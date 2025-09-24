The Fed Joins the Party.

Despite a deeply divided Federal Reserve, a renewed interest rate cutting cycle is underway at a time when financial conditions are already&nbsp;loose. In their latest rate-setting meeting, the Fed cut rates by 0.25% as widely expected. Updated projections from the Fed points to a couple more rounds of rate cuts before the year is&nbsp;out. But those projections are far from unanimous. Of the 19 officials providing forecasts, seven saw no need to cut rates further. The dual threat of rising inflation along with recent weakening in labor market data are dividing central banks officials. Even Fed Chair Jerome Powell commented that it’s “challenging to know what to do”, and that further rate cuts are on a “meeting-by-meeting situation.” Despite the uncertainty, various market gauges are confirming more rate cuts are ahead. Market-implied odds from the CME points to four cuts over the next 12 months. The 2-year Treasury yield, which tends to lead changes in the fed funds rate, is currently 0.68% below the level of fed&nbsp;funds. That means the Fed is joining the rate-cutting party already underway around the world. The chart below shows the percentage of central banks cutting (blue line) versus raising rates (red line). On a global basis, 84% of central banks are now easing policy via rate&nbsp;cuts.Chart from MacroMicro While central bank concerns are pivoting toward the labor market, rate cuts along with loose financial conditions could deliver a spark to both the economy and inflation. At the same time, more evidence is building that the economy is performing better than many investors and economists believe. That includes the most recent data on retail sales and setups in cyclical stocks and&nbsp;sectors. This week, let’s look at the deep divisions emerging within the Fed, and the surprising outlook for bringing inflation under control. We’ll also look at how the stock market tends to perform after the Fed’s been on hold, and the positive message on the economic outlook coming from cyclical&nbsp;sectors. The Chart&nbsp;Report Periodically alongside their rate-setting meeting, the Fed releases member projections on things like economic growth, unemployment, and inflation. While the median values of those projections tends to garner the most attention, recent forecasts shows that there is not a clear consensus. You can see the “dot plot” below from the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and that the median value calls for two more rate cuts this year. But seven of 19 members providing forecasts saw no need for further rate cuts (2025 forecast below). Updated projections also shows that the Fed doesn’t expect consumer inflation to return to the 2% target until&nbsp;2028. The Fed originally started cutting rates a year ago, and reduced the fed funds rate by 1.0%. But the central bank had been on hold since its last cut in December. Historically, a renewed rate cutting cycle after being on hold for six months or more has been positive for the S&amp;P 500’s forward return. The chart below shows how the S&amp;P has tended to perform in the 12 months before the Fed started cutting rates again, and how the S&amp;P moved once cuts were resumed. You can see the drop ahead of restarting cuts actually lined up with the selloff into early April on trade war headlines. On average, the S&amp;P 500 tends to see steady gains over the next 12 months once the Fed resumes rate&nbsp;cuts. While large-cap stocks in the S&amp;P 500 average strong gains looking ahead once the Fed resumes rate cuts, small-cap stocks in particular could be a beneficiary. Small-caps get more of their revenues and earnings from the domestic economy, where falling rates could help boost economic growth. And approximately 33% of companies in the Russell 2000 Index of small-cap stocks are financed with floating rate debt compared to just 6% in the S&amp;P 500. Historically, small-caps have outperformed both mid- and large-caps during the three-, six-, and 12-month periods when the Fed cuts rates using data going back to the 1950s (chart&nbsp;below). While historical data tends to favor more gains in the stock market now that the Fed is cutting rates again, the ultimate path for stocks will come down to the health of the economy and outlook for corporate earnings. There has been evidence that the economy is showing signs of accelerating, like the August retail sales report that increased 0.6% in August and beat expectations. Better consumer spending data is keeping the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model above 3% annualized for estimated 3Q growth. Stock prices also discount future business conditions, and there are positive signals among key stocks and sectors as well. I noted here the setup in regional banks, which could be setting up to see record highs. The chart below shows machinery-giant Caterpillar (CAT), whose stock is working higher after moving out to new highs over $400 back in July. Various cyclical stocks and sectors are sending positive messages on the growth&nbsp;outlook. A rebound in the economy that drives a broad earnings recovery will be needed to sustain the bull market rally. While earnings growth is projected to broaden out into next year, the trend higher in the S&amp;P 500’s 2026 earnings per share estimate has been driven by the “Magnificent 7” companies. Benchmarked to the start of April when trade war headlines were in full swing, you can see the drop in 2026 estimates for the S&amp;P 500 and subsequent recovery. But the rebound has been fueled entirely by Mag 7 stocks with the other 493 only recently turning higher. The breadth of earnings contributions needs to expand in order to support the rally into next&nbsp;year. Heard in the&nbsp;Hub The Traders Hub features live trade alerts, market update videos, and other educational content for&nbsp;members. Here’s a quick recap of recent alerts, market updates, and educational posts: Global central bank easing cycle is accelerating. Fed set to cut rates into loose financial conditions. How to gain an edge over any professional forecaster. This chart shows why food prices could add to inflation ahead. A textbook base-on-base pattern that’s setting up in this fintech&nbsp;stock. You can follow everything we’re trading and tracking by becoming a member of the Traders&nbsp;Hub. By becoming a member, you will unlock all market updates and trade alerts reserved exclusively for&nbsp;members. 🚨Hub members were recently alerted to new trades spanning AI, space, fintech, and quantum computing sectors. Check out the special offer below to join the Hub&nbsp;today. 👉You can click here to join&nbsp;now👈 Trade Idea Vertiv Holdings&nbsp;(VRT) The stock peaked around the $150 level in January then came back to test that level in late July. So far VRT is making a smaller pullback off that test of resistance. Need to see the MACD climb back above zero and reset. I will then watch for a breakout over&nbsp;$155. Key Upcoming&nbsp;Data Economic Reports Earnings Reports I hope you’ve enjoyed The Market Mosaic, and please share this report with your family, friends, coworkers…or anyone that would benefit from an objective look at the stock&nbsp;market. Become a member of the Traders Hub to unlock access&nbsp;to: ✅Model Portfolio ✅Members Only&nbsp;Chat ✅Trade Ideas &amp; Live&nbsp;Alerts ✅Mosaic Vision Market Updates +&nbsp;More Our model portfolio is built using a “core and explore” approach, including a Stock Trading Portfolio and ETF Investment Portfolio. Come join us over at the Hub as we seek to capitalize on stocks and ETFs that are breaking&nbsp;out! Come join the&nbsp;Hub! Disclaimer: these are not recommendations and just my thoughts and opinions…do your own due diligence! I may hold a position in the securities mentioned in this&nbsp;report. The Fed Joins the Party. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this storyDespite a deeply divided Federal Reserve, a renewed interest rate cutting cycle is underway at a time when financial conditions are already&nbsp;loose. In their latest rate-setting meeting, the Fed cut rates by 0.25% as widely expected. Updated projections from the Fed points to a couple more rounds of rate cuts before the year is&nbsp;out. But those projections are far from unanimous. Of the 19 officials providing forecasts, seven saw no need to cut rates further. The dual threat of rising inflation along with recent weakening in labor market data are dividing central banks officials. Even Fed Chair Jerome Powell commented that it’s “challenging to know what to do”, and that further rate cuts are on a “meeting-by-meeting situation.” Despite the uncertainty, various market gauges are confirming more rate cuts are ahead. Market-implied odds from the CME points to four cuts over the next 12 months. The 2-year Treasury yield, which tends to lead changes in the fed funds rate, is currently 0.68% below the level of fed&nbsp;funds. That means the Fed is joining the rate-cutting party already underway around the world. The chart below shows the percentage of central banks cutting (blue line) versus raising rates (red line). On a global basis, 84% of central banks are now easing policy via rate&nbsp;cuts.Chart from MacroMicro While central bank concerns are pivoting toward the labor market, rate cuts along with loose financial conditions could deliver a spark to both the economy and inflation. At the same time, more evidence is building that the economy is performing better than many investors and economists believe. That includes the most recent data on retail sales and setups in cyclical stocks and&nbsp;sectors. This week, let’s look at the deep divisions emerging within the Fed, and the surprising outlook for bringing inflation under control. We’ll also look at how the stock market tends to perform after the Fed’s been on hold, and the positive message on the economic outlook coming from cyclical&nbsp;sectors. The Chart&nbsp;Report Periodically alongside their rate-setting meeting, the Fed releases member projections on things like economic growth, unemployment, and inflation. While the median values of those projections tends to garner the most attention, recent forecasts shows that there is not a clear consensus. You can see the “dot plot” below from the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and that the median value calls for two more rate cuts this year. But seven of 19 members providing forecasts saw no need for further rate cuts (2025 forecast below). Updated projections also shows that the Fed doesn’t expect consumer inflation to return to the 2% target until&nbsp;2028. The Fed originally started cutting rates a year ago, and reduced the fed funds rate by 1.0%. But the central bank had been on hold since its last cut in December. Historically, a renewed rate cutting cycle after being on hold for six months or more has been positive for the S&amp;P 500’s forward return. The chart below shows how the S&amp;P has tended to perform in the 12 months before the Fed started cutting rates again, and how the S&amp;P moved once cuts were resumed. You can see the drop ahead of restarting cuts actually lined up with the selloff into early April on trade war headlines. On average, the S&amp;P 500 tends to see steady gains over the next 12 months once the Fed resumes rate&nbsp;cuts. While large-cap stocks in the S&amp;P 500 average strong gains looking ahead once the Fed resumes rate cuts, small-cap stocks in particular could be a beneficiary. Small-caps get more of their revenues and earnings from the domestic economy, where falling rates could help boost economic growth. And approximately 33% of companies in the Russell 2000 Index of small-cap stocks are financed with floating rate debt compared to just 6% in the S&amp;P 500. Historically, small-caps have outperformed both mid- and large-caps during the three-, six-, and 12-month periods when the Fed cuts rates using data going back to the 1950s (chart&nbsp;below). While historical data tends to favor more gains in the stock market now that the Fed is cutting rates again, the ultimate path for stocks will come down to the health of the economy and outlook for corporate earnings. There has been evidence that the economy is showing signs of accelerating, like the August retail sales report that increased 0.6% in August and beat expectations. Better consumer spending data is keeping the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model above 3% annualized for estimated 3Q growth. Stock prices also discount future business conditions, and there are positive signals among key stocks and sectors as well. I noted here the setup in regional banks, which could be setting up to see record highs. The chart below shows machinery-giant Caterpillar (CAT), whose stock is working higher after moving out to new highs over $400 back in July. Various cyclical stocks and sectors are sending positive messages on the growth&nbsp;outlook. A rebound in the economy that drives a broad earnings recovery will be needed to sustain the bull market rally. While earnings growth is projected to broaden out into next year, the trend higher in the S&amp;P 500’s 2026 earnings per share estimate has been driven by the “Magnificent 7” companies. Benchmarked to the start of April when trade war headlines were in full swing, you can see the drop in 2026 estimates for the S&amp;P 500 and subsequent recovery. But the rebound has been fueled entirely by Mag 7 stocks with the other 493 only recently turning higher. The breadth of earnings contributions needs to expand in order to support the rally into next&nbsp;year. Heard in the&nbsp;Hub The Traders Hub features live trade alerts, market update videos, and other educational content for&nbsp;members. Here’s a quick recap of recent alerts, market updates, and educational posts: Global central bank easing cycle is accelerating. Fed set to cut rates into loose financial conditions. How to gain an edge over any professional forecaster. This chart shows why food prices could add to inflation ahead. A textbook base-on-base pattern that’s setting up in this fintech&nbsp;stock. You can follow everything we’re trading and tracking by becoming a member of the Traders&nbsp;Hub. By becoming a member, you will unlock all market updates and trade alerts reserved exclusively for&nbsp;members. 🚨Hub members were recently alerted to new trades spanning AI, space, fintech, and quantum computing sectors. Check out the special offer below to join the Hub&nbsp;today. 👉You can click here to join&nbsp;now👈 Trade Idea Vertiv Holdings&nbsp;(VRT) The stock peaked around the $150 level in January then came back to test that level in late July. So far VRT is making a smaller pullback off that test of resistance. Need to see the MACD climb back above zero and reset. I will then watch for a breakout over&nbsp;$155. Key Upcoming&nbsp;Data Economic Reports Earnings Reports I hope you’ve enjoyed The Market Mosaic, and please share this report with your family, friends, coworkers…or anyone that would benefit from an objective look at the stock&nbsp;market. Become a member of the Traders Hub to unlock access&nbsp;to: ✅Model Portfolio ✅Members Only&nbsp;Chat ✅Trade Ideas &amp; Live&nbsp;Alerts ✅Mosaic Vision Market Updates +&nbsp;More Our model portfolio is built using a “core and explore” approach, including a Stock Trading Portfolio and ETF Investment Portfolio. Come join us over at the Hub as we seek to capitalize on stocks and ETFs that are breaking&nbsp;out! Come join the&nbsp;Hub! Disclaimer: these are not recommendations and just my thoughts and opinions…do your own due diligence! I may hold a position in the securities mentioned in this&nbsp;report. The Fed Joins the Party. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story

The Fed Joins the Party.

Par : Medium
2025/09/24 15:44

Despite a deeply divided Federal Reserve, a renewed interest rate cutting cycle is underway at a time when financial conditions are already loose.

In their latest rate-setting meeting, the Fed cut rates by 0.25% as widely expected. Updated projections from the Fed points to a couple more rounds of rate cuts before the year is out.

But those projections are far from unanimous. Of the 19 officials providing forecasts, seven saw no need to cut rates further. The dual threat of rising inflation along with recent weakening in labor market data are dividing central banks officials.

Even Fed Chair Jerome Powell commented that it’s “challenging to know what to do”, and that further rate cuts are on a “meeting-by-meeting situation.”

Despite the uncertainty, various market gauges are confirming more rate cuts are ahead. Market-implied odds from the CME points to four cuts over the next 12 months. The 2-year Treasury yield, which tends to lead changes in the fed funds rate, is currently 0.68% below the level of fed funds.

That means the Fed is joining the rate-cutting party already underway around the world. The chart below shows the percentage of central banks cutting (blue line) versus raising rates (red line). On a global basis, 84% of central banks are now easing policy via rate cuts.

Chart from MacroMicro

While central bank concerns are pivoting toward the labor market, rate cuts along with loose financial conditions could deliver a spark to both the economy and inflation.

At the same time, more evidence is building that the economy is performing better than many investors and economists believe. That includes the most recent data on retail sales and setups in cyclical stocks and sectors.

This week, let’s look at the deep divisions emerging within the Fed, and the surprising outlook for bringing inflation under control. We’ll also look at how the stock market tends to perform after the Fed’s been on hold, and the positive message on the economic outlook coming from cyclical sectors.

The Chart Report

Periodically alongside their rate-setting meeting, the Fed releases member projections on things like economic growth, unemployment, and inflation. While the median values of those projections tends to garner the most attention, recent forecasts shows that there is not a clear consensus. You can see the “dot plot” below from the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP), and that the median value calls for two more rate cuts this year. But seven of 19 members providing forecasts saw no need for further rate cuts (2025 forecast below). Updated projections also shows that the Fed doesn’t expect consumer inflation to return to the 2% target until 2028.

The Fed originally started cutting rates a year ago, and reduced the fed funds rate by 1.0%. But the central bank had been on hold since its last cut in December. Historically, a renewed rate cutting cycle after being on hold for six months or more has been positive for the S&P 500’s forward return. The chart below shows how the S&P has tended to perform in the 12 months before the Fed started cutting rates again, and how the S&P moved once cuts were resumed. You can see the drop ahead of restarting cuts actually lined up with the selloff into early April on trade war headlines. On average, the S&P 500 tends to see steady gains over the next 12 months once the Fed resumes rate cuts.

While large-cap stocks in the S&P 500 average strong gains looking ahead once the Fed resumes rate cuts, small-cap stocks in particular could be a beneficiary. Small-caps get more of their revenues and earnings from the domestic economy, where falling rates could help boost economic growth. And approximately 33% of companies in the Russell 2000 Index of small-cap stocks are financed with floating rate debt compared to just 6% in the S&P 500. Historically, small-caps have outperformed both mid- and large-caps during the three-, six-, and 12-month periods when the Fed cuts rates using data going back to the 1950s (chart below).

While historical data tends to favor more gains in the stock market now that the Fed is cutting rates again, the ultimate path for stocks will come down to the health of the economy and outlook for corporate earnings. There has been evidence that the economy is showing signs of accelerating, like the August retail sales report that increased 0.6% in August and beat expectations. Better consumer spending data is keeping the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model above 3% annualized for estimated 3Q growth. Stock prices also discount future business conditions, and there are positive signals among key stocks and sectors as well. I noted here the setup in regional banks, which could be setting up to see record highs. The chart below shows machinery-giant Caterpillar (CAT), whose stock is working higher after moving out to new highs over $400 back in July. Various cyclical stocks and sectors are sending positive messages on the growth outlook.

A rebound in the economy that drives a broad earnings recovery will be needed to sustain the bull market rally. While earnings growth is projected to broaden out into next year, the trend higher in the S&P 500’s 2026 earnings per share estimate has been driven by the “Magnificent 7” companies. Benchmarked to the start of April when trade war headlines were in full swing, you can see the drop in 2026 estimates for the S&P 500 and subsequent recovery. But the rebound has been fueled entirely by Mag 7 stocks with the other 493 only recently turning higher. The breadth of earnings contributions needs to expand in order to support the rally into next year.

Heard in the Hub

The Traders Hub features live trade alerts, market update videos, and other educational content for members.

Here’s a quick recap of recent alerts, market updates, and educational posts:

  • Global central bank easing cycle is accelerating.
  • Fed set to cut rates into loose financial conditions.
  • How to gain an edge over any professional forecaster.
  • This chart shows why food prices could add to inflation ahead.
  • A textbook base-on-base pattern that’s setting up in this fintech stock.

You can follow everything we’re trading and tracking by becoming a member of the Traders Hub.

By becoming a member, you will unlock all market updates and trade alerts reserved exclusively for members.

🚨Hub members were recently alerted to new trades spanning AI, space, fintech, and quantum computing sectors. Check out the special offer below to join the Hub today.

👉You can click here to join now👈

Trade Idea

Vertiv Holdings (VRT)

The stock peaked around the $150 level in January then came back to test that level in late July. So far VRT is making a smaller pullback off that test of resistance. Need to see the MACD climb back above zero and reset. I will then watch for a breakout over $155.

Key Upcoming Data

Economic Reports

Earnings Reports

I hope you’ve enjoyed The Market Mosaic, and please share this report with your family, friends, coworkers…or anyone that would benefit from an objective look at the stock market.

Become a member of the Traders Hub to unlock access to:

✅Model Portfolio

✅Members Only Chat

✅Trade Ideas & Live Alerts

✅Mosaic Vision Market Updates + More

Our model portfolio is built using a “core and explore” approach, including a Stock Trading Portfolio and ETF Investment Portfolio.

Come join us over at the Hub as we seek to capitalize on stocks and ETFs that are breaking out!

Come join the Hub!

Disclaimer: these are not recommendations and just my thoughts and opinions…do your own due diligence! I may hold a position in the securities mentioned in this report.

The Fed Joins the Party. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

PANews reported on September 24th that according to the latest data from Deflama, Tether, Aster, and Circle ranked in the top three in terms of revenue in the past 24 hours. Tether, the issuer of the USDT stablecoin, saw 24-hour revenue of $21.99 million. Aster, as a derivative project, generated revenue of $8.56 million; As the USDC stablecoin issuer, Circle’s 24-hour revenue was $7.72 million.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9996+0.03%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Aster
ASTER$2.2641+35.81%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 16:25
Partager
Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Like its name implies, Sit and Go tournaments, widely popular as SNG poker events, allow players to jump into the action immediately, appealing to players who prefer not to wait for scheduled games.  These events start as soon as the seats are filled rather than at a set time, ensuring a more spontaneous and fast-paced […]
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03925+0.07%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08545+0.71%
Wink
LIKE$0.008056-2.51%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 05:45
Partager
Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

By Nancy, PANews News that Tether is in talks to raise funds at a $500 billion valuation has propelled it to new heights. If the deal goes through, its valuation would leap to the highest of any global crypto company, rivaling even Silicon Valley unicorns like OpenAI and SpaceX. Tether, with its strong capital base, boasts profit levels that have driven its price-to-earnings ratio beyond the reach of both crypto and traditional institutions. Yet, its pursuit of a new round of capital injection at a high valuation serves not only as a powerful testament to its profitability but also as a means of shaping the market narrative through capital operations, building momentum for future business and market expansion. Net worth soared more than 40 times in a year, and well-known core investors are being evaluated. On September 24, Bloomberg reported that stablecoin giant Tether is planning to sell approximately 3% of its shares at a valuation of $15 billion to $20 billion. If the deal goes through, Tether's valuation could reach approximately $500 billion, making it one of the world's most valuable private companies and potentially setting a record for the largest single financing in the history of the crypto industry. By comparison, in November 2024, Cantor Fitzgerald, a prominent US financial services firm, acquired approximately 5% of Tether for $600 million, valuing the company at approximately $12 billion. This means Tether's value has increased more than 40-fold in less than a year. However, since Cantor Fitzgerald's former CEO, Howard Lutnick, is currently the US Secretary of Commerce, the deal was interpreted as a "friendship price" that could potentially garner more political support for Tether. Tether's rapid rise in value is largely due to its dominant market share, impressive profit margins, and solid financial position. According to Coingecko data, as of September 24th, USDT's market capitalization exceeded $172 billion, setting a new record and accounting for over 60% of the market share. Furthermore, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino recently admitted that Tether's profit margin is as high as 99%. The second-quarter financial report further demonstrates Tether's robust financial position, with $162.5 billion in reserve assets exceeding $157.1 billion in liabilities. "Tether has about $5.5 billion in cash, Bitcoin and equity assets on its balance sheet. If calculated based on the approximately $173 billion USDT in circulation and a 4% compound yield, and if it raises funds at a valuation of $500 billion, it means that its enterprise value to annualized return (PE) multiple is about 68 times," Dragonfly investor Omar pointed out. Sources familiar with the matter revealed that the disclosed valuation represents the upper end of the target range, and the final transaction value could be significantly lower. Negotiations are at an early stage, and investment details are subject to change. The transaction involves the issuance of new shares, not the sale of shares by existing investors. Paolo Ardoino later confirmed that the company is actively evaluating the possibility of raising capital from a number of prominent core investors. Behind the high valuation of external financing, the focus is on business expansion and compliance layout Tether has always been known to be "rich." The stablecoin giant is expected to generate $13.7 billion in net profit in 2024, thanks to interest income from U.S. Treasury bonds and cash assets. For any technology or financial company, this profit level is more than enough to support continued expansion. However, Tether is now launching a highly valued external financing plan. This is not only a capital operation strategy, but also relates to business expansion and regulatory compliance. According to Paolo Ardoino, Tether plans to raise funds to expand the company's strategic scale in existing and new business lines (stablecoins, distribution coverage, artificial intelligence, commodity trading, energy, communications, and media) by several orders of magnitude. He disclosed in July this year that Tether has invested in over 120 companies to date, and this number is expected to grow significantly in the coming months and years, with a focus on key areas such as payment infrastructure, renewable energy, Bitcoin, agriculture, artificial intelligence, and tokenization. In other words, Tether is trying to transform passive income that depends on the interest rate environment into active growth in cross-industry investments. But pressure is mounting. With the increasing number of competitors and the Federal Reserve resuming its interest rate cut cycle, Tether's main source of profit faces downward risks. The company has previously emphasized that its external investments are entirely sourced from its own profits. A decline in earnings expectations would mean a shrinking pool of funds available for expansion. However, the injection of substantial financing would provide Tether with ample liquidity for its investment portfolio. What truly necessitates Tether's capital and resources is expansion into the US market. With the implementation of the US GENIUS Act, stablecoin issuance enters a new compliance framework. This presents both a challenge and an opportunity for Tether. This is especially true after competitor Circle's successful IPO and capital market recognition, with its valuation soaring to $30 billion, further magnifying Tether's compliance shortcomings. On the one hand, USDT has long been on the gray edge, walking on the edge of regulation. Tether has successfully attracted public attention through extremely small equity transactions and huge valuations, and has also used this to enhance the market narrative, thereby breaking the negative perception of the outside world and significantly enhancing its own influence. On the other hand, unlike Circle's IPO, Tether has chosen a different path to gain mainstream market acceptance. In September of this year, Tether announced that it would launch a US-native stablecoin, USAT, by the end of the year. Unlike the widely circulated USDT, USAT is designed specifically for businesses and institutions operating under US regulations. It is issued by Anchorage Digital, a licensed digital asset bank, and operates on Tether's global distribution network. This allows Tether to retain control over its core profits while meeting regulatory compliance requirements. The personnel arrangements also make this new card intriguing. USAT's CEO is Bo Hines (see also: 29-Year-Old Crypto Upstart Bo Hines: From White House Crypto Liaison to Rapid Assignment to Tether's US Stablecoin ). In August of this year, Tether appointed him as its Digital Asset and US Strategy Advisor, responsible for developing and executing Tether's US market development strategy and strengthening communication with policymakers. As previously reported by PANews, Hines previously served as the White House Digital Asset Policy Advisor, where he was responsible for promoting crypto policy and facilitating the passage of the GENIUS Act, a US stablecoin, and has accumulated extensive connections in the political and business circles. This provides USAT with an additional layer of protection when entering the US market. Cantor Fitzgerald, the advisor to this financing round, is also noteworthy. As one of the Federal Reserve's designated principal dealers, Cantor boasts extensive experience in investment banking and private equity, building close ties to Wall Street's political and business networks. Furthermore, Cantor is the primary custodian of Tether's reserve assets, providing firsthand insight into the latter's fund operations. For external investors, Cantor's involvement not only adds credibility to Tether's financing valuation but also provides added certainty for the launch of USAT in the US market.
1
1$0.012687-17.41%
Union
U$0.009956-11.58%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003104-8.49%
Partager
PANews2025/09/24 15:52
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Aster's 24-hour revenue surpasses Circle and is second only to Tether

Best Sit and Go Poker Sites – Where to Play SNG Poker Tournaments in 2025

Tether's value surges over 40-fold, with a $500 billion valuation hinting at both capital and narrative ambitions.

FTT token jumps after renewed engagement on SBF’s X account

UXLINK hacker sold 1,620 ETH for $6.73 million in DAI 2 hours ago