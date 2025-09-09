The biggest on-chain bull run is about to begin? Are you ready?

Author: TM

You’ve arrived just in time for the biggest on-chain bull run crypto has ever seen. In this post, I’ll break down how, why, and when it’s happening, and answer the questions everyone should be asking.

Mainstream coins and on-chain

Let's start with Bitcoin. All other cryptocurrencies are worthless. As I write this, Bitcoin is trading at $111,000. For a short-term position, the risk-reward ratio isn't attractive. Of course, in the long run, the path forward is clear.

Even Trump's sons once touted a $150,000 price target during his presidency. Fair enough, but let's be honest: 1.5-2x earnings isn't enough for me.

This is just the beginning

Current status on the chain

Stablecoin metrics on both Ethereum and Solana have reached all-time highs. This is likely the first wave of capital being deployed on-chain from crypto treasuries. As major cryptocurrency prices approach all-time highs, demand for stablecoins is also increasing.

Yet, the atmosphere in the crypto community resembles the peak of a bear market. Crypto Twitter is filled with meme coin traders who have transitioned from being outdated forex course salespeople to traditional finance startups running platforms with only 12 users.

Why?

Stablecoins look good

Trump breaks the cycle

Trump's presidency has disrupted the traditional four-year halving cycle. Bitcoin is now deeply integrated into Wall Street, with BlackRock arguably taking over the dominant position. The central question now is whether Bitcoin will function as a safe-haven asset (gold) or a leveraged Nasdaq alternative.

The market narrative is fully priced in, even overpriced. The only thing that really matters right now is the inflow and outflow of liquidity.

On-chain transactions are more difficult than ever. The launch of Trump's Meme Coin marked the peak of the previous market cycle. Since then, many Meme coins have returned to zero. Although the game between players continues, on-chain data does not lie.

Bottom confirmed?

A metanarrative is brewing

We are currently in a narrative vacuum. There is a lack of fluidity and no clear throughline. Three major narratives are being tested:

1. Confidence Assets

Meme coins are evolving into corporate models, shifting from a "religious" community to a revenue-generating business. The bar has been raised: simply being funny is no longer enough. The future will be marked by capital-backed memes, narrative teams, and existing crypto communities. A true social war is imminent.

2. Creator Capital Market

Pumpfun and similar platforms are merging meme culture with streaming. It's early days for this model, perhaps too early, as early stages often focus on maximizing monetization. But if it continues to develop, it could revolutionize how creators achieve economic liquidity.

3. DeFi

Beloved by quantitative traders but scorned by speculators, DeFi is poised for explosive growth as traditional finance pursues returns, but the true speculative opportunities lie elsewhere. While some projects, like PENDLE, may perform impressively, DeFi is more about infrastructure than speculative frenzy.

Sorry, bro.

The real catalyst: regulation

In the age of AI, the truly important catalysts are those that markets can't immediately price in: uncertain timing and emotional behavior. And the biggest catalyst right now? Regulation.

Have you heard of the Clarity Act?

This US bill will define when digital assets are securities (regulated by the SEC) or commodities (regulated by the CFTC), establish a maturity framework for blockchain, and create tailored rules for stablecoins and DeFi. The bill passed the House of Representatives in July 2025 and currently awaits a vote in the Senate. It is expected to be enacted in late 2025 or early 2026.

what does that mean?

Billions, perhaps even trillions, of capital are finally finding a framework for on-chain deployment. Traditional markets have dried up. Venture capital needs a new home, and cryptocurrency is the obvious choice.

Too many to explode

On-chain meta-narrative

Forget the term ICM; the brand is discredited. Call it the on-chain meta-narrative. Tokenization of everything: real estate, AI projects, startups—everything will be funded on-chain using meme tokens. Fast, decentralized, and with minimal restrictions.

It’s not a question of if, but when, and on what scale. The convergence of traditional finance and cryptocurrency is inevitable.

How to play this game?

Mainstream strategies are always changing, and your advantage lies in seizing opportunities, diversifying investments and maintaining discipline.

Diversify investments into strong teams with cultural heritage and narrative advantages.

Please note: What works today may not work tomorrow.

Maintain liquidity. Without liquidity, you risk missing out on maximum returns.

It’s still early, and the bubble hasn’t started yet. When the bull run comes, it will be bigger than the 2017 ICO craze or even the dot-com bubble. High volatility, endless token issuance, and ridiculous capital inflows.

But be careful, most of you are broke or down in luck. Don't squander it all too soon, or you will be overwhelmed by the opportunities later.

Slow but not too slow

at last

Get ready, the wildest on-chain journey of your life is about to begin!

Stay calm brothers, the funds have been deployed!