New Album?

Cardi B talked about the feud during her appearance on The Breakfast Club, after one of the hosts asked the rapper why she was bothering to maintain the feud, as Cardi B is significantly more well-known than BIA.

Cardi explained that after BIA mentioned her children in a song, she had to respond.

“Everything on social media is gonna be seen,” Cardi said, and clarified that she’d like to tell her children in the future that she stuck up for them.

Whatever drama goes on behind the diss tracks, hip-hop feuds tend to be beneficial for both parties, increasing interest and engagement with fans.

Cardi’s album was released at the perfect time, as the rapper recently won a much-publicized court case, and Cardi’s most memorable moments on the stand went viral, inspiring many memes.

In the wake of the success of “Am I the Drama?,” it’s now BIA’s turn to strike back—if she dares.

