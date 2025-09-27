The post The End Continues’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” partial poster featuring Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean) and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest). Bleecker Street Rob Reiner’s rock mockumentary Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. The sequel to the 1984 comedy classic This is Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues opened in theaters on Sept. 12. The official summary for the film reads, “Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins (McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Guest), and Derek Smalls (Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert. ForbesRob Reiner On Getting The Band Back Together For ‘Spinal Tap II’By Tim Lammers “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality — and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ‘n’ roll.” Rated R, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is expected to arrive on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to When to Stream. Although the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream did not note whether the release date was announced or confirmed by its studio, Bleecker Street, and it is subject to change. ForbesWhen Is DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers When Spinal Tap II: The End Continues arrives on PVOD, it will be… The post The End Continues’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” partial poster featuring Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean) and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest). Bleecker Street Rob Reiner’s rock mockumentary Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming. The sequel to the 1984 comedy classic This is Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues opened in theaters on Sept. 12. The official summary for the film reads, “Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins (McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Guest), and Derek Smalls (Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert. ForbesRob Reiner On Getting The Band Back Together For ‘Spinal Tap II’By Tim Lammers “Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality — and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ‘n’ roll.” Rated R, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is expected to arrive on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to When to Stream. Although the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream did not note whether the release date was announced or confirmed by its studio, Bleecker Street, and it is subject to change. ForbesWhen Is DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers When Spinal Tap II: The End Continues arrives on PVOD, it will be…

The End Continues’ Gets Streaming Date, Report Says

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 07:38
BRC20.COM
COM$0.00976-42.20%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.356-1.65%
HARRY
HARRY$0.06999+5.26%
ROCK
ROCK$0.0206--%
SOON
SOON$0.3471+3.98%

“Spinal Tap II: The End Continues” partial poster featuring Derek Smalls (Harry Shearer), David St. Hubbins (Michael McKean) and Nigel Tufnel (Christopher Guest).

Bleecker Street

Rob Reiner’s rock mockumentary Spinal Tap II: The End Continues, starring Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer, is reportedly coming soon to digital streaming.

The sequel to the 1984 comedy classic This is Spinal Tap, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues opened in theaters on Sept. 12. The official summary for the film reads, “Forty-one years after the release of the groundbreaking mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap, the now estranged bandmates David St. Hubbins (McKean), Nigel Tufnel (Guest), and Derek Smalls (Shearer) are forced to reunite for one final concert.

ForbesRob Reiner On Getting The Band Back Together For ‘Spinal Tap II’By Tim Lammers

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues also marks the resurrection of documentarian Marty Di Bergi (Reiner), who once again tries to capture his favorite metal gods as they contemplate mortality — and the hope that their 12th drummer doesn’t join them in The Great Beyond. Joined by music royalty Paul McCartney and Elton John, Spinal Tap wrestles with their checkered past to put on a concert that they hope will solidify their place in the pantheon of rock ‘n’ roll.”

Rated R, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is expected to arrive on digital streaming via premium video on demand on Tuesday, Sept. 30, according to When to Stream. Although the streaming tracker is typically accurate with its PVOD reports, When to Stream did not note whether the release date was announced or confirmed by its studio, Bleecker Street, and it is subject to change.

ForbesWhen Is DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers

When Spinal Tap II: The End Continues arrives on PVOD, it will be available on such digital platforms as Apple TV, Fandango at Home, Prime Video and YouTube. Prime Video currently has Spinal Tap II: The End Continues available for pre-order for $24.99, which is also the film’s purchase price.

Since digital rentals are generally $5 less than purchase prices, Spinal Tap II: The End Continues should be available for rent for $19.99 for 48 hours.

How Did Audiences And Critics Receive ‘Spinal Tap II: The End Continues’?

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues to date has earned $2.5 million domestically and nearly $300,000 internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $2.8 million.

The film had a production budget of $22.6 million before prints and advertising costs, according to The Numbers.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues earned a 68% “fresh” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 120 reviews. The RT Critics Consensus for the film reads, “Getting the band back together for an encore, Spinal Tap II‘s dry sense of humor doesn’t reach the heights of the original’s comedic brilliance but still hits the right nostalgia chords while wisely acting its own age.”

ForbesRecap: New ‘South Park’ Mocks Trump, FCC’s Carr And Prediction Market – How To WatchBy Tim Lammers

The This is Spinal Tap sequel also received a 90% “fresh” score on RT’s Popcornmeter based on 250-plus verified user ratings. The RT audience summary for the film reads, “Restringing a beloved classic, The End Continues honors the legacy of Spinal Tap and delivers a lighthearted, zany encore sure to delight longtime fans.”

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is expected to debut on PVOD on Sept. 30.

ForbesRob Reiner Talks New Spinal Tap Book ‘A Fine Line Between Stupid And Clever’By Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/26/spinal-tap-ii-the-end-continues-gets-streaming-date-report-says/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

TLDR AlphaTON Capital has rebranded from a biotech company to a digital asset treasury. The company has completed a $30 million purchase of Toncoin, the native token of The Open Network. AlphaTON plans to grow its Toncoin holdings to $100 million by the end of 2025. The company secured $71 million in a recent financing [...] The post Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy appeared first on Blockonomi.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0118+1.89%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.57463-4.44%
Triathon
GROW$0.0492--%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:59
Partager
CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

The post CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CME Group will launch futures options for Solana (SOL) and XRP. The launch date is set for October 13, 2025. CME Group will launch futures options for Solana and XRP on October 13, 2025. The Chicago-based derivatives exchange will add the new crypto derivatives products to its existing digital asset offerings. The launch will provide institutional and retail traders with additional tools to hedge positions and speculate on price movements for both digital assets. The futures options will be based on CME’s existing Solana and XRP futures contracts. Trading will be conducted through CME Globex, the exchange’s electronic trading platform. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cme-solana-xrp-futures-options-launch-2025/
Solana
SOL$204.59+3.95%
XRP
XRP$2.7761+0.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.009755-42.25%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:07
Partager
ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia

PANews reported on September 23 that the product manager of ChatGPT: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia.
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 11:29
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ex-Biotech Firm AlphaTON Acquires $30M in Toncoin for New Strategy

CME to launch Solana and XRP futures options on October 13, 2025

ChatGPT Product Manager: Launching ChatGPT Go in Indonesia

EMCD Partners with STABUL to Bridge Traditional Finance and Crypto Markets

One Of Frank Sinatra’s Most Famous Albums Is Back In The Spotlight