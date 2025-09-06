The ECB’s rate cut cycle is probably over – ABN AMRO

The Governing Council kept policy on hold in July, and is likely to remain on hold at the September meeting and for the foreseeable future, ABN AMRO’s economists Nick Kounis and Bill Divney report.

ECB is ‘well positioned’ to face the upcoming tariff impact and uncertainty

“President Lagarde has said that the ECB is ‘well positioned’ to face the coming period of tariff impact and uncertainty. Despite the expected undershoot of the 2% inflation target, the GC seems minded to look through this on the expectation that inflation will return to target in 2027. Although the ECB’s inflation projections in June factored in one more 25bp rate cut (based on market rate expectations at the time), we doubt the Governing Council is minded to fine-tune policy to that degree.”

“The ECB will publish updated projections for the macroeconomic outlook alongside the decision. The new forecasts will unlikely change much compared to the June vintage. There have been headwinds for the growth outlook, though we expect the ECB to ramp up its assumptions for Germany’s fiscal stimulus, while recent data has been stronger than expected. Similarly, the projections for inflation are unlikely to change much, not least because the ECB has returned to its agnostic view of the impact of tariffs on inflation.”

“Recent weeks have seen continued escalation of bond market worries about public finances as well as the outlook for bond supply. Political instability in France has also added some fuel to this move. ECB President Lagarde will most likely be asked by journalists whether this causing concern at the central bank and under what conditions it would employ its tools to calm markets down. In our view, market moves to date are not even close to levels that would trigger any kind of response from the ECB, either in terms of outright yields generally, or for instance France’s spread over Germany.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/ecb-preview-the-ecbs-rate-cut-cycle-is-probably-over-abn-amro-202509051354

