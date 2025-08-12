The crypto sector generally fell back, with the AI sector leading the decline by over 7%.

PANews reported on August 12 that according to SoSoValue data, the crypto market sectors experienced a correction after continuous growth. Among them, the AI sector fell 7.20% in 24 hours, of which Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL), ai16z (AI16Z), and Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) fell 9.88%, 13.16%, and 18.58%, respectively.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) fell 0.59%, retreating to $119,000 after breaking through $122,000. Ethereum (ETH) also dropped 0.70%, trading in a narrow range around $4,300.
- In other sectors, the CeFi sector fell 0.83% in the past 24 hours. Within the sector, Cronos (CRO) was relatively strong, rising 2.43%;
- The PayFi sector fell 1.59%, but Bitcoin Cash (BCH) surged 4.09% intraday;
- The Layer1 sector fell 2.34%, while TRON (TRX) climbed slightly by 2.63%;
- The DeFi sector fell 3.19%, the Layer2 sector fell 5.38%, and SOON rose 33.58% against the trend;
- The Meme sector fell 5.51%, but Pump.fun (PUMP) remained strong, rising 13.36%.
