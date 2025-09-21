Marketers no longer compete with one another for rational attention. Instead, they compete with the infinite scroll. TikTok, Instagram, YouTube are engineered to hack dopamine itself. In this terrain, the marketer who clings to persuasion will lose to the one who understands psychological warfare.Marketers no longer compete with one another for rational attention. Instead, they compete with the infinite scroll. TikTok, Instagram, YouTube are engineered to hack dopamine itself. In this terrain, the marketer who clings to persuasion will lose to the one who understands psychological warfare.

The Death of Persuasion: Why Future Marketers Must Master Psychological Warfare

Par : Hackernoon
2025/09/21 23:54
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12205+0.63%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003313-9.20%

Persuasion is Dead. Control Has Replaced It.

For decades, marketing was framed as persuasion. An art of gentle nudges, clever taglines, and subtle influence. But persuasion belongs to an older economy. In the attention economy, persuasion is too slow, too soft, too naive.

\ Today, marketing isn’t about convincing people. It’s about controlling perception. It’s about exploiting cognitive biases faster than the consumer can resist. Modern campaigns don’t ask. They seize.

\ As I argued in my academic review, The Evolution of Immutable Marketing Laws: From Ries & Trout to Hadrian Stone, the “laws” of marketing never disappeared. They mutated. What Ries & Trout once codified as immutable principles have evolved into something darker: rules of psychological leverage, adapted for the algorithmic battlefield.

\

The Algorithm is a Battlefield, Not a Marketplace

Marketers no longer compete with one another for rational attention. They compete with the infinite scroll. TikTok, Instagram, YouTube; these platforms are engineered to hack dopamine itself. In this terrain, the marketer who clings to persuasion will lose to the one who understands psychological warfare.

  • Scarcity is no longer a tactic; it’s an engineered illusion.
  • Authority isn’t built; it’s simulated through social proof.
  • Fear isn’t avoided; it’s weaponized.

\ This is not marketing as conversation. It is marketing as domination.

\ That is the essence of what I outlined in The Machiavellian Turn in Marketing Strategy: An Academic Review of The 23 Laws of Marketing, marketing strategy has crossed the Rubicon. What was once a practice of persuasion is now practice of psychological leverage.

\

Attention Is the New Currency, and It’s Rigged

In the past, brands competed for market share. Today, they compete for mindshare. And here’s the brutal truth: the game is rigged. Platforms do not care about persuasion. They reward shock, rage, and obsession because these are the psychological triggers that keep eyes glued to the feed.

\ A brand that still relies on persuasion; clever slogans, rational benefits, polite storytelling, is like a soldier bringing a shield to a drone strike. Outdated. Ineffective. Irrelevant.

\ Consider the mechanics:

  • Outrage outranks logic. The algorithm rewards what makes you angry, not what makes you think.
  • Novelty crushes repetition. The moment your campaign feels familiar, it dies in the scroll.
  • Fear spreads faster than facts. A rumor, a threat, a crisis; these dominate feeds in seconds.

\ This is why the modern strategist must move beyond persuasion. It’s not enough to convince. You must design campaigns that exploit these very mechanics, bending attention itself to your will.

\ As my analysis in The Evolution of Immutable Marketing Laws showed, the old “laws” were about standing out in a crowded market. But the new reality is more sinister: it’s about manipulating cognitive vulnerabilities hardwired into the human psyche.

\ The Machiavellian marketer does not wait for permission. They understand the game is rigged, and they rig it back.

\

Why “Psychological Warfare” is the New Core Skill

If you want to build a brand in the modern economy, you don’t need to be more persuasive. You need to be more ruthless. The strategist who understands fear, tribalism, and symbolic authority will outperform the one still writing clever copy.

\ Ask yourself:

  • Are you persuading… or are you conditioning?
  • Are you selling… or are you weaponizing attention?
  • Are you crafting a message… or are you deploying a strike?

\ Future CMOs will not be Don Drapers. They will be digital warlords. Their dashboards are their maps, their algorithms their armies. And their only real advantage will be the depth of their understanding of human weakness.

\

The End of Persuasion is Just the Beginning

Persuasion has died a quiet death. Psychological warfare has taken its place. Those who refuse to adapt will be erased by those who master it.

\ The marketers of tomorrow are not advertisers, they are generals. The campaigns of tomorrow are not conversations, they are conquests.

\ And the brands that rise in this new era will not be those that persuade us. They will be those that control us.

\

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Spacecoin is the first decentralized physical infrastructure network powered by nanosatellites in a low-Earth orbit (LEO) The mission of [Spacecoin](https://spacecoin.org/) is clear. *“Connect the unconnected”* by deploying an open, trustless blockchain-enabled satellite constellation.
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001064+3.60%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01568-4.03%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.94976-0.79%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/21 23:13
Partager
Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Dogecoin’s Enduring Popularity Faces New Competition Dogecoin (DOGE) has defined meme coins for years, evolving from a fun internet joke into a household name with a loyal fanbase and ongoing celebrity endorsements. Trading steadily around $0.10 in 2025, Dogecoin maintains a substantial market cap and active community engagement. Its ease of use for microtransactions and […] The post Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009011-4.53%
Capverse
CAP$0.14747-2.32%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02144+10.45%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 22:30
Partager
Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Immutable X stort zich volop op mobiel met een aparte tak voor Web3-games op smartphones. Aangezien de sector inmiddels goed is voor $121 miljard, zet het bedrijf in op toegankelijke tools, nauwe samenwerking met app stores en partnerschappen met grote ontwikkelaars. Waarom Immutable X inzet op mobiel Mobiele games zijn inmiddels goed voor meer dan de helft van de wereldwijde gamesmarkt. Immutable X ziet dit als het perfecte moment om Web3-technologie op grote schaal naar het brede publiek te brengen. Met de Mobile Gaming Division wil het bedrijf de drempels verlagen, de ervaring soepeler maken en het aanbod Web3-games flink uitbreiden. Deze zet komt niet uit het niets en is nauw verbonden met recente ontwikkelingen in de sector. Recente rechtszaken, zoals Epic Games vs. Apple, maken het mogelijk om alternatieve betalingsopties aan te bieden binnen apps. Hierdoor kunnen cryptobetalingen geïntegreerd worden, iets waar Immutable X direct op inspeelt. ANNOUNCEMENT Today, we’re launching the Immutable Mobile Gaming Division. A specialist taskforce to target mainstream users on mobile with new growth products, expertise, and investments. Why? Because over 50% of mainstream gamers play on mobile, generating +$121B in… pic.twitter.com/7vvFw4wFNZ — Immutable (@Immutable) September 19, 2025 De rol van regelgeving en app stores Wetsvoorstellen zoals de CLARITY Act versterken de juridische basis voor blockchain-integraties binnen apps. Dit schept vertrouwen bij grote gameontwikkelaars. Immutable X springt hierop in door nauw samen te werken met app stores en ontwikkelaars te ondersteunen met tools als Immutable Passport en Play. Met deze tools kunnen ontwikkelaars blockchain-functionaliteit toevoegen zonder dat gebruikers daarvoor ingewikkelde processen hoeven te doorlopen. Daardoor voelt het voor spelers net zo intuïtief als de apps die ze al gebruiken, en maakt de instap voor ontwikkelaars laagdrempelig. Game-aanbod en strategische partners Inmiddels heeft Immutable X zich gevestigd als een van de grootste namen binnen Web3 gaming. Het platform telt meer dan 680 aangesloten games, waarvan er in 2025 alleen al ruim 180 zijn bijgekomen. Grote namen als Ubisoft stappen aan boord, met Might & Magic: Fates als één van de blikvangers. Wat meteen opvalt, is hoe gevarieerd het aanbod is. Titels als Slime Miner, Chainers, Project O en Dæmons bedienen uiteenlopende doelgroepen: van casual spelers tot fanatieke gamers die waarde hechten aan beloningen in tokens of NFT’s. De cijfers onderstrepen hoe snel het platform blijft groeien. Het zag het aantal actieve gebruikers in één maand met 32% toenemen. Ook het aantal ontwikkelaars dat zich aanmeldde steeg met 53%. IMMUTABLE X (Positive) (Important ) Largest Mobile Gaming Company in Korea Launches Game on Immutable Next Week For AI Summary & More Details https://t.co/4I2l6QdfHg$IMX $BTC $ETH $XRP $SOL $BNB #cryptonews #crypto #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrencynews #coin #coinnews… — Coin Newsify Social (@cnewsifysocial) August 21, 2025 Immutable X positioneert zich voor mobiele dominantie Immutable X maakt een duidelijke keuze voor mobiel en ziet daar volop groeikansen in een markt van $121 miljard. De combinatie van juridische ruimte, gebruiksvriendelijke tools en strategische partners maakt het platform klaar voor schaalvergroting. Voor spelers breekt hiermee een nieuw tijdperk aan. Je kunt digitale items echt bezitten en er ook iets aan overhouden. Voor ontwikkelaars is het een kans om hun bereik te vergroten en nieuwe inkomstenmodellen te verkennen binnen een volwassen ecosysteem. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01631-2.10%
Solana
SOL$237.33-0.61%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,046.89+2.18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Research Round Up: On Anonymization -Creating Data That Enables Generalization Without Memorization

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war