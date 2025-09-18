The Fed Cuts Rates by 25bps, Bitcoin Steady For Now

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/09/18 03:07
Union
U$0.014442-10.69%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.605-0.30%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281-1.30%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08876-7.71%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00588-0.33%
The Federal Reserve finally blinked. On Wednesday, as almost everyone on Wall Street had already predicted, the U.S. central bank trimmed the federal funds rate by 0.25%, lowering its target range to 4.00%–4.25%. The move came against a backdrop of souring economic data, nervous investors, and relentless political pressure from Donald Trump, who has made Fed-bashing as routine as his morning tweets.

A Labor Department revision revealed 911,000 fewer jobs were created over the past year than previously reported—basically a statistical gut punch to the “strong labor market” narrative. Combine that with sluggish growth signals and a creeping sense of slowdown, and the Fed was boxed in. “Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated,” the central bank conceded in its statement—bureaucratic-speak for we’re worried.

Inflation vs. Jobs: The Balancing Act

Cutting rates with inflation at 2.9% (still above the Fed’s sacred 2% target) is no small gamble. But the central bank’s dual mandate—stable prices and maximum employment—forced its hand. Interestingly, newly installed governor Stephen Miran, Trump’s pick, dissented, calling for a 0.50% cut. His view? Go bigger, faster. Other hawkish members like Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, who previously opposed cuts, begrudgingly agreed that a quarter-point was “enough for now.”

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the “Priced In” Trade

Crypto markets barely twitched. Bitcoin traded just north of $116,000, a rounding-error move of 0.2% over the previous hours, according to CoinGecko. Ethereum sat flat around $4,501. That’s because markets had already priced in this cut weeks ago—the CME’s FedWatch tool put the odds of a reduction at 96% heading into the meeting. Traders were more interested in the tea leaves of Powell’s press conference and the Fed’s updated economic projections, which now signal two more cuts possible before year’s end.

The Federal Reserve finally blinked. On Wednesday, as almost everyone on Wall Street had already predicted, the U.S. central bank trimmed the federal funds rate by 0.25%, lowering its target range to 4.00%–4.25%. The move came against a backdrop of souring economic data, nervous investors, and relentless political pressure from Donald Trump, who has made Fed-bashing as routine as his morning tweets.

Bitcoin briefly topped $117,000 before pulling back, Source: BNC

Politics, Power Plays, and Gold at Record Highs

The rate cut didn’t happen in a vacuum. Trump has been at war with Powell’s Fed for months, accusing it of dragging its feet and threatening to replace governors with his own dovish loyalists. He just installed Miran to finish out a short term, and even tried (unsuccessfully) to oust Governor Lisa Cook—who, ironically, isn’t considered especially hawkish. A federal appeals court blocked that move, underscoring how messy the White House-Fed relationship has become.

Polymarket is now predicting further rate cuts to come this year.

The Federal Reserve finally blinked. On Wednesday, as almost everyone on Wall Street had already predicted, the U.S. central bank trimmed the federal funds rate by 0.25%, lowering its target range to 4.00%–4.25%. The move came against a backdrop of souring economic data, nervous investors, and relentless political pressure from Donald Trump, who has made Fed-bashing as routine as his morning tweets.

Two more rates cuts are predicted this year, Source: Polymarket

Meanwhile, safe-haven buyers are voting with their wallets. Gold surged to a record $3,730 this week, up more than 10% in a month as investors hedge against both inflation and Trump-era chaos. If Bitcoin is supposed to be “digital gold,” it’s not showing it—at least not yet.

This cut was expected, priced in, and, frankly, underwhelming in immediate market terms. The real drama lies ahead: whether Powell signals further easing, whether Trump keeps meddling, and whether investors decide Bitcoin deserves to trade more like gold in this uncertain environment.

 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03504-0.90%
Humanity
H$0.05181+7.57%
Threshold
T$0.01689+0.17%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Partager
Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

The post Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* As the cryptocurrency market continues its recovery, Ethereum has once again become the center of attention for investors. Recently, the well-known crypto mining platform LgMining predicted that Ethereum may surpass its previous all-time high and surge past $5,000. In light of this rare market opportunity, choosing a high-efficiency, secure, and low-cost mining platform has become the top priority for many investors. With its cutting-edge hardware, intelligent technology, and low-cost renewable energy advantages, LgMining Cloud Mining is rapidly emerging as a leader in the cloud mining industry. Ethereum: The Driving Force of the Crypto Market Ethereum is not only the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization but also the backbone of the blockchain smart contract ecosystem. From DeFi (Decentralized Finance) to NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) and the broader Web3.0 infrastructure, most innovations are built on Ethereum. This widespread utility gives Ethereum tremendous growth potential. With the upcoming scalability upgrades, the Ethereum network is expected to offer improved performance and transaction speed—likely triggering a fresh wave of market enthusiasm. According to the LgMining research team, Ethereum’s share among institutional and retail investors continues to grow. Combined with shifting monetary policies and global economic uncertainties, Ethereum is expected to break past its previous high of over $4,000 and aim for $5,000 or more in the coming months. LgMining Cloud Mining: Unlocking a Low-Barrier Path to Wealth Traditional crypto mining often requires expensive mining rigs, stable electricity, and complex maintenance—making it inaccessible for the average person. LgMining Cloud Mining breaks down these barriers, allowing anyone to easily participate in mining Ethereum and Bitcoin without owning hardware. LgMining builds its robust and efficient mining infrastructure around three core advantages: 1. High-End Equipment LgMining uses top-tier mining hardware with exceptional computing power and reliability. The platform’s ASIC and GPU miners are carefully selected and tested to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08626-2.58%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.534-8.73%
Triathon
GROW$0.0612+144.80%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:04
Partager
Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Cloud mining is gaining popularity around the world. LgMining’s efficient cloud mining platform helps you easily deploy digital assets and lead a new wave of crypto wealth.

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Crucial Fed Rate Cut: October Probability Surges to 94%

Wormhole token soars following tokenomics overhaul, W reserve launch