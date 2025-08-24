The Bitcoin Treasury Movement Rolls On — Here’s What’s New

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/08/24 15:13
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357-0.83%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00004155-12.63%

Bitcoin has emerged as one of the go-to cryptocurrency assets for treasury strategies by different companies in the past few years.

This trend has intensified recently, and here are some of the latest additions.

Slowly Climbing Up

One of the more recent procurements comes from Ming Shing Group, a publicly traded Hong Kong-based company listed on the NASDAQ (MSW), specializing in wet trades, such as plastering, tiling, and bricklaying, among others.

The purchase agreement is for 4,250 bitcoins, worth approximately $482 million, with an average price of $113,638 per unit. It is currently ranked 45th on the BitcoinTreasuries leaderboard, with 833 BTC, having started accumulating in early January, trailing the Nordic healthcare company H100 Group’s stash of 911 BTC.

Its stock has reacted positively to the announcement, rising over 11% daily earlier tshi week, according to the most recent data from Google Finance.

Source: Google Finance

A Known Face

Earlier in the week, KindlyMD increased its holdings by a notable 5,744 BTC, with an estimated cost of $679 million, at an average cost per bitcoin of $118,204. It’s an American healthcare and healthcare data company, also trading on the NASDAQ (NAKA), having merged with its Bitcoin-native holding company, Nakamoto Holdings Inc., at the start of May.

The firm joined the race later in the same month, with the mission of accumulating a million of the leading crypto asset. They’re much further ahead in the rankings, holding 5,765 BTC and currently sitting in 16th place, with a notable lead over Semler Scientific, which owns 5,021 BTC at print time.

The company’s stock, however, did not react so well to the news and has been declining since the start of the week, as indicated by data from Google Finance at the time of writing.

Source: Google Finance

The post The Bitcoin Treasury Movement Rolls On — Here’s What’s New appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DeFi Boom Lifts AAVE: Technical Charts Point to 135% Price Rally

DeFi Boom Lifts AAVE: Technical Charts Point to 135% Price Rally

The total value locked (TVL) in DeFi protocols has climbed above $167 billion, according to DeFiLlama. It is now moving closer to the all-time high of $212 billion set in December 2021. DeFi TVL surged after the 2024 U.S. elections, reflecting expectations of a more favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies. Institutional players—including banks, asset managers, […] The post DeFi Boom Lifts AAVE: Technical Charts Point to 135% Price Rally appeared first on CoinChapter.
U
U$0.01357-32.15%
Boom
BOOM$0.01343-3.72%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10066-0.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 16:12
Partager
Hut 8, a mining company, launched a $1 billion ATM financing program to fund high-performance computing and AI data centers.

Hut 8, a mining company, launched a $1 billion ATM financing program to fund high-performance computing and AI data centers.

PANews reported on August 24th that Bitcoin mining company Hut 8 Corp. has updated its At-the-Market (ATM) stock offering program, allowing the company to raise up to $1 billion through stock sales. The new program replaces Hut 8's previous $500 million plan, launched in December 2024. The new funds will be used to expand its high-performance computing and AI data centers.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1257-1.02%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Partager
PANews2025/08/24 16:23
Partager
Cryptocurrency Prices Reach New Heights

Cryptocurrency Prices Reach New Heights

Cryptocurrency markets have remained relatively stable this weekend, but experts anticipate an uptick in volatility in the days to come. Frequent alerts about potential sharp movements keep enthusiasts on their toes.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Prices Reach New Heights
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/24 16:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DeFi Boom Lifts AAVE: Technical Charts Point to 135% Price Rally

Hut 8, a mining company, launched a $1 billion ATM financing program to fund high-performance computing and AI data centers.

Cryptocurrency Prices Reach New Heights

1 Billion Solfart Tokens Gone, SOL & ETH Holders Cutting the Cheese

Is This Crypto Exchange Legit to Trade Cryptos in 2025?