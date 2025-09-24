The post The blue box bounce: NVDA’s perfect reaction higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 4-hour Elliott Wave Charts of NVDA. We presented to members at the elliottwave-forecast. In which, the rally from 07 April 2025 low is unfolding as an impulse structure. Showing a higher high sequence favored more upside extension to take place. Therefore, we advised members not to sell the stock & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below: NVDA four-hour Elliott Wave chart from 9.08.2025 Here’s the 4-hour Elliott wave chart from the 9.08.2025 update. In which, the cycle from the 21 April 2025 low ended in wave ((3)) at $184.48 high. Down from there, the stock made a pullback in wave ((4)) to correct that cycle. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave flat structure where wave (A) ended at $168 low. Wave (B) bounce ended at $184.47 high & wave (C) managed to reach the blue box area at $167.02- $156.24. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for the next leg higher or for a 3 wave bounce minimum. NVDA latest four-hour Elliott Wave chart from 9.21.2025 This is the latest 4-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 9.21.2025 Weekend update. In which the NVDA is showing a reaction higher taking place, right after ending the zigzag correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area. However, a break above $184.48 high is still needed to confirm the next extension higher towards $189.48- $197.31 area minimum & avoid a double correction lower. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/the-blue-box-bounce-nvdas-perfect-reaction-higher-202509231318The post The blue box bounce: NVDA’s perfect reaction higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 4-hour Elliott Wave Charts of NVDA. We presented to members at the elliottwave-forecast. In which, the rally from 07 April 2025 low is unfolding as an impulse structure. Showing a higher high sequence favored more upside extension to take place. Therefore, we advised members not to sell the stock & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below: NVDA four-hour Elliott Wave chart from 9.08.2025 Here’s the 4-hour Elliott wave chart from the 9.08.2025 update. In which, the cycle from the 21 April 2025 low ended in wave ((3)) at $184.48 high. Down from there, the stock made a pullback in wave ((4)) to correct that cycle. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave flat structure where wave (A) ended at $168 low. Wave (B) bounce ended at $184.47 high & wave (C) managed to reach the blue box area at $167.02- $156.24. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for the next leg higher or for a 3 wave bounce minimum. NVDA latest four-hour Elliott Wave chart from 9.21.2025 This is the latest 4-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 9.21.2025 Weekend update. In which the NVDA is showing a reaction higher taking place, right after ending the zigzag correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area. However, a break above $184.48 high is still needed to confirm the next extension higher towards $189.48- $197.31 area minimum & avoid a double correction lower. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/the-blue-box-bounce-nvdas-perfect-reaction-higher-202509231318

The blue box bounce: NVDA’s perfect reaction higher

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 02:30
In this technical blog, we will look at the past performance of the 4-hour Elliott Wave Charts of NVDA. We presented to members at the elliottwave-forecast. In which, the rally from 07 April 2025 low is unfolding as an impulse structure. Showing a higher high sequence favored more upside extension to take place. Therefore, we advised members not to sell the stock & buy the dips in 3, 7, or 11 swings at the blue box areas. We will explain the structure & forecast below:

NVDA four-hour Elliott Wave chart from 9.08.2025

Here’s the 4-hour Elliott wave chart from the 9.08.2025 update. In which, the cycle from the 21 April 2025 low ended in wave ((3)) at $184.48 high. Down from there, the stock made a pullback in wave ((4)) to correct that cycle. The internals of that pullback unfolded as Elliott wave flat structure where wave (A) ended at $168 low. Wave (B) bounce ended at $184.47 high & wave (C) managed to reach the blue box area at $167.02- $156.24. From there, buyers were expected to appear looking for the next leg higher or for a 3 wave bounce minimum.

NVDA latest four-hour Elliott Wave chart from 9.21.2025

This is the latest 4-hour Elliott wave Chart from the 9.21.2025 Weekend update. In which the NVDA is showing a reaction higher taking place, right after ending the zigzag correction within the blue box area. Allowed members to create a risk-free position shortly after taking the long position at the blue box area. However, a break above $184.48 high is still needed to confirm the next extension higher towards $189.48- $197.31 area minimum & avoid a double correction lower.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/the-blue-box-bounce-nvdas-perfect-reaction-higher-202509231318

