The Crypto Bull Market Isn’t Over: None of the 30 Sell Signals Have Flashed, Buy These Coins Instead

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/08/20 19:36
Threshold
T$0.01615+1.50%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002396-5.85%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.05529-7.06%

The crypto market is facing significant selling pressure as investors derisk ahead of Friday’s Jackson Hole event, where Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to signal the central bank’s policy outlook, including guidance on the September FOMC decision.

The Bitcoin price fell to $112,500 on Tuesday, down nearly 8% from last week’s all-time high. Meanwhile, Ethereum dipped below $4,100. Cardano and XRP suffered the heaviest losses among the large-cap cryptos, while Solana meme coins like PUMP, Fartcoin, SPX6900 and Bonk are the biggest losers over the past week. 

However, the data analytics platform CoinGlass has provided strong evidence that the crypto bull market isn’t over, and that the ongoing crash is just a healthy pullback before the next leg up. 

Notably, none of the 30 cycle-top sell signals have flashed yet, indicating that most cryptocurrencies still have significant upside potential. 

Zero Out of Thirty Cycle Top Signals Have Flashed

CoinGlass keeps a track of thirty “Bull Market Peak Indicators”. These are indicators that historically flashed at previous cycle tops, each time preceding major market reversals and prolonged corrections.

As of press time, none of the 30 sell signals have flashed. In fact, their individual progress index shows that most of these indicators are still far from triggering, underscoring that the market has not yet reached a cycle top.

For instance, the Bitcoin Bubble Index has advanced only 17%, while the Bitcoin AHR999x Top Escape Indicator is still below 16%. In fact, only 5 of the 30 indicators have progressed by more than 80% and only one by more than 90%. 

CoinGlass’s dashboard includes all the important cycle top indicators. For instance, the Pi Cycle Top Indicator, Puell Multiple and the Bitcoin Rainbow Chart are widely used by analysts to evaluate if they need to take profits on the BTC holdings. 

Similarly, the MVRV Z-Score indicates how far Bitcoin’s market value has deviated from its realized value, helping identify periods of extreme overvaluation or undervaluation relative to historical norms. Currently, it stands at just 2.42, significantly below the 5 level, which typically comes at cycle tops. 

The Altcoin Season Index is still at 51, considerably lower than the 75 mark, which is when holders should consider selling their altcoin holdings. 

Simply put, most cryptocurrencies still have significant upside, despite the ongoing market-wide pullback. 

Best Cryptos To Buy The Dip

Sidelined investors should get ready to buy the dip in large-cap crypto assets. 

Experts highlight $111,000 as the key support level for Bitcoin, while $4000 is an excellent price to accumulate more Ethereum. Similarly, Ali Martinez highlights that the Tom DeMark indicator is flashing buy signals in XRP and Sei. 

However, buyers shouldn’t invest all their capital in one go. September has typically been one of the worst months for the crypto market, and the possibility of more downside volatility should be considered. 

Meanwhile, smart money investors also continue to invest in low-cap coins that don’t show correlation with the broader market outlook. 

For instance, Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has now raised nearly $11 million in its presale, thanks to a series of six-figure investments from whales. 

Investors are betting that HYPER will be one of the best beta plays on Bitcoin, just like most layer-2 coins are for their respective layer-1s. Considering that BTC is expected to hit $150,000 and more this year, Bitcoin Hyper is an excellent bet for outsized returns. 

Popular crypto influencers are also hyped about this new BTC layer-2 project, with many viewing it as one of the best cryptos to buy today. 

Similarly, TOKEN6900 is a low-cap meme coin that is becoming very popular among crypto degens. 

Those that missed out on SPX6900, Fartcoin and Useless Coin are viewing TOKEN6900 as their shot at big money in this bull run. 

T6900 is a proud zero-utility coin. It doesn’t care about corporate earnings, macro data or the broader market outlook. Instead, it taps into the 2000s nostalgia, the internet meme culture and community support.

Unsurprisingly, whales are stacking this new coin early, with one buying $100k worth of this coin in a single transaction. Much like HYPER, investors are eyeing up to 100x returns from it.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

The ongoing buzz surrounding the XRP ETF has positioned XRP among the most watched digital assets. Since the ETF rumors began, XRP ETF optimism has grown, especially after XRP hit its new all-time high of $3.67 in July. This surge has reinforced XRP’s spot in the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. The prospect of […]
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001245+1.71%
Capverse
CAP$0.06444-0.04%
XRP
XRP$2.9157-0.21%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/20 23:13
Partager
PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

In May, the Web3 industry welcomed a number of major events. Regulatory and judicial progress continued to advance, with Ethereum Pectra mainnet upgrade, Kraken confirming the next round of FTX compensation distribution, and the Federal Reserve FOMC announcing interest rate decisions becoming the focus of the month.
MAY
MAY$0.04744-4.21%
Major
MAJOR$0.15854+1.10%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 10:20
Partager
Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

The post Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee to read how a decentralized derivatives exchange (DEX) is disrupting Wall Street’s efficiency metrics, outpacing giants like Tether, Nvidia, and even Apple on revenue per employee metrics. Crypto News of the Day: Hyperliquid Surpasses Apple and Tether With $102.4 Million Revenue Per Employee According to data compiled by DeFiLlama, Hyperliquid generates an estimated $1.127 billion in annual revenue with just 11 core contributors. That translates to $102.4 million in revenue per employee, the highest figure globally. In comparison, Tether’s per-employee revenue stands at $93 million. Despite its $400 billion annual sales machine, Apple produces just $2.4 million per employee. This success highlights the power of crypto’s lean operational models. Unlike traditional firms with sprawling headcounts, Hyperliquid’s structure allows a handful of developers and contributors to generate revenue rivaling that of some of the largest corporations. Jeff Yan, CEO and co-founder of Hyperliquid, recently confirmed that the protocol’s team numbers just 11. Revealing his management model for an 11-person team, Jeff admitted that while the team has its strengths, there is still room for improvement. Reportedly, Jeff Yan remains deeply involved in the technical work to maintain oversight of the overall architecture and performance. Further, the DEX also turns down venture capitalists, prioritizing self-funding. This stance comes as Jeff says traditional VC financing creates an illusion of progress by inflating valuations. Hyperliquid Founder: Why We Turned Down All Venture Capital? Jeff said Hyperliquid has been entirely self-funded and was not created for profit. He criticized traditional VC financing for creating an "illusion of progress" by inflating valuations, stressing that true progress… pic.twitter.com/cxF3pmYS5d — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 18, 2025 With DefiLlama estimating Hyperliquid’s annualized revenue at $1.127…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.021519+1.28%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4826+3.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.011581-4.24%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 23:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP ETF Update, SHIB Face Drop From Crypto Top 30 and Is Layer Brett Really The Next Pepe Coin?

PA Chart | One chart to understand the major Web3 events worth paying attention to in May

Hyperliquid Revenue Per Employee Beats Apple and Tether | US Crypto News

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Nexo launches AI Assistant for personalized crypto insights