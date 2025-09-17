The dollar weakened, equities dipped, and gold hit record highs

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/17 14:10
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00194655-0.65%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010234-5.82%

The dollar weakened, equities fell, and gold set new records on Wednesday as investors waited for a Fed rate cut later in the day.

A day earlier, the euro’s rise showed the change in sentiment. It touched a four-year high versus the dollar as traders bet on Fed easing. Oil held firm after Ukrainian drone strikes on Russian refineries and ports kept supply risks in view.

The Fed is widely expected to cut its benchmark by 25 basis points to 4.00%–4.25% when the meeting ends. After the decision, investors will focus on Chair Jerome Powell’s outlook for policy and how officials balance inflation gains with growth risks according to Reuters.

“Markets are effectively daring the Fed to over-deliver on the dovish side,” said Dilin Wu, research strategist at Pepperstone.

“The bigger question, though, is whether Powell can satisfy markets already leaning heavily on a dovish view, or whether conditions are ripe for a near-term shakeout in both USD and gold positioning.”

Dollar struggles to recover from earlier slide

After Tuesday’s steep slide, the dollar only edged back. The dollar index, which measures the currency against major peers, rose 0.1% to 96.689, recouping a sliver of the prior day’s 0.7% fall that had marked the lowest since early July.

The euro dipped 0.1% to $1.1857 after hitting $1.1867 on Tuesday, the strongest since September 2021. The dollar held at 146.52 yen, barely changed after a 0.6% drop the previous day.

“If the (Fed) chair is more dovish than expected, of course, you would expect that to weigh on the dollar, but really, how much more bearish can you get from here?” said Mahjabeen Zaman, head of foreign exchange research at ANZ, on a podcast. “We’ve already got more than five cuts priced in for the cycle.”

In Washington, Stephen Miran took the oath on Tuesday morning after a narrow Senate confirmation to the Fed’s Board of Governors. In a separate case, a U.S. appeals court refused to let President Donald Trump remove Governor Lisa Cook.

Asian stocks eased after a weak Wall Street finish. MSCI’s gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.2%. Japan’s Nikkei lost 0.1% after a record close on Tuesday.

Futures signaled a steadier open in Europe and the United States after a soft cash session. Euro Stoxx 50 futures were up 0.35%, DAX futures gained 0.4%, and FTSE futures added 0.2%. In the U.S., S&P 500 e-minis rose 0.1%.

Gold prices stay strong as investors seek safety

The Bank of Canada is also expected to cut rates on Wednesday as the labor market softens and trade frictions persist. New figures from Japan showed exports down for a fourth straight month in August, as reported earlier by Cryptopolitan. It highligted the drag from broad tariffs put in place by the Trump administration.

Oil eased but stayed supported. Brent fell 14 cents, or 0.2%, to $68.33 a barrel by 0405 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate slipped 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $64.39.

Supply worries persisted after Transneft, Russia’s pipeline operator, warned producers they might have to cut output following recent drone strikes on key facilities, three industry sources said.

Gold kept rising. Spot bullion edged up to $3,690.32 per ounce after topping $3,700 for the first time in the prior session, showing firm haven demand before the Fed decision.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

PANews reported on September 17th that Newfire Technology Holdings Limited (1611.HK), Hong Kong's first publicly listed digital asset management platform, and Boyaa Interactive International Limited (0434.HK) announced a strategic partnership to jointly explore opportunities in the Web3 ecosystem. Newfire Technology will provide Boyaa Interactive with a digital asset compliance management program to support the development of its Web3 gaming ecosystem. It is reported that Boyaa Interactive has been deploying its Web3 strategy since 2023, and as of late August 2025, it has held approximately 3,670 bitcoins. Earlier news reported that Boyaa Interactive spent approximately HK$219 million this week to purchase a total of approximately 245 bitcoins .
Bitcoin
BTC$116,775.08+1.01%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.0127-15.05%
Partager
PANews2025/09/17 15:31
Partager
China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

SMIC begins trials of China’s first advanced lithography tools.
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 14:30
Partager
The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, the Bitcoin whale @qwatio, known as the "Insider Brother", opened a short position against James Wynn
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003761+4.24%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0791-7.70%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 22:41
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

New Fire Technology and Boyaa Interactive have reached a strategic cooperation to expand the Web3 ecosystem. Boyaa Interactive held approximately 3,670 BTC as of late August.

China is testing its first locally made chipmaking machine

The current floating profit of "Insider Brother"'s 40x Bitcoin short position is $2.27 million, and the position is worth $110 million

Bitcoin price steady as Fed keeps interest rates stable

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup