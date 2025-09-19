The crypto market rose for three consecutive days, with the GameFi sector rising by more than 5% and BTC breaking through $117,000.

PANews reported on September 19th that, according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market saw three consecutive days of gains. The GameFi sector saw a 24-hour gain of 5.45%. Within the sector, ImmutableX (IMX) surged 26.32%, while GALA and Beam (BEAM) rose 3.74% and 9.14%, respectively. Additionally, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.37%, breaking through $117,000, while Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.40%, fluctuating in a narrow range around $4,600.

Other sectors with outstanding performance include: the Layer2 sector rose 4.71% in 24 hours. Within the sector, Optimism (OP) and Mantle (MNT) rose 3.93% and 6.33% respectively; the NFT sector rose 2.35%, and Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) rose 3.42%; the DeFi sector rose 1.31%, and Chainlink (LINK) rose 3.25%; the Layer1 sector rose 0.70%, and Avalanche (AVAX) rose 9.14%.

In other sectors, the PayFi sector fell 0.20%, but Trust Wallet (TWT) rose against the trend by 19.13%; the CeFi sector fell 0.30%, and ApolloX (APX) rose 30.73%; the Meme sector fell 1.43%, and Pump.fun (PUMP) and MemeCore (M), which had previously risen significantly, fell 10.80% and 12.06% respectively.