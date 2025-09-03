The Ethereum Foundation announced it will sell 10,000 ETH to fund research and development, grants, and donations.

PANews reported on September 3rd that according to CoinDesk, the Ethereum Foundation announced on the X platform on Tuesday that it plans to sell 10,000 Ethereum through centralized exchanges in the coming weeks. The proceeds will be used to support research and development, ecosystem funding and related donations; these Ethereum will be exchanged in the form of multiple small orders rather than a single large transaction.

The Ethereum Foundation announced new treasury policies in early June, capping annual operating expenses at 15%, establishing a multi-year reserve buffer, and setting a cadence for gradual spending reductions over the long term. The Foundation sold an additional 10,000 ETH to SharpLink Gaming in July, making it the first publicly traded company to purchase ETH from the Ethereum Foundation.

