The first credit asset-backed securities issued by a national consumer finance company using blockchain technology was launched

PANews reported on September 6th that, according to Jinshi, Mashang Consumer Finance launched the nation's first financial blockchain management platform for consumer finance companies at the 2025 Smart China Expo Digital Industry Ecosystem Conference. Leveraging this platform, Mashang Consumer Finance successfully issued the "An Yi Hua 2025 Third Phase Personal Consumer Loan Asset-Backed Securities." According to a representative from Mashang Consumer Finance, this is the first credit asset-backed security by a consumer finance company in China to utilize blockchain technology. The platform will be regularly used in the issuance of subsequent financial products, including financial bonds and asset-backed securities, to further expand the application of blockchain in the consumer finance sector.