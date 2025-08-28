The crypto market saw mixed gains and losses, with the CeFi sector rising over 2% and ETH briefly falling below $4,500.

Par : PANews
2025/08/28 11:22
Jupiter
JUP$0.5117+5.22%
FUNToken
FUN$0.009452-0.02%
Solana
SOL$209.73+3.45%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.491+0.86%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,734.3+1.29%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02776+0.79%
Ethereum
ETH$4,555.79-0.95%

PANews reported on August 28th that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market saw mixed gains and losses. The CeFi sector saw a 2.42% increase over the past 24 hours. Within the sector, Cronos (CRO) surged again, reaching a three-year high, with a surge of 84.24%. Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com announced a partnership to establish a CRO reserve company. Additionally, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54%, fluctuating within a narrow range around $111,000. Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, briefly falling below $4,500 during the session.

The CeFi sector rose 2.42% in the past 24 hours, with Cronos (CRO) surging 84.24%, reaching a three-year high. News broke that Trump Media Technology Group and Crypto.com had partnered to establish a CRO reserve company.

In addition, Bitcoin (BTC) rose 0.54% and is currently fluctuating in a narrow range around $111,000; Ethereum (ETH) fell 0.47%, falling below $4,500 during the session. The performance of other sectors is as follows:

  • Layer1 sector: rose 1.41%, Avalanche (AVAX) and Solana (SOL) rose 1.86% and 3.88% respectively.
  • Meme sector: rose 0.96%, Pump.fun (PUMP) rose 4.30%.
  • DeFi sector: rose 0.74%, Jupiter (JUP) and Raydium (RAY) rose 6.32% and 14.34% respectively.
  • Layer2 sector: rose 0.26%, Mantle (MNT) rose 1.43%.

The PayFi sector, which saw significant gains yesterday, fell 0.16% in the 24 hours, with Stellar (XLM) down 2.34% and Ultima (ULTIMA) down 6.70%.

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale spent 1.3 million USDC to purchase 1.579 million AERO at a price of US$0.823.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$1.2689-3.56%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0662+7.64%
PANews2025/06/24 14:25
As crypto markets shift into the final quarter of 2025, investor attention is squarely focused on Solana (SOL) and SUI, two high-performance Layer-1 blockchains competing for capital rotation. Both have posted impressive rallies this year and remain critical pillars of the altcoin market. Solana’s resilience after its brutal bear market decline has impressed analysts, while [...] The post Solana vs. SUI: Which is the Better Investment in September 2025? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$210.26+3.64%
SUI
SUI$3.4802+0.79%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006086+12.39%
Blockonomi2025/08/28 11:53
Cryptopunks need a permanent home to pass on.
PANews2025/05/14 18:14
