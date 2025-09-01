The conspiracy thriller "The Assassination of Satoshi Nakamoto" is scheduled to be released in 2026, starring Pete Davidson and others

PANews reported on September 1st that The Block, citing Variety, reported that Hollywood star Pete Davidson, widely known for his appearances on "Saturday Night Live," and Oscar winner Casey Affleck will star in a conspiracy thriller titled "Killing Satoshi." The film, inspired by the mysterious founder of Bitcoin, is scheduled for release in 2026.

The film will reportedly be directed by Doug Liman, known for films like "The Bourne Supremacy" and "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," from a script written by longtime Clint Eastwood collaborator Nick Schenk. Davidson and Affleck's roles have yet to be announced, so it's unclear whether the two stars will portray known Satoshi Nakamoto associates like Hal Finney or Nick Szabo. According to the filmmakers, the film "blends political intrigue, high-tech espionage, and a race against time as global forces—including governments, Wall Street, and Silicon Valley—engage in an all-out war for control."