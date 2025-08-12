The crypto sector generally fell back, with the AI sector leading the decline by over 7%.

PANews reported on August 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sectors experienced a correction after continuous growth. Among them, the AI sector fell 7.20% in 24 hours, of which Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), ai16z (AI16Z), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) fell 9.88%, 13.16%, and 18.58%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) fell 0.59%, retreating to $119,000 after breaking through $122,000. Ethereum (ETH) also dropped 0.70%, trading in a narrow range around $4,300.