The Crew Motorfest: Everything You Need to Know

What Is The Crew Motorfest?

The Crew Motorfest is Ubisoft’s latest entry in The Crew franchise, launched in September 2023. Developed by Ivory Tower and published by Ubisoft, the game brings an open-world racing experience to the vibrant island of O‘ahu, Hawaii.

It continues the legacy of large-scale racing while introducing new events, modern visuals, and improved driving mechanics. Available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, it supports both solo and multiplayer gameplay.

Key Features of The Crew Motorfest

Hawaiian setting : A dynamic open-world map filled with tropical cities, volcanoes, beaches, and mountain roads.

: A dynamic open-world map filled with tropical cities, volcanoes, beaches, and mountain roads. Diverse vehicle lineup : From sports cars and hypercars to motorcycles, off-road vehicles, and even boats and planes.

: From sports cars and hypercars to motorcycles, off-road vehicles, and even boats and planes. Motorfest playlists : Curated events that celebrate car culture, including vintage racing, modern street racing, off-road challenges, and more.

: Curated events that celebrate car culture, including vintage racing, modern street racing, off-road challenges, and more. Customization : Extensive tuning options for vehicles, cosmetic upgrades, and personalized styles.

: Extensive tuning options for vehicles, cosmetic upgrades, and personalized styles. Multiplayer and online play : Seamless drop-in multiplayer, competitive PvP modes, and co-op exploration.

: Seamless drop-in multiplayer, competitive PvP modes, and co-op exploration. Cross-progression: Carry your progress across supported platforms with Ubisoft Connect.

Gameplay Experience

Players can explore O‘ahu freely or dive into structured playlists, each offering unique events inspired by different aspects of automotive culture. Races include classic time trials, stunt challenges, drifting, drag racing, and exploration missions.

The game also introduces seasonal content and live events, keeping the community active with new challenges and rewards.

Platforms and Availability

The Crew Motorfest is available on:

PlayStation 5 & PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One

PC (Ubisoft Store, Epic Games Store, Steam)

Ubisoft+ subscribers also have access to the full game as part of the subscription service.

Why It Stands Out

Unlike traditional racing titles, The Crew Motorfest blends arcade-style fun with open-world exploration. Its Hawaiian setting, combined with a wide range of vehicles and cross-platform features, makes it one of the most ambitious racing games in Ubisoft’s lineup.

It positions itself as a strong competitor to titles like Forza Horizon while carving out its own identity with its unique playlists and festival-style events.