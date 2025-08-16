The Federal Reserve canceled the special regulatory project for cryptocurrency businesses, and US media reported that the United States relaxed regulations on the cryptocurrency industry.

PANews reported on August 16th that, according to Zhitong Finance, the Federal Reserve announced the discontinuation of its "Emerging Activities Supervision Program," which was established in 2023. Part of the program's function was to strengthen the regulation of cryptocurrency businesses in the banking industry. Analysts believe that this move continues the recent trend of US regulators relaxing regulations on the cryptocurrency industry. US media pointed out that in April of this year, the Federal Reserve withdrew its guidance requiring banks to obtain regulatory approval before conducting new cryptocurrency businesses. The other two US federal bank regulators, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, also took the same measure, allowing banks to decide whether to conduct cryptocurrency business on their own within existing risk management requirements.