The Buddy-Cop Drama That Defined A Genre

UNSPECIFIED – CIRCA 1970: Photo of Starsky & Hutch Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images getty

Flash back to September 10, 1975.

Norman Lear reigned supreme in primetime, with All in the Family finishing as the No. one show of the previous season. Five of the top 10 programs were Lear-produced comedies (Sanford and Son, The Jeffersons, Good Times, and Maude included). Sitcoms in general dominated the rankings, joined by the ever-wholesome family drama The Waltons at No. 8. The lone crime series in this elite circle was Hawaii Five-O.

As the new TV season dawned, a very different kind of crime drama was about to make its debut as a weekly series — Starsky & Hutch. Viewers had already been given a taste earlier that year, when the concept was introduced in a TV movie on April 30, 1975.

From the prolific Aaron Spelling, Starsky & Hutch leaned into a fresh formula in a proven genre: the “buddy cop” dynamic. Paul Michael Glaser played Sergeant David Michael Starsky, a dark-haired Brooklyn transplant and U.S. Army veteran with a streetwise edge. David Soul was Sergeant Kenneth Richard “Hutch” Hutchinson, the blond, Midwestern native with a more thoughtful, intellectual approach.

Promotional portrait of American actors David Soul and Paul Michael Glaser from the television series, ‘Starsky and Hutch,’ circa 1977. (Photo by Fotos International/Getty Images) Getty Images

Operating under the radio call sign “Zebra Three,” the pair tore through the streets of fictional Bay City, California – usually in their now-iconic red-and-white Ford Gran Torino. But what truly set the series apart was their chemistry. Starsky and Hutch’s easy, believable rapport felt more like brothers than partners. Their banter, humor, and emotional bond gave the show heart, elevating it beyond the typical police procedural.

For Spelling, it was familiar territory. He had already left his mark at ABC with The Mod Squad (1968–1973), a crime drama about three young undercover officers — hip, stylish, and socially aware — who resonated with the counterculture generation of the late ’60s. Like The Mod Squad before it (and Charlie’s Angels just one season later, among countless other Spelling series), Starsky & Hutch was relatable. It spoke directly to the audience. Its plots were familiar yet engaging, and its characters were the kind viewers wanted to spend time with week after week.

MOD SQUAD – “A Time of Hyacinths” which aired on December 1, 1970. (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) MICHAEL COLE;PEGGY LIPTON;CLARENCE WILLIAMS III Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

From left to right, Farrah Fawcett, Kate Jackson and Jaclyn Smith of Charlie’s Angels Bettmann Archive

Debuting in the Wednesday 10 p.m. ET hour on ABC 50 years ago today and following Robert Blake in Baretta, Starsky & Hutch went head-to-head with two legal dramas: newcomer Kate McShane with Anne Meara on CBS, and sophomore Petrocelli with Barry Newman and Susan Howard on NBC. It was an immediate hit, ultimately building on Baretta’s lead-in and easily outperforming the competition. More importantly, it cemented Aaron Spelling’s reputation as the producer who instinctively knew how to tap into what audiences wanted to watch.

Robert Blake In “Baretta.” (Photo By Getty Images) Getty Images

A Cultural Icon

Beyond the ratings, Starsky & Hutch quickly embedded itself into the pop culture fabric of the late 1970s. The red-and-white Ford Gran Torino became as iconic as the duo themselves – so recognizable it was practically a regular character in the series.

LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 17: Car designer “Movie” Mike Walsh arrives in a Ford Gran Torino from the television series “Starsky & Hutch” at the opening ceremony of Las Vegas Car Stars at the Fremont Street Experience on May 17, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic) FilmMagic

Supporting characters also left their mark, most notably Antonio Fargas as Huggy Bear, the streetwise informant who balanced comic relief with genuine charm. There was even talk about a spin-off built around him.

UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 19: STARSKY AND HUTCH – “Huggy Bear and the Turkey” – Season Two – 2/19/77, Huggy Bear (Antonio Fargas) links up with a former friend o set up their own private detective agency., (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Starsky & Hutch’s blend of action, heart, and humor resonated widely. It spawned novels, toys, and a loyal fan following that kept it alive long after its four-season run ended in 1979. Its influence can be felt in the buddy-cop genre that exploded in the 1980s with film franchises like 48 Hrs. and Lethal Weapon, as well as TV successors such as Miami Vice and CHiPs. And in 2004 came he feature film remake, starring Ben Stiller and Owen Wilson.

Owen Wilson and Ben Stiller during World Premiere of “Starsky & Hutch” – Red Carpet at Mann’s Village in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by L. Cohen/WireImage) WireImage

Legacy

As it celebrates its 50th anniversary, Starsky & Hutch remains not only one of Aaron Spelling’s signature hits but also a landmark in the evolution of the American crime drama. Its blend of action, humor, and heartfelt camaraderie set a template for future buddy-cop shows and films, while the Gran Torino and Huggy Bear became enduring symbols of 1970s pop culture.

Decades later, the series continues to resonate with fans, proving that the heart of a great crime drama lies as much in its characters and relationships as in the cases they solve.