the blockchain for payments in stablecoin

After a joint incubation, Stripe and Paradigm present Tempo, a new layer‑1 focused on real payments in stablecoin: the declared objective is to reduce latency and costs, enable 24/7 operations, and bring B2B and retail flows on‑chain with standards closer to everyday use.

According to the data collected by our payment infrastructure analysis team, the reduction of latency and the predictability of fees are among the variables most often cited by companies evaluating on‑chain adoption. Industry analysts also note that projects with similar objectives demonstrate how finality in seconds and integration with legacy systems are prerequisites for use cases such as payroll and B2B.

Stripe and Paradigm launch Tempo: the official announcement

The initiative was made public on September 4, 2025, and covered by international outlets such as Fortune and CoinDesk. Tempo is established as a specialized infrastructure for payments in stablecoin, with use cases including international payments, payroll, remittances, and corporate settlements. It should be noted that the initial scope focuses on concrete and repeatable scenarios, not on trading functions.

Why it is important

Cross-border payments remain fragmented and slow, especially outside domestic networks. Tempo tries to bridge the gap between crypto scalability and real payment requirements (quick finality, reconciliation, interoperability with existing systems), proposing a chain with a priority on operational stability rather than trading. That said, the actual maturity will depend on production resilience.

How it works: architecture and compatibility

Tempo is designed as a layer‑1 focused on payments, compatible with widespread standards and tools to simplify integration with wallets, gateways, and legacy systems. In fact, the goal is not to replace existing networks, but to offer a dedicated rail that reduces congestion, latency, and costs encountered on generic chains. In this context, the emphasis is on step‑by‑step integration.

Main Features and Real-World Use Cases

Low-cost international payments with predictable settlement and rapid finality.

with predictable settlement and rapid finality. B2B and invoicing : automatic reconciliation, unique references, verifiable transactional log.

: automatic reconciliation, unique references, verifiable transactional log. Tokenized deposits : 24/7 settlement and programmable accounts for recurring flows.

: 24/7 settlement and programmable accounts for recurring flows. Microtransactions and “agentic” payments (automation through AI agents, on-chain limits and policies).

(automation through AI agents, on-chain limits and policies). Payroll and remittances: multi-currency payments with compliant reporting.

Who collaborates and in what roles

In the public material, contributions from Anthropic, Deutsche Bank, OpenAI, Revolut, Shopify, Visa, and others are mentioned. Currently, the roles are indicated as design input and feedback for enterprise adoption and the integration of on‑chain financial interfaces; operational tasks or binding commercial agreements have not yet been detailed. In this context, the involvement seems oriented towards the requirements definition phase.

Metrics, costs, and roadmap: what we know

Official communications outline the launch of a new dedicated company, incubated by Stripe and Paradigm, with a team focused on performance, security, and compliance. Journalistic reconstructions published between August and September 2025 indicated that the project was in stealth mode and that the initial team might be small (reports indicated a number around 5 people in the early stages). Recently, a summary of the main operational guidelines was provided. That said, the framework remains in evolution.

What we know

Announcement: made on September 4, 2025.

made on September 4, 2025. Initial roadmap: testing with selected partners and iterations on performance and regulatory requirements.

testing with selected partners and iterations on performance and regulatory requirements. Compatibility: support for popular tools and standards to reduce integration costs.

support for popular tools and standards to reduce integration costs. 24/7 Operations and focus on quick objectives as project requirements.

What we don’t know (yet)

TPS/finality/latency and average fees: not disclosed in the available material.

not disclosed in the available material. Testnet/Mainnet Status: non-public timelines and access criteria.

non-public timelines and access criteria. Roles of partners (banks, PSP, big tech): under definition.

(banks, PSP, big tech): under definition. Governance model, custody of tokenized deposits, and KYC/AML procedures: details to be defined.

Practical Example (Hypothetical): Impact on an SME

A European SME pays 200 foreign suppliers every month, with an average ticket of €1,000. Today it faces an average settlement time of T+2 days and total fees of 2–3% including exchange rates, expenses, and brokerage. In this scenario, operational friction weighs on cash flow and margins.

On-chain scenario (hypothetical subject): transactional fee between €0.10–€0.50 per payment, finality in seconds/minutes, automatic reconciliation, and reduction of operational errors.

transactional fee between €0.10–€0.50 per payment, finality in seconds/minutes, automatic reconciliation, and reduction of operational errors. Effect: on 200 payments, fixed costs decrease significantly and immobilized capital is reduced thanks to the almost immediate finality. The net benefit depends on FX, issuance/redemption fees of stablecoins, and integration with accounting.

Note: indicative numbers for illustrative purposes; actual values will depend on official metrics and agreements with stablecoin issuers.

Regulatory Implications and Risks

The sustainability of the model depends on compliance, transparency, and governance. Clarifications are needed on licenses in various markets, management of tokenized deposit reserves, KYC/AML standards, audits, and dispute resolution methods. Without these elements, enterprise adoption could remain confined to limited pilot projects. Yet, a clear regulatory framework is often the catalyst for scaling.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tempo replace banks?

No. It is proposed as a complementary infrastructure to traditional circuits for specific payment flows.

Who can participate in the tests?

No criteria or enrollment windows have been published. The official contacts indicated by the promoters will be activated during the testing phases with selected partners.

Which stablecoins will be supported?

A list has not been released. Support will depend on agreements with issuers and local regulatory requirements.

To Watch

Technical metrics (purpose, latency, uptime) and actual costs per transaction.

List of partners and operational roles (correspondent banks, PSP, acquirer, key merchants).

Governance model and network upgrade mechanisms.

Regulatory treatment of tokenized deposits in major markets.

Outlook

If the missing pieces — metrics, governance, and compliance — are clarified, Tempo could serve as a bridge between crypto infrastructures and everyday payments, accelerating use cases such as B2B, remittances, and payroll. Otherwise, the project risks remaining confined to a proof-of-concept without scale. That said, the trajectory will depend on the test results and regulatory alignment.