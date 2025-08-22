The Death Star of Crypto: Why Retail Keeps Getting Pulled Into Orbit

Press enter or click to view image in full size

When you think of Darth Vader, you probably think of the villain — dark mask, heavy breathing, commanding the Death Star. But before he was Vader, he was Anakin. Brilliant, powerful, and in many ways, the hero people wanted to believe in.

That’s Coinbase in crypto. Both bad and good. Both Vader and Anakin.

Coinbase gives retail the cleanest on-ramp into this economy. It’s the bridge most people cross when they finally decide to put some money into Bitcoin or Ethereum. It’s easy, it’s sleek, and it feels safe — like Anakin, the Jedi prodigy.

But then there’s the Vader side. The part that pulls new investors into orbit with narratives — Altseason, Banana Zones, even the September rate cut setup we keep hearing about. These signals aren’t always signals. Sometimes they’re sirens. And if you’re not careful, you end up on the wrong side of the trade.

The most dangerous of these narratives is Altseason. It’s sold like a rebellion rising — all alt coins banding together as freedom fighters against the Empire. But let’s be honest: not every alt is flying an X-Wing.

Some alts may actually look like the Rebel fleet. Ethereum isn’t an “alt” at all — it’s the operating system of Web3, the backbone where real building happens. But plenty of…