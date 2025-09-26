The Fed's preferred inflation measure remains above target, and consumer spending remains strong.

PANews reported on September 26th that according to Jinshi, US data released on Friday showed that the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure remained above target last month, posing a challenge for the Fed's policymaking amid a weakening labor market. The data showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing PCE inflation to 2.7% over the past year, up from 2.6% the previous month. The core measure remained at 2.9%. These figures were not surprising to economists, who can estimate PCE inflation with high accuracy by plugging other official price data into their formulas. However, the data suggest that after the Fed's first interest rate cut of the year, while easing labor market slack, it must remain vigilant against excessive inflationary pressures. Friday's report also showed signs of economic resilience. Consumer spending, a key pillar of the economy, remained strong in August, growing at a 0.6% rate, up from 0.5% in July.PANews reported on September 26th that according to Jinshi, US data released on Friday showed that the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure remained above target last month, posing a challenge for the Fed's policymaking amid a weakening labor market. The data showed that consumer prices rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing PCE inflation to 2.7% over the past year, up from 2.6% the previous month. The core measure remained at 2.9%. These figures were not surprising to economists, who can estimate PCE inflation with high accuracy by plugging other official price data into their formulas. However, the data suggest that after the Fed's first interest rate cut of the year, while easing labor market slack, it must remain vigilant against excessive inflationary pressures. Friday's report also showed signs of economic resilience. Consumer spending, a key pillar of the economy, remained strong in August, growing at a 0.6% rate, up from 0.5% in July.

The Fed's preferred inflation measure remains above target, and consumer spending remains strong.

Par : PANews
2025/09/26 20:51
Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined […] The post Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:20
BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:00
Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/09/26 22:19
Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

BitGo wins BaFIN nod to offer regulated crypto trading in Europe

$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs