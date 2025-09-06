The first credit asset-backed securities issued by a national consumer finance company using blockchain technology was launched

Par : PANews
2025/09/06 19:56
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00514-10.40%

PANews reported on September 6th that, according to Jinshi, Mashang Consumer Finance launched the nation's first financial blockchain management platform for consumer finance companies at the 2025 Smart China Expo Digital Industry Ecosystem Conference. Leveraging this platform, Mashang Consumer Finance successfully issued the "An Yi Hua 2025 Third Phase Personal Consumer Loan Asset-Backed Securities." According to a representative from Mashang Consumer Finance, this is the first credit asset-backed security by a consumer finance company in China to utilize blockchain technology. The platform will be regularly used in the issuance of subsequent financial products, including financial bonds and asset-backed securities, to further expand the application of blockchain in the consumer finance sector.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$27.88+0.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,847.69+0.05%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

XRP trades at $2.81 as ETF speculation heats up. Could a Ripple-backed fund spark a Bitcoin-style 60% rally and push XRP toward $4.50?
XRP
XRP$2.8135-0.20%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03581-2.34%
Wink
LIKE$0.010853-2.71%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/06 20:30
Partager
Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

The next era of commerce may be settled in stablecoins. Coinbase Payments, now live on Shopify, delivers a plug-and-play stack that enables platforms to offer global, instant USDC transactions with minimal friction. In an announcement on June 18, Coinbase unveiled…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04068+1.26%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998--%
MAY
MAY$0.04101-2.81%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

XRP Price Prediction: Why an ETF Could Spark a Bitcoin-Like 60% Jump

Coinbase taps Circle’s USDC for its new stablecoin payment solution

Stablecoin Supply on Ethereum Hits Record $172.2 Billion

Unlocking Revolutionary Crypto Payments And AI Privacy