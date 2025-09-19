REX and Osprey have partnered to launch the first US spot ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) for Ripple (XRP).REX and Osprey have partnered to launch the first US spot ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) for Ripple (XRP).

The first US spot XRP ETF has launched, sending XRP and Ethereum both soaring – a sign of a cryptocurrency bull run.

2025/09/19 20:19
XRP
Tron Bull
FUND
REVOX
SPONSORED POST*

REX and Osprey have partnered to launch the first US spot ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) for Ripple (XRP).

The fund debuted today on the US stock market under the ticker symbol $XRPR. Analysts including JPMorgan Chase estimate that the XRP spot ETF could attract up to $30 billion in new investment, significantly boosting XRP’s price, which would also correlate with rising Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.

MSPMiner allows XRP holders to purchase cloud mining contracts using their XRP. Users don’t need to sell XRP; simply top up with existing XRP and activate the contract. With no equipment maintenance or management required, you can earn a stable daily income of $5,000.

First Steps with MSP Miner

1. Visit MSP Miner and create your account – automatically receive a $15 bonus.

2. Select a mining contract that suits your budget and timeframe.

3. Start mining – your earnings will be paid daily.

Selected Contracts and Potential Returns

BTC (Canaan-Avalon-A1466) – Investment: $100 | 2 Days | Net Profit: $100 + $8

DOGE (Goldshell-Mini-DOGE-Pro) – Investment: $500 | 6 Days | Net Profit: $500 + $37.50

BTC (Canaan-Avalon-A1466) – Investment: $1,000 | 10 Days | Net Profit: $1,000 + $132

BTC (Antminer-S19-XP) – Investment: $2,700 | 15 Days | Net Profit: $2,700 + $571.05

DOGE (Bitmain-Antminer-L7) – Investment: $5,000 | 25 Days | Net Profit: $5,000 + $1,887.5 USD

BTC (Antminer-S19k-Pro) – Investment: $10,000 | 33 days | Net Profit: $10,000 + $5,577

BTC/BCH (ANTSPACE HK3) – Investment: $50,000 | 43 days | Net Profit: $50,000 + $41,495

Please visit the official website to view the potential returns of MSP mining contracts.

After purchasing a mining contract, please wait 24 hours for your earnings to be automatically credited to your account. Upon contract expiration, your initial investment will be returned to your account, and you can withdraw funds at any time to continue investing.

Key advantages of MSP Miner include:

Renewable energy: MSP Miner uses 100% clean energy (solar, wind, and hydropower), effectively reducing carbon emissions and addressing the high energy consumption of traditional mining, ensuring 24/7 stable computing power.

Deposits and withdrawals are available for a variety of cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, DOGE, SOL, XRP, USDC, LTC, USDT, and more.

The intuitive user interface is suitable for both beginners and experienced miners.

The affiliate program allows users to earn up to 3% + 2% referral rewards and up to $50,000 in bonuses.

Compliant and Transparent: Safe and transparent, with public disclosure of mining farms and energy usage; suitable for medium- to long-term holders seeking stable growth and reduced risk.

Ending

The launch of the first US XRP spot ETF by REX and Osprey not only provides investors with compliant and convenient market access, but also contributes to the simultaneous rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices. MSP Miner also opens up a new path for XRP holders to grow their wealth by generating stable daily returns on a previously untapped asset.

The combination of ETFs and cloud mining bridges the gap between traditional financial markets and emerging digital assets for global investors, providing long-term holders with more diversified income options and market opportunities.

For more information, please visit:

Official Website: https://mspminer.com/

Official Email: [email protected]

*This article was paid for. Cryptonomist did not write the article or test the platform.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Union
Juneo Supernet
WHY
PANews2025/04/11 10:23
Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

PANews reported on September 19 that Google (GOOG.O): In order to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence, the patent system must evolve.
Sleepless AI
Orderly Network
PANews2025/09/19 21:41
Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

PANews reported on September 19th that Mega Matrix Inc. ( MPU ) announced it has accumulated approximately $ 6 million in ENA tokens , with an additional $ 3 million invested in the past week, totaling 8.46 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $ 0.7165 per token. The company stated it will continue to increase its holdings weekly based on market conditions, furthering its stablecoin governance token ( DAT ) reserve strategy. Mega Matrix , headquartered in Singapore, also operates the short video platform FlexTV .
TokenFi
Ethena
PANews2025/09/19 20:55
