The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

Par : PANews
2025/08/29 22:11
FUND
FUND$0.02-12.43%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05669-1.01%
Particl
PART$0.1867-0.10%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.14484+4.27%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00012338+1.18%

PANews reported on August 29th that the Ethereum Foundation announced that it is optimizing the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). As part of the transition, it has temporarily suspended public grant applications. This adjustment will buy the Foundation time to redesign its funding model, shifting its focus to strategic initiatives, from reactive to proactive, while also supporting the priorities of other teams within the Ethereum Foundation. The Foundation mentioned that it has continuously optimized its processes and improved efficiency over the past three years, but as a public grant program with limited resources and a wide coverage, the influx of applications has consumed a large portion of its time and energy, making it difficult to free up resources to explore new strategic opportunities.
The Foundation will continue to fund Ethereum public products and accept applications, but will adopt a new approach, with specific details to be announced in a future announcement. The optimized focus areas and implementation path for the ESP will be announced in Q4 2025.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PANews reported on June 21 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, SharpLink Gaming (Nasdaq: SBET) has purchased another 6,744 ETH (US$16.51 million) through Galaxy Digital in the past
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0721+3.29%
Ethereum
ETH$4,310.91-4.53%
Partager
PANews2025/06/21 10:34
Partager
PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

DeFi Development Corp. spent $23.6 million to increase its SOL holdings, bringing its total holdings to 595,988. The Synthetix community proposed to acquire the decentralized options platform Derive at a valuation of $27 million. A trader bought LAUNCHCOIN for $9,075 a month ago, which is currently worth $4.7 million.
LaunchCoinonBelieve
LAUNCHCOIN$0.066446+3.50%
Solana
SOL$203.64-4.04%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,323.83-3.94%
Partager
PANews2025/05/14 17:30
Partager
Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0.005049-6.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SharpLink Gaming bought 6,744 ETH through Galaxy Digital in the past four days, with a total floating loss of US$37.5 million

PA Daily | Tiger Securities launches BTC and ETH deposit and withdrawal services; Abraxas Capital purchased $561 million of ETH in the past week

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

A Hyperliquid whale closed 105.26 BTC and made a profit of $449,000

21Shares Prepares for SEI Token ETF with SEC Application