The Decentralized Internet Is a Mirage

2025/09/23 14:30
The decentralized internet might never work. Or maybe, like the moon landing, it’s just waiting for its moment.

What Would a Decentralized Internet Even Look Like?

As the name implies it will be DECENTRALIZED. Meaning, websites, applications and data will be hosted across countless independent nodes instead of being funneled through big tech companies and corporations.

No centralized authority could pull the plug on your speech. No corporation could harvest your personal data at scale and sell to other companies to market products to you. Everyone would own their digital identity and data.

While researching for this topic, I read a decade old conversation thread on reddit about this topic and safe to say people were as skeptical about the decentralized internet as many are about the topic of decentralized internet in 2025.

In that Reddit post, a user explained it like this: today’s internet runs mostly on a client-server model, you request, a server delivers.

A decentralized internet would flip this, every device could become a server, sharing and storing information in a giant peer to peer network. To put it in simpler words, the web would be everywhere and nowhere at the same time.

Sounds liberating and revolutionary, right? YES. But when you dig deeper, the cracks start to appear.

This very structure that makes decentralized web possible also makes it fragile, slow and chaotic.

Is Decentralized Internet Possible? This… is a million dollar question.

Technically? Yes, it’s possible. It’s believed that we already have pieces of it like peer to peer protocols, blockchain based domains like ENS and decentralized apps.

Global Accessibility and Free Speech: Utopia or Illusion?

Decentralized internet is more often sold as the savior of free speech. If no one controls the internet, no one can censor it. The catch is that access won’t be free.

Infrastructure still costs money, electricity and hardware. Someone has to keep the nodes running.

Apart from infrastructure, there’s also our phones. They aren’t built to handle endless requests or host websites 24/7.

They’d crash under the weight, so while decentralized storage solutions like IPFS or Story exist, they mostly rely on desktops or dedicated hardware.

And finally, there’s geography, the honest truth is that: decentralization doesn’t erase inequality. People in some part of the world will always have faster access, while billions might remain under-connected. Governments can’t unplug a decentralized network easily but they can still criminalize it’s use.

We’ve seen this play out before: X was once banned in my home country Nigeria in early 2021. Most recently in September 2025, most major social media platforms was banned in Nepal.

In practice, “free speech” becomes a privilege for the brave.

The Network Effect: There’s a reason why people are still tethered to the same mega platform for ages.

There are a lot of social media platforms, some even better than the big 4 but people still prefer the big 4.

WHY? Network effect. People crave familiarity and people go where other people already are.

That’s why these giants still dominate. Not because they’re the best or most ethical but because everyone else is there. Even if a decentralized alternative exists, convincing billions to abandon their digital communities is almost impossible.

Unless decentralized networks solve the network effect, they’ll always remain niche small playgrounds for techies while the masses stay inside big tech’s walls.

There’s also algorithms, the hidden puppeteers of perception

Mega platforms don’t just host our content, they decide what rises and what sinks. This shapes what we see, when we see it and how we feel about it.

They aren’t neutral, they’re tools designed to keep us scrolling.

A decentralized internet could, in theory, give us freedom from these puppeteers. Imagine choosing your own algorithm or building your own filters.

But here’s the problem: without centralized curation, misinformation, propaganda and toxicity could flood the system. Instead of escaping manipulation, we’d risk drowning in millions of fragmented echo chambers.

Can Decentralization Truly Eliminate Censorship?

No system is ever free from control.

If we decentralize, new power centers will emerge: wealthy stakeholders who control key infrastructure, influential developer groups or even dominant communities imposing their own rules.

“Censorship resistant” might just mean “censored differently.” Power never vanishes. It just shifts hands.

This leads to an uncomfortable truth, even if decentralized platforms chip away at Big Tech, full emancipation might be impossible. People want convenience.

Centralized platforms thrive because they offer speed, simplicity and scale.

Running your own node, managing private keys, troubleshooting broken apps that’s not just hard; it’s unappealing to most people. Decentralized systems demand patience and technical literacy, this is a luxury that majority of the world population simply doesn’t have.

Beyond The Hype

A decentralized internet isn’t impossible, but it might never be what we think it is. Reading that decade old Reddit post and seeing almost the same conversation today, it’s clear why progress stalls. It won’t magically liberate us, erase censorship or level the playing field.

Maybe it’s just a story we tell ourselves, a utopian vision that feels good in theory but crumbles under human nature, economics and reality.

The real question isn’t can we decentralize the internet?

It’s whether we actually want a decentralized internet and whether we’re willing to pay the price.

But then again, people once thought going to the moon was impossible. Today, we’re sending spacecraft to the farthest edges of the Milky Way. Maybe decentralized internet feels like a mirage now but history has a way of proving our doubts wrong.

