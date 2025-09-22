The post The Emerging Memecoin in 2025 – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, meme coins are everywhere, dancing frogs, AI hamsters, political parodies, and yet another dog on the blockchain. They trend. They crash. And they leave thousands of buyers holding the bag. But every now and then, something truly different slips through the noise. Something with substance, strategy, and, let’s be real, serious vibes. That’s where Milk & Mocha comes in. What started as a globally loved character duo has quietly morphed into one of the most undervalued meme coin launches of the year. $HUGS, their native token, isn’t just fanservice. It’s a fully functional ecosystem built around staking, rewards, NFT utility, and gamified token burns, all layered with a soft, wholesome aesthetic that Gen Z can’t get enough of. So while the rest of crypto keeps chasing hype, the undervalued meme coin to actually watch might just be the one hugging its way to the top. Real Utility, Not Just Vibes Let’s cut to it: most meme coins die because they have no function. They’re jokes. Jokes don’t scale. But Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token is built with real tokenomics and daily utility. You can stake it (at 50% APY). You can earn from referrals (10% lifetime bonuses). You can participate in weekly prize pools worth $35,000. And soon, you’ll be using it inside an animated gaming metaverse, competing in mini-games and unlocking NFT-based upgrades. This isn’t just a meme. It’s an economy. Every time you spend or stake $HUGS, you’re helping to reduce the token’s circulating supply through automatic burns. That deflationary loop, coupled with actual use cases, is what makes $HUGS a true undervalued meme coin in a sea of copycats. Designed for Gen Z: Games, Staking, and Instant Gratification Milk & Mocha isn’t chasing tech bros or crypto whales. It’s designed for a mobile-native, meme-loving, dopamine-optimized… The post The Emerging Memecoin in 2025 – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, meme coins are everywhere, dancing frogs, AI hamsters, political parodies, and yet another dog on the blockchain. They trend. They crash. And they leave thousands of buyers holding the bag. But every now and then, something truly different slips through the noise. Something with substance, strategy, and, let’s be real, serious vibes. That’s where Milk & Mocha comes in. What started as a globally loved character duo has quietly morphed into one of the most undervalued meme coin launches of the year. $HUGS, their native token, isn’t just fanservice. It’s a fully functional ecosystem built around staking, rewards, NFT utility, and gamified token burns, all layered with a soft, wholesome aesthetic that Gen Z can’t get enough of. So while the rest of crypto keeps chasing hype, the undervalued meme coin to actually watch might just be the one hugging its way to the top. Real Utility, Not Just Vibes Let’s cut to it: most meme coins die because they have no function. They’re jokes. Jokes don’t scale. But Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token is built with real tokenomics and daily utility. You can stake it (at 50% APY). You can earn from referrals (10% lifetime bonuses). You can participate in weekly prize pools worth $35,000. And soon, you’ll be using it inside an animated gaming metaverse, competing in mini-games and unlocking NFT-based upgrades. This isn’t just a meme. It’s an economy. Every time you spend or stake $HUGS, you’re helping to reduce the token’s circulating supply through automatic burns. That deflationary loop, coupled with actual use cases, is what makes $HUGS a true undervalued meme coin in a sea of copycats. Designed for Gen Z: Games, Staking, and Instant Gratification Milk & Mocha isn’t chasing tech bros or crypto whales. It’s designed for a mobile-native, meme-loving, dopamine-optimized…

The Emerging Memecoin in 2025 – CryptoNinjas

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 01:08
Threshold
T$0.01631-2.10%
RealLink
REAL$0.06257-1.24%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$51.79-4.69%
GET
GET$0.00722-2.27%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003325-0.83%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001715-13.25%

In 2025, meme coins are everywhere, dancing frogs, AI hamsters, political parodies, and yet another dog on the blockchain. They trend. They crash. And they leave thousands of buyers holding the bag. But every now and then, something truly different slips through the noise. Something with substance, strategy, and, let’s be real, serious vibes.

That’s where Milk & Mocha comes in.

What started as a globally loved character duo has quietly morphed into one of the most undervalued meme coin launches of the year. $HUGS, their native token, isn’t just fanservice. It’s a fully functional ecosystem built around staking, rewards, NFT utility, and gamified token burns, all layered with a soft, wholesome aesthetic that Gen Z can’t get enough of.

So while the rest of crypto keeps chasing hype, the undervalued meme coin to actually watch might just be the one hugging its way to the top.

Real Utility, Not Just Vibes

Let’s cut to it: most meme coins die because they have no function. They’re jokes. Jokes don’t scale.

But Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token is built with real tokenomics and daily utility. You can stake it (at 50% APY). You can earn from referrals (10% lifetime bonuses). You can participate in weekly prize pools worth $35,000. And soon, you’ll be using it inside an animated gaming metaverse, competing in mini-games and unlocking NFT-based upgrades.

This isn’t just a meme. It’s an economy.

Every time you spend or stake $HUGS, you’re helping to reduce the token’s circulating supply through automatic burns. That deflationary loop, coupled with actual use cases, is what makes $HUGS a true undervalued meme coin in a sea of copycats.

Designed for Gen Z: Games, Staking, and Instant Gratification

Milk & Mocha isn’t chasing tech bros or crypto whales. It’s designed for a mobile-native, meme-loving, dopamine-optimized generation that wants quick wins, good design, and platforms that don’t feel like Excel spreadsheets.

The staking program is flexible, real-time, and offers 50% APY with no lockups. Rewards update live. There are no penalties to exit. And there’s even an auto-compound feature if you want your $HUGS to grow faster.

The games? Already teased in GIF previews. Mini-game tournaments are coming. NFT skins and in-game perks are tied directly to the token economy, and every gameplay loop supports the token’s value with built-in burns and reward redistribution.

So while other meme coins chase trends, $HUGS is building an experience. And that’s what makes it criminally undervalued right now.

Referral System That Actually Works

Most meme coin referrals are one-time shoutouts. Milk & Mocha’s referral engine is a whole growth machine.

Every user gets a custom referral link from the presale dashboard. Anyone who signs up with it triggers a 10% bonus for both parties, for life. Every time your referral buys again, you both get more $HUGS. It’s a viral loop that turns fandom into fuel.

No tiers. No MLM nonsense. Just clean, automatic, wallet-to-wallet bonuses. In a market that punishes loyalty, Milk & Mocha has figured out how to reward it.

For a project still early in its presale, this is another reason it’s the undervalued meme coin smart buyers should be stacking.

Weekly Burns + Leaderboards = Smart Scarcity

Here’s where the game gets serious.

Each week of the 40-stage presale is its own leaderboard. The top 3 buyers split a $35,000 prize pool. And here’s the twist: any leftover tokens from that week’s allocation are burned forever.

That means supply is constantly shrinking, even before the token hits exchanges. Combine that with staking, gameplay sinks, and NFT purchases, and you have one of the most deflationary meme coins in circulation.

Oh, and all burn transactions are transparent and verifiable on-chain. No fluff. No funny business. Just real scarcity, and a rising floor for long-term holders. This isn’t some made-up meme. Milk & Mocha is a global character brand with a real fanbase across Instagram, LINE, and TikTok. We’re talking millions of followers, fan art, plush toys, and sticker packs. The community already exists, $HUGS just activates it on-chain.

That gives it an edge no dog coin or anime parody can replicate.

Instead of building hype from scratch, Milk & Mocha is onboarding real fans into crypto, offering them rewards, collectibles, and games, all powered by $HUGS. This is how you build a meme coin that lasts.

Final Word: Buy the Meme With Brains

If you’ve bought meme coins before, you know the cycle. You ape in. It pumps. It dumps. You swear off meme coins forever… until the next one.

Milk & Mocha breaks that cycle.

Because $HUGS isn’t just pumping, it’s building. It’s offering daily rewards, weekly prizes, long-term staking, and a real entertainment layer underneath the memes. It’s onboarding fandoms, not just flippers.

That’s why $HUGS is still the most undervalued meme coin in 2025. And that’s why it won’t be undervalued for long.

Disclaimer

Please be advised that all information, including our ratings, advices and reviews, is for educational purposes only. Crypto investing carries high risks, and CryptoNinjas is not responsible for any losses incurred. Always do your own research and determine your risk tolerance level; it will help you make informed trading decisions.

Source: https://www.cryptoninjas.net/news/meet-hugs-the-emerging-memecoin-in-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Spacecoin is the first decentralized physical infrastructure network powered by nanosatellites in a low-Earth orbit (LEO) The mission of [Spacecoin](https://spacecoin.org/) is clear. *“Connect the unconnected”* by deploying an open, trustless blockchain-enabled satellite constellation.
MISSION
MISSION$0.00001064+3.60%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01568-4.03%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.94976-0.79%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/21 23:13
Partager
Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Dogecoin’s Enduring Popularity Faces New Competition Dogecoin (DOGE) has defined meme coins for years, evolving from a fun internet joke into a household name with a loyal fanbase and ongoing celebrity endorsements. Trading steadily around $0.10 in 2025, Dogecoin maintains a substantial market cap and active community engagement. Its ease of use for microtransactions and […] The post Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
FUNToken
FUN$0.009011-4.53%
Capverse
CAP$0.14747-2.32%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02144+10.45%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 22:30
Partager
Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Immutable X stort zich volop op mobiel met een aparte tak voor Web3-games op smartphones. Aangezien de sector inmiddels goed is voor $121 miljard, zet het bedrijf in op toegankelijke tools, nauwe samenwerking met app stores en partnerschappen met grote ontwikkelaars. Waarom Immutable X inzet op mobiel Mobiele games zijn inmiddels goed voor meer dan de helft van de wereldwijde gamesmarkt. Immutable X ziet dit als het perfecte moment om Web3-technologie op grote schaal naar het brede publiek te brengen. Met de Mobile Gaming Division wil het bedrijf de drempels verlagen, de ervaring soepeler maken en het aanbod Web3-games flink uitbreiden. Deze zet komt niet uit het niets en is nauw verbonden met recente ontwikkelingen in de sector. Recente rechtszaken, zoals Epic Games vs. Apple, maken het mogelijk om alternatieve betalingsopties aan te bieden binnen apps. Hierdoor kunnen cryptobetalingen geïntegreerd worden, iets waar Immutable X direct op inspeelt. ANNOUNCEMENT Today, we’re launching the Immutable Mobile Gaming Division. A specialist taskforce to target mainstream users on mobile with new growth products, expertise, and investments. Why? Because over 50% of mainstream gamers play on mobile, generating +$121B in… pic.twitter.com/7vvFw4wFNZ — Immutable (@Immutable) September 19, 2025 De rol van regelgeving en app stores Wetsvoorstellen zoals de CLARITY Act versterken de juridische basis voor blockchain-integraties binnen apps. Dit schept vertrouwen bij grote gameontwikkelaars. Immutable X springt hierop in door nauw samen te werken met app stores en ontwikkelaars te ondersteunen met tools als Immutable Passport en Play. Met deze tools kunnen ontwikkelaars blockchain-functionaliteit toevoegen zonder dat gebruikers daarvoor ingewikkelde processen hoeven te doorlopen. Daardoor voelt het voor spelers net zo intuïtief als de apps die ze al gebruiken, en maakt de instap voor ontwikkelaars laagdrempelig. Game-aanbod en strategische partners Inmiddels heeft Immutable X zich gevestigd als een van de grootste namen binnen Web3 gaming. Het platform telt meer dan 680 aangesloten games, waarvan er in 2025 alleen al ruim 180 zijn bijgekomen. Grote namen als Ubisoft stappen aan boord, met Might & Magic: Fates als één van de blikvangers. Wat meteen opvalt, is hoe gevarieerd het aanbod is. Titels als Slime Miner, Chainers, Project O en Dæmons bedienen uiteenlopende doelgroepen: van casual spelers tot fanatieke gamers die waarde hechten aan beloningen in tokens of NFT’s. De cijfers onderstrepen hoe snel het platform blijft groeien. Het zag het aantal actieve gebruikers in één maand met 32% toenemen. Ook het aantal ontwikkelaars dat zich aanmeldde steeg met 53%. IMMUTABLE X (Positive) (Important ) Largest Mobile Gaming Company in Korea Launches Game on Immutable Next Week For AI Summary & More Details https://t.co/4I2l6QdfHg$IMX $BTC $ETH $XRP $SOL $BNB #cryptonews #crypto #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrencynews #coin #coinnews… — Coin Newsify Social (@cnewsifysocial) August 21, 2025 Immutable X positioneert zich voor mobiele dominantie Immutable X maakt een duidelijke keuze voor mobiel en ziet daar volop groeikansen in een markt van $121 miljard. De combinatie van juridische ruimte, gebruiksvriendelijke tools en strategische partners maakt het platform klaar voor schaalvergroting. Voor spelers breekt hiermee een nieuw tijdperk aan. Je kunt digitale items echt bezitten en er ook iets aan overhouden. Voor ontwikkelaars is het een kans om hun bereik te vergroten en nieuwe inkomstenmodellen te verkennen binnen een volwassen ecosysteem. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Threshold
T$0.01631-2.10%
Solana
SOL$237.33-0.61%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,046.89+2.18%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/22 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Research Round Up: On Anonymization -Creating Data That Enables Generalization Without Memorization

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war