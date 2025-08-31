The Ethereum Community Foundation launches BETH, a proof-of-destruction token

2025/08/31 11:11
PANews reported on August 31st that the Ethereum Community Foundation launched the ETH Proof-of-Burn token, BETH, aiming to transform the basic mechanism of ETH destruction into an on-chain tokenized form. Each BETH token represents ETH that has been verified to have been removed from circulation, establishing a transparent and auditable destruction record. When a user sends ETH to the contract, the ETH is immediately forwarded to the destruction address, ensuring its permanent removal from circulation. Upon successful forwarding, the contract mints an equal amount of BETH tokens and sends them back to the sender, maintaining a 1:1 correspondence between destroyed ETH and minted BETH. In response, Consensys CEO Joseph Lubin stated that destroying ETH will become a very profitable activity that can spawn new industries, and that development will be carried out on tokens such as BETH, BBETH, and BBBeth.

A whale sold 275 BTC in 6 days and bought 6802.7 ETH and deposited it into Aave V3 for lending.

PANews reported on August 31 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, in the past 6 days, a whale sold 275 BTC worth US$30.5 million, purchased 6,802.7 ETH at US$4,482, and provided it to Aave V3 for lending.
Analyst: Doubts about Bitcoin's rise will continue for years, with the biggest obstacle being psychological rather than technical

PANews reported on August 31st that, according to Cointelegraph, Bitcoin consultant Luke Broyles stated on the Coin Stories podcast that skepticism about Bitcoin's ability to rise further has persisted for years, and even if the price reaches millions, this skepticism is likely to persist, and change may take "an extremely long time." Broyles believes that Bitcoin's biggest obstacle is not technical, but psychological, as most people still don't believe it can improve their daily lives. "Unfortunately, I think many people won't make the switch until they see it for themselves."
Best Crypto Presale To Join This Month As SPX6900 And Apecoin Hold Strong

The post Best Crypto Presale To Join This Month As SPX6900 And Apecoin Hold Strong appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What drives investors to chase early-stage crypto opportunities? Is it the chance for exponential returns, or the credibility of a well-engineered presale? The best crypto presale to join this month is clearly making waves, as BullZilla’s live presale sold 4.7 billion tokens within hours of launch. Analysts point to this as a signal of both strong demand and community excitement. BullZilla ($BZIL) combines engineered scarcity with gamified engagement, making it one of the best crypto presales to join this month. The presale starts at $0.00000575 and is structured in 24 progressive stages, ensuring early participants gain a pricing advantage. Each milestone is paired with live token burns, community events, and incentives, driving both hype and tangible value. Comparatively, SPX6900 and Apecoin are established tokens with proven ecosystems. SPX6900 leverages staking rewards and NFT integration to maintain investor interest, while Apecoin emphasizes gamified participation and utility in the decentralized finance space. For investors analyzing the best crypto presale to join this month, these coins provide a benchmark to assess BullZilla’s potential upside and risk profile. While SPX6900 and Apecoin represent stability and ecosystem maturity, BullZilla’s presale captures early-stage momentum, making it one of the most compelling plays among the best crypto presale to join this month. BullZilla ($BZIL): The Presale That Headlines the Future BullZilla does not just enter the meme coin market; it storms into it with mechanisms designed to amplify scarcity, reward loyalty, and generate cinematic engagement. The BullZilla presale is live at $0.00000575 and has sold 4.7 billion tokens within hours, confirming the massive market appetite. This positions BullZilla as one of the most affordable yet explosive opportunities available, clearly setting it apart as the best crypto presale to join this month. BullZilla HODL Furnace: Stake, Lock, Earn By staking their $BZIL tokens, holders can lock into an…
