The Bitcoin hashrate hit 1 zetahash per second; ‘how do people still not get it?’

The Bitcoin hashrate crossed an important milestone this week, hitting 1 zetahash per second. That’s 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 hashes computed every single second. To put it simply: Bitcoin is more secure and powerful than ever.

As macro investor and long-time Bitcoin advocate, Dan Tapiero questioned:

Bitcoin hashrate at an all-time high

The Bitcoin hashrate is at an all-time high. A zetahash is a trillion exahashes, or one sextillion hashes, and this figure represents the total computational muscle powering Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work consensus system.

Miners deploy purpose-built computers to compete for new blocks, rapidly running cryptographic “nonce” guesses until one solution fits.

Hashrate is the lifeblood of Bitcoin security, and this brute-force lottery drives network trust: the higher the hashrate, the harder it is for any attacker to rewrite Bitcoin’s ledger.

The recent settling above 1 ZH/s means that every second, miners perform more calculations than grains of sand on earth, or more than the stars in our galaxy; a mind-boggling testament to decentralized security.

Miners compete to find a valid hash for the next block. Each hash is an attempt to meet network difficulty requirements, and success wins a Bitcoin reward.

At over 1 ZH/s, the difficulty rises in tandem, mandating ever-greater efficiency and innovation in mining hardware.

A higher Bitcoin hashrate means stronger protection from double-spending and 51% attacks, and as more energy and hardware secure the chain, Bitcoin becomes increasingly tamper-proof and globally trusted.

Dan Tapiero: macro investor and Bitcoin advocate

Dan Tapiero is the founder and CEO of 10T Holdings, a multi-billion-dollar asset manager focused on digital assets and web3.

He’s widely respected as a macro thinker, champion of gold, and early Bitcoin adopter, and he called the zetahash milestone one of the “Top 10 historic developments of the past 50 years,” saying that the Bitcoin network was the “most secure network in the world.”

He’s not wrong. This new era is more than a technical feat; it’s a profound testament to institutional adoption, sound money, and the resilience of a decentralized network.

What’s more, a growing hashrate often precedes major price rallies as miners, sovereigns, and corporations invest billions in new infrastructure. An all-time high Bitcoin hashrate, coupled with a near-certain rate cut on the horizon, could create the perfect storm for BTC price.

The zetahash level proves that Bitcoin’s network is, by far, the most secure computer network ever built, outpacing any centralized alternative in raw calculations and energy dedicated to truth.

For anyone still doubting Bitcoin’s staying power, the arrival of the “zetahash era” is a wake-up call. The network’s security, transparency, and resistance to censorship or manipulation are no less than historic.

