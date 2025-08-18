The Countdown to Quantum Resistance: How Bitcoin Can Build the Future Cornerstone of Decentralized AGI?

Par : PANews
2025/08/18 15:00
THINK Token
THINK$0.01672-4.01%
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000028+16.66%
Delysium
AGI$0.04987+5.61%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13784+0.14%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001857-1.06%

Author: Alertforalpha

Compiled by: Vernacular Blockchain

I used to think cryptocurrency was just digital gold. Then I discovered something that completely changed my understanding of money.

Bitcoin is not only preparing for the quantum age, it is evolving into something it has never before seen: the backbone of humanity’s decentralized future.

A race against time

We are facing a countdown. By 2027-2030, quantum computers may be able to crack the current Bitcoin security mechanisms. Sounds scary, right?

Wrong.

This is the moment when Bitcoin shows its genius.

Approximately 25% of Bitcoin wallets have public keys, making them vulnerable to quantum attacks and holding tens of billions of dollars in assets. However, 75% of wallets are already quantum-safe. This isn't a collapse of Bitcoin, but rather a sign that it's becoming stronger.

Google's Willow chip has 105 qubits, while cracking Bitcoin would require 13 million qubits. IBM's roadmap shows thousands of qubits by 2033, which is still a long way from millions, but the progress of quantum computing is exponential.

Bitcoin developers are not sitting still.

Quantum Shield Strategy

They developed a four-phase evolution plan:

  • Phase 1: Stop using old vulnerable addresses
  • Phase 2: Freeze Bitcoin in old addresses after five years
  • Phase 3: Implementing a recovery mechanism for frozen funds
  • Phase 4: Quantum-resistant migration by 2030

This is not a matter of closing the stable door after the horse has bolted, but a strategic evolution.

What's the technical solution? Using P2QR (payment to quantum-resistant) addresses, employing advanced cryptography like Sphinx Plus and Falcon 104. Users who upgrade enjoy 16x lower transaction fees. Bitcoin is effectively paying you to protect your assets.

Beyond Currency: The Advantages of Decentralization

As tech giants race to control artificial general intelligence (AGI), Bitcoin offers something different: true decentralization.

Sam Altman, Jeff Bezos, and Elon Musk all claim to hope that AGI will benefit humanity. But their centralized approach masks a darker reality. As AI researcher Ben Goertzel warns, "Large corporations will use these AIs to make more money, and nations with powerful militaries will use them to gain more power."

Bitcoin’s quantum-resistant upgrade changes that.

Three-stage revolution

Phase 1 (2025-2030): Quantum Shield

Bitcoin has completed its quantum-resistant migration, becoming the most secure digital infrastructure on Earth. Early AGI systems see the Bitcoin network as an ideal governance platform.

Phase 2 (2030-2035): Decentralized AGI Economy

AGI systems running on Bitcoin infrastructure will solve humanity’s greatest challenges, eliminating scarcity and optimizing global resources for everyone.

Phase 3 (2035 and beyond): True Abundance

The fusion of quantum-resistant Bitcoin and decentralized AGI creates an economy that allows humans to focus on creation, exploration, and self-actualization, rather than just survival.

Why decentralization wins

Traditional banks are equally vulnerable to quantum attacks—in fact, more so because they lack Bitcoin’s transparent development process. When quantum computers arrive, centralized systems will scramble to find closed-door solutions that serve corporate interests.

Bitcoin is built to be quantum-resistant in an open way, with economic incentives that benefit users, not corporations.

This is the AGI model we need: open development, an economy aligned with user interests, and no single point of control.

The choice we face

In a world where artificial intelligence threatens to surpass human intelligence, the systems we build today will determine whether we remain free or become dependent.

Bitcoin’s quantum-resistant future gives us freedom. It gives us the opportunity to build AGI that serves all of humanity, not just a few in control.

The quantum countdown has begun. But this is not the end of Bitcoin or humanity’s AGI future.

It is the beginning of true decentralized abundance.

Your role in this revolution

You don’t need to understand every technical detail. What you need to understand is the choice: centralized control or decentralized freedom.

The AI revolution is creating the biggest change in history. Will you benefit from it, or sit on the sidelines?

Bitcoin’s quantum evolution isn’t just about protecting the cryptocurrency. It’s about ensuring that when AGI emerges, it serves all of humanity, not just Silicon Valley billionaires.

The choice is ours. The time is now. And Bitcoin is leading the way.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.497-2.42%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274-1.43%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2.002+6.77%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$114,015.15-1.36%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager
Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

XRP, XLM & ALGO: The Blockchain Backbones of Government-Aligned LiquidityTaking on X, formerly Twitter, crypto observer SMQKE highlights a new category of digital assets emerging beyond speculation and retail hype, which is government-aligned digital assets.Built or positioned to serve as liquidity rails for states, central banks, and regulated institutions, this class is led by Ripple's XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Algorand (ALGO).Unlike meme coins or decentralized experiments, these three projects have consistently sought alignment with regulatory frameworks, enterprise adoption, and government partnerships. Their emphasis is not on retail speculation, but on building institutional-grade financial plumbing.SMQKE points out, “Assets like XRP, Stellar and Algorand are optimized for liquidity provision, high-throughput settlement and interoperability with existing financial infrastructure.”XRP, through Ripple, has established itself as a bridge currency for cross-border payments, offering low-cost, high-speed settlements tested by banks and remittance providers worldwide. With Ripple actively collaborating on central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilots, XRP’s technology is increasingly positioned to play a structural role in how central banks enable international settlements.XLM, developed by Stellar, shares similar DNA but with a stronger emphasis on inclusion. By targeting remittances and underbanked regions, Stellar has formed partnerships with entities like MoneyGram and has built pathways for converting fiat into digital form seamlessly. Its architecture makes it suitable for government-backed stablecoin issuance, especially in emerging markets where financial accessibility is a priority.Meanwhile, ALGO distinguishes itself with its pure proof-of-stake consensus and scalability. The blockchain has already been used by governments such as the Republic of the Marshall Islands for their digital currency initiative. Its strong focus on compliance, efficiency, and sustainability makes it a contender for large-scale state digital infrastructure projects.Together, XRP, XLM, and ALGO represent a convergence between blockchain innovation and government necessity. While Bitcoin and Ethereum often stand as decentralized counterpoints to traditional finance, these three assets are carving out a role as infrastructural backbones for regulated liquidity.XRP Finds Itself at a CrossroadsAccording to Vlad Anderson, “After teasing a push above $3.25, XRP couldn’t hold momentum. Instead, the price slipped back under $3.15 → $3.10, even testing the $3.00 support zone with a local low at $2.971.”The market analyst added that XRP sits at a make-or-break range and until $3.05/$3.06 is reclaimed as support, bearish pressure dominates.At the time of this writing, XRP was up by 1.4% in the past 24 hours to trade at $3.02, according to CoinGecko data.ConclusionCrypto researcher SMQKE urges that as governments fast-track CBDC rollouts and seek reliable cross-border settlement layers, state-aligned assets like XRP, Stellar, and Algorand are set to take center stage. Therefore, the narrative is shifting because digital assets are moving beyond speculation to become the backbone of sovereign liquidity management.Meanwhile, XRP is at a pivotal juncture because unless $3.05/$3.06 flips to support, bearish momentum remains in control.
Threshold
T$0.01617-0.67%
Algorand
ALGO$0.2453-2.73%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.69-2.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/19 21:10
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG

TRON will be integrated into the MetaMask wallet