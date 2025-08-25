The Enduring Charm Of ‘My Little Margie’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 01:36
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0792-2.65%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.4605+9.09%
CHARLES
CHARLES$0.0002113+1.53%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01311-0.45%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020539-7.76%

LOS ANGELES – MAY 28: Gale Storm as Margie Albright for the CBS program “My Little Margie.” May 28, 1952. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

CBS via Getty Images

Full disclosure: if you’ve got a little ‘snow on the roof,’ you might remember My Little Margie — the charming sitcom that wrapped its four-season run on this day in 1955. If not, you’ve missed one of early television’s best-kept secrets.

Debuting on June 16, 1952, as a summer replacement for Lucille Ball’s beloved I Love Lucy, My Little Margie starred Gale Storm as 21-year-old Margie Albright and former silent film star Charles Farrell as her widowed father, Vern. Living together at the Carlton Arms Hotel in New York City, the father-daughter duo navigated life, love, and plenty of mischief — with most plots, much like I Love Lucy, centered on Margie’s spirited escapades.

After the initial summer run on CBS, My Little Margie moved to NBC and ultimately concluded after 126 episodes back on CBS.

LOS ANGELES – JUNE 27: CBS television situation comedy, My Little Margie. Pictured from left to right: Gale Storm (as Margie Albright) and Charles Farrell (as Vernon Albright). When Margie’s father, Vernon, insists that she go on a blind date with an Englishman, she rigs herself out as a precocious brat. June 27, 1952. Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

CBS via Getty Images

Produced by Hal Roach, whose name was synonymous with comedy classics like Laurel and Hardy and Our Gang, the show carried his signature blend of visual gags, timing, and playful domestic chaos. Though it never reached the fame of I Love Lucy, My Little Margie was a hit in its own right, launching Storm into 1950s television stardom and living on for years in syndication, where new audiences discovered the comic charm that made Margie unforgettable.

From left to right, Vivian Vance, William Frawley, Desi Arnaz (1917 – 1986) and Lucille Ball (1911 – 1989) on the popular television series ‘I Love Lucy’, circa 1955. (Photo by Pictorial Parade/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Due to the TV show’s popularity, a companion radio series with the same main cast was launched on CBS in December 1952, where it was heard simultaneously with the broadcast.

Other cast members in My Little Margie included Willie Best, who played the elevator operator, Dian Fauntelle; and film star ZaZu Pitts, who among her many film credits appeared in the series of Hal Roach shorts with Thelma Todd.

1933: From left to right, American comic actresses Zasu Pitts (1898-1963) and Thelma Todd (1905-1935) star in ‘Asleep in the Feet’, directed by Gus Meins. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Compared with other 1950s sitcoms such as I Married Joan with Joan Davis and Life with Elizabeth with Betty White, My Little Margie and its contemporaries owed their roots to I Love Lucy. But nothing could compare to the Ricardos and the Mertzes. While this trio of shows has largely fallen into obscurity, My Little Margie stands as a reminder of television’s early experimentation with domestic comedy, showcasing how Hal Roach’s pioneering vision helped shape the sitcom landscape for generations to come.

Building on her success, Storm reunited with ZaSu Pitts in 1956 for The Gale Storm Show (also known as Oh, Susanna!), playing Susanna Pomeroy, a cruise director traveling the world. The series ran for four seasons and remains another forgotten classic comedy gem, cementing Storm’s status as one of television’s comedy pioneers.

LOS ANGELES – APRIL 26: CBS television situation comedy program, The Gale Storm Show (aka: The Gale Storm Show: Oh! Susanna). Episode, Bamboozled in Bombay, originally broadcast April 26, 1958. Pictured Left to right, Jack Kruschen (as Akbar, shopkeeper); Gale Storm (as Susanna Pomeroy) and Zasu Pitts (as Elvira Nugent). (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

CBS via Getty Images

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/08/24/tv-flashback-the-enduring-charm-of-my-little-margie/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Here’s What Next For Ethereum

Here’s What Next For Ethereum

The post Here’s What Next For Ethereum appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) has been on investors’ radar as massive withdrawals continue, hinting at looming changes. According to data reported today by market analyst Ali Martinez, digital asset investors have withdrawn over 200,000 ETH tokens from centralized exchanges just in the past 48 hours. This is an indicator of rising investor confidence, signifying that token holders are transferring their coins to private wallets, potentially in expectation of heightened prices.  Ethereum’s Surprise Rally and Reserves Here is the implication of this substantial on-chain development spotted by the analyst. These transfers are accumulation efforts, highlighting rising Ethereum enthusiasm among crypto investors. Moving assets to cold wallets is an indicator of intention to hold for the long term or investing the assets in DeFi activities like staking and many others. The withdrawals indicate investors’ increased bullishness on Ethereum, a move contributing to decreasing the ETH circulating supply on exchanges. Institutional customers are the ones mainly executing these massive withdrawals. On Friday, August 22, 2025, ETH surged to a new height of $4,885 and outperformed its ATH of $4,866.01 noted in November 2021, driven by surging institutional interest. During that day, renowned venture capitalist Peter Thiel injected significant amounts of money into Ethereum investing organizations (ETHZilla and Bitmine). The venture-capital investor’s investment in ETH suggests increasing institutional enthusiasm in Ether, showing customers are moving beyond just trading the virtual asset. Investors and firms are increasingly viewing Ether as a long-term treasury asset and a network for rolling out advanced investment products, indicating a change in how traditional institutions and several firms may utilize ETH in the future. The above big withdrawals by organizations are normally connected to long-term strategic holding with no intention of immediate selling. When big holders move assets to cold storage wallets, it typically triggers decreased selling pressure and tightened supply in…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00239125+3.53%
Movement
MOVE$0.1335+1.13%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001734-0.28%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 00:52
Partager
Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before

Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before

The post Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations Japan is preparing a major overhaul of how it regulates and taxes digital assets, with its Financial Services Agency (FSA) set to push for crypto-friendly reforms in the 2026 fiscal year.   The plan would bring cryptocurrency taxation in line with stock investments, marking one of the most significant shifts in Japan’s approach to digital assets to date. Under the proposal, profits from trading cryptocurrencies would be separated from regular income and instead taxed at a flat 20% rate. This represents a sharp break from the current framework, where crypto earnings are treated as “miscellaneous income” and can face progressive tax rates of up to 55%. Industry groups have also urged the government to allow a three-year carry-forward on trading losses, similar to equity markets. If approved, the new system would not only simplify reporting for retail traders but also encourage corporate involvement in Japan’s digital asset sector. The FSA is pairing the tax reform with a separate bill that would reclassify crypto under the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. This change would move digital assets away from being considered a mere payment method under the Payment Services Act and instead recognize them as legitimate financial products, clearing the way for domestic crypto ETFs. The timing is deliberate. Japan has been striving to position itself as a leader in digital finance, especially as global competition heats up. Regulators are also moving toward approving the nation’s first yen-backed stablecoin, JPYC. Issued by Tokyo-based fintech JPYC Inc., the token is targeting issuance of 1 trillion yen (roughly $6.8 billion) over three years. Taken together, these measures highlight a broader strategy: attract institutional players, create a more competitive tax environment, and cement Japan’s role as a major crypto hub in Asia. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00239125+3.53%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10196+2.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1335+1.13%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/25 01:45
Partager
SUI Continues Expansion With Robinhood Launch As Every $1 Doubles With Bonus100 In Arctic Pablo Coin Presale While Pudgy Penguins And Ponke Rally

SUI Continues Expansion With Robinhood Launch As Every $1 Doubles With Bonus100 In Arctic Pablo Coin Presale While Pudgy Penguins And Ponke Rally

The crypto market keeps delivering surprises, and this week is no exception. From meme coin presales catching fire to mainstream tokens gaining momentum, investors are looking for the best crypto to buy now. Arctic Pablo Coin is creating major buzz with its ongoing presale and confirmed CEX listing, while Pudgy Penguins and Ponke continue building strong […]
SUI
SUI$3.7916+2.42%
Major
MAJOR$0.17057-3.33%
Hive AI
BUZZ$0.012247+2.61%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 01:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Here’s What Next For Ethereum

Crypto Traders in Japan Could Soon Pay Less Tax Than Ever Before

SUI Continues Expansion With Robinhood Launch As Every $1 Doubles With Bonus100 In Arctic Pablo Coin Presale While Pudgy Penguins And Ponke Rally

PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List

The public game chain Ronin and the ecological game ROMW are caught in a Rashomon of mutual tearing, and users "pay the bill" for the breakup