The Era of Explosive Crypto Gains May Be Over

For years, the crypto market thrived on stories of overnight millionaires. Early adopters of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other major tokens saw their modest investments grow into fortunes as prices surged by hundreds or even thousands of times. But according to analyst Joao Wedson, that era may be fading into history.

In a recent commentary, Wedson argued that the returns on household-name cryptocurrencies have been shrinking with every market cycle. While Bitcoin once rewarded its holders with extraordinary growth, its more recent rallies have been far more restrained. The same, he says, applies to Ethereum, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin. Today, the chance of multiplying capital several dozen times over is far slimmer than in the industry’s early days.

Smaller Profits From Big Names

Wedson suggests that the return profiles of the largest tokens have matured to the point where they now behave more like traditional assets. “These projects still have room to grow, but not like before,” he explained. Where investors in 2017 or 2021 might have seen 50x or even 100x profits, the upside in today’s cycle may look more like 2x to 6x. For newcomers, that means the dream of turning pocket change into generational wealth through mainstream coins is becoming increasingly unrealistic.

Early-Stage Tokens Still Hold Promise

That doesn’t mean opportunity is gone — it has simply shifted. Wedson believes the potential for massive gains lies in discovering early-stage projects before they achieve wider adoption. Buying into new networks, tokens, or ecosystems at launch carries the same kind of asymmetric risk and reward that Bitcoin offered in its infancy. However, he was quick to note that this path is extremely dangerous: “The majority of new tokens won’t succeed. For every one that takes off, dozens will fail entirely.”

Dangers of Leverage and Liquidity Drains

The analyst also raised alarms about how leverage is reshaping the market. Many traders, chasing higher returns, have turned to aggressive margin and futures positions. Wedson warned that this behavior amplifies losses, accelerates liquidations, and often benefits whales who can move markets against overextended retail investors. In his view, excessive leverage siphons liquidity away from healthy market growth and adds instability during downturns.

Sentiment Spikes Often Signal Trouble

Wedson highlighted another pattern: mainstream excitement often coincides with market tops. He pointed to search-engine trends and social media chatter, which frequently peak just as large holders begin unloading their positions. This cycle of retail enthusiasm followed by whale selling has, in his opinion, made timing far more difficult for average investors.

A Harder Game To Play

Overall, Wedson’s outlook is sobering. The days when two or three major cryptocurrencies could generate life-changing returns appear to be gone. Now, crypto looks more like a maturing asset class, where gains are still possible — but harder to capture, requiring sharper strategy and more patience.

“The easy money has already been made,” Wedson concluded. “From here on out, success will depend on discipline, timing, and understanding where real innovation is happening.”

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team.

