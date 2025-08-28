The Clearing Company: 15 million to “legalize” on-chain forecasts

A group of former Polymarket members has launched The Clearing Company with a $15 million seed to create regulated on-chain prediction market platforms accessible to retail investors. The round is led by Union Square Ventures, signaling increasing institutional interest in a sector traditionally hindered by regulatory uncertainty. In this context, the promise is an infrastructure that combines on-chain efficiency with clear rules, with a compliance framework defined from the outset.
According to the announcement from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on June 17, 2025, U.S. authorities have initiated a public discussion aimed at defining criteria and risks associated with contracts linked to real events, an element that directly impacts the regulatory scope of prediction markets. Legal studies that have analyzed the matter also highlight how the Fifth Circuit’s ruling on the Kalshi case (September 2024) has significantly altered regulatory interpretation, opening potential avenues for platforms that adopt structured compliance WilmerHale. These regulatory findings have been directly monitored by market analysts following the Web3 rounds of 2024‑2025 and confirm a growing institutional focus on the topic.
The project is carried out by former members of Polymarket with established experience in predictive markets, blockchain infrastructure, and in the field of risk & compliance. An interesting aspect is the combination of technical and legal expertise, often difficult to find in the same team. Added to this is the know-how in market design, liquidity management, and the use of oracles for outcome determination, elements that make it particularly competitive.
The Clearing Company intends to integrate the efficiency of onchain trading with regulatory requirements, maintaining the price discovery logic typical of markets while introducing stricter controls and greater transparency. In other words, the attempt is to combine the best of the crypto world with verifiable and standardized processes.
The core of the project is to enable massive adoption by retail users without compromising security and regulatory compliance. It must be said that the user experience will be crucial for adoption. The team identifies three fundamental levers for scaling sustainably:
If executed well, the strategy will allow for continuous production of predictive signals useful to investors, media, and policy makers. In this context, the standardization of tools could promote comparability and reuse of data.
The company stated that the development is ongoing and that compliance represents a strategic priority. As of today, August 27, 2025, no official launch date has been announced. Pending further details, the gradual implementation of compliance components is considered an integral part of the roadmap.
The entry of Union Square Ventures and other venture capital investors highlights how the adoption of compliant onchain predictive markets could represent an important step towards the normalization of the sector. Regulated platforms could attract institutional capital, improving liquidity and the reliability of collective estimates.
For banks, asset managers, and policy makers, this means access to real-time indicators on economic, political, and even sports events, with a level of traceability that simplifies audits and reporting. Looking ahead, interoperability with existing systems could facilitate progressive integrations. To delve deeper into the topic of interoperability in DeFi, also see our in-depth article on DeFi interoperability.
Prediction markets have a long history, but adoption has historically been hindered by legal uncertainties. While some on-chain experiments operated in areas bordering on regulation, The Clearing Company bets that an architecture based on explicit rules can finally unlock the sector’s potential, while maintaining the intrinsic transparency of the blockchain.
For a historical and conceptual overview, see also the dedicated entry on Prediction market – Wikipedia. It remains to be seen how the governance mechanisms and oracle control will be implemented in practice.