The DIFC puts blockchain and AI in their courts

2025/09/02 21:49
Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts has launched a new mediation and notary service powered by AI tech and the Hedera blockchain platform. This development follows the issuance of Dubai Law No. (2) in March 2025 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which provides the legislative foundation for these services.

The new Mediation Service Centre will be based at the DIFC Courts and will serve as an alternative dispute resolution pathway where parties can amicably resolve their disputes with the help of mediators registered with the court.

Parties will be able to choose the mediators and agree on fees and terms in advance, as well as the choice to conduct mediation meetings online using the newly upgraded and AI-enabled Court Management System (CMS) or in-person at the DIFC Courts premises.

His Excellency Wayne Martin, Chief Justice, DIFC Courts, believes the DIFC Courts Mediation Service Centre and the Notary Service will widen the suite of services, broadening access to justice, as well as providing greater flexibility for business and individuals seeking efficient, cost-effective solutions.

DIFC Courts launches notary service using Hedera Blockchain

Alongside the new Mediation Service Centre, the DIFC Courts is further expanding its range of services with the launch of a notary service developed on Hedera Blockchain.

As per the press release, this practical supplementary service authorizes notary officers of the DIFC Courts to administer, witness, and attest oaths, affidavits, affirmations or declarations, and certify and attest true-copy documents for businesses and individuals. The service will notarize English documents only and is the first-of-its-kind service in the UAE.

The service provides an automated self-service, a live virtual system, and an in-person service. Users of the service will also have the option to utilize an authentication service through DataFlow’s primary source verification (PSV).

An electronic or physical stamp and seal will be issued with each document, and notarized documents will be verified using advanced cryptographic methods, powered by Hedera Blockchain, by logging notarization events with a timestamp on the blockchain.

Preservation and integrity of notarized documents will be ensured using Hedera’s distributed ledger technology (DLT) by converting documents to verifiable credentials (VC), in compliance with ERC20 standards.

User privacy will be maintained at all times through advanced encryption methods and privacy-preserving protocols, ensuring that sensitive information is fully protected throughout the entire process.

His Excellency Justice Omar Al Mheiri, Director, DIFC Courts, noted that the DIFC Courts’ solutions are purposefully designed to bring confidence, clarity, and certainty to the region’s first English common law system so that businesses can flourish.

He stated, “As Dubai and the DIFC continue to lead in trade, investment and governance, our objective at the Courts is to advance transparent, efficient, and future-ready judicial and legal solutions to meet the evolving needs of the region’s economy.”

In 2024, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) Courts in partnership with The Hashgraph Association and UAE Deca4 Consultancy launched a DLT Hedera network-enabled Digital Assets Will solution. The Digital Assets Will allows individuals to distribute their digital assets using a non-custodial DIFC Courts wallet.

