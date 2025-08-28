The Blockchain That Pays You Forever Could Be a Big Bet in 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 19:33
MemeCore
M$0.41642-1.11%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.04932+0.85%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.6121+2.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01329+0.22%
Crypto News

Mirror Chain is introducing a new model of passive income in the cryptocurrency market. Built as a decentralized Layer 2 infrastructure, it leverages Zero-Knowledge Rollups and Mirrored Virtual Machines for scalability and interoperability.

At its core, the $MIRROR token applies a Repetitive Earning Mechanism (R.E.M.), enabling holders to receive automatic, multi-token rewards every day for life.

How Mirror Chain is Changing the Passive Income Game

Mirror Chain aims to simplify Web3 application integration while offering direct rewards to token holders. Unlike systems that mainly benefit miners and validators, Mirror Chain redistributes value across its community. Every transaction within the ecosystem generates a 1% redistribution fee that flows directly to $MIRROR holders.

This system removes the need for staking, farming, or locking assets on external platforms. Holders earn passively, receiving multi-token rewards instantly without additional effort. Consequently, every transaction across the Mirror Chain ecosystem creates a stream of sustainable income for its community.

Moreover, Mirror Chain supports full EVM compatibility, low fees, and high throughput. It integrates Web3 services, AI-powered applications, and offers native support for decentralized applications, gaming, and NFTs. Additionally, its ecosystem incorporates governance through a DAO model and has completed a Coinsult security audit.

Why $MIRROR Token is the Key to Long-Term Crypto Success

The $MIRROR token powers this system, with a total supply capped at 1,000,000,000 tokens. Distribution ensures growth and sustainability:

  • 10% Private Sale
  • 10% Public Sale
  • 20% Ecosystem & Rewards
  • 20% Marketing
  • 18% Developer Fund
  • 10% Liquidity & Exchange
  • 4% Team (locked and vested)

The current presale Phase 1 price is $0.0496, with over $791,018 raised out of a $957,482 target. Investors can buy with Ethereum, USDC, USDT, or debit and credit cards. The next price increase is expected in under two days, providing urgency for early participation.

Additionally, early investors could achieve APY projections of up to 156%, driven by the transaction-based distribution model. As transaction volumes grow, rewards scale accordingly, reflecting the performance of active blockchain ecosystems like Ethereum and Solana.

Mirror Chain: The First-Ever EarnFi Blockchain

The Mirror Chain roadmap outlines progressive growth:

  • Phase 1: Token launch, private and public sales, audits, and community building.
  • Phase 2: Expansion with EVM sidechain, developer onboarding, and launchpad integration.
  • Phase 3: Mainnet release, NFT and gaming ecosystem, and developer integrations.
  • Phase 4: Large-scale adoption, DAO governance, enterprise partnerships, and cross-chain interoperability.

Each stage expands earning opportunities while strengthening the Mirror Chain ecosystem. This growth model ensures scalability and long-term adoption across multiple sectors.

Conclusion

Mirror Chain is a passive income revolution in crypto, where investors can earn daily, automatic rewards for life. Its distinctive R.E.M. system, robust tokenomics, and transparent roadmap make $MIRROR appealing to long-term investors interested in generating sustainable income.

The presale is moving fast, and with the next price increase imminent, early entry may be the best way to maximize the gains. Mirror Chain is a good opportunity in 2025 to investors who want to enjoy the first blockchain that will pay them forever.

For more info,visit:

Website: https://mirrorchain.io/en

Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/mirrorchainx

Telegram: https://t.me/mirrorchaincommunity

Twitter: https://x.com/mirrorchainx

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/mirror-token-presale-heats-up-the-blockchain-that-pays-you-forever-could-be-a-big-bet-in-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000268+0.37%
Particl
PART$0.1864-0.26%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003566+12.49%
Chainlink
LINK$23.95-0.78%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00708-6.34%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 20:37
Partager
Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

PANews reported on August 28th that Circle has proposed issuing a US dollar stablecoin, rather than a Korean won stablecoin, to South Korea's financial sector. Circle President Heath Tarbert, during a meeting with key executives from the country's four largest financial institutions, stated that "there is no intention to collaborate on a Korean won stablecoin," and introduced Circle's US dollar stablecoin and proposed cooperation. The four major financial institutions believe that Circle's president's visit to South Korea is motivated by the need to secure Circle's token market share. However, some in the South Korean financial community have recently called for swift regulation of offshore stablecoins. The potential for domestic circulation of offshore stablecoins could disrupt the market. This explains why Tarbert's visit to South Korea is being interpreted as a ploy to persuade banks before regulatory measures are implemented.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.52%
Major
MAJOR$0.16076+1.52%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002852+1.35%
Partager
PANews2025/08/28 20:43
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens

AirNet Technology, a publicly listed company, completed a $180 million registered direct offering, with all proceeds paid in digital assets.