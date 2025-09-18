The first XRP ETF in the United States officially trades, and SolMining launches XRP contracts, earning $3,800 a day.

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/09/18 19:29
The REX-Osprey partnership has launched the first U.S. spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) for Ripple (XRP). The fund, listed today on an American stock exchange under the ticker symbol $XRPR, now allows U.S. investors to gain exposure to XRP spot without having to access a cryptocurrency exchange. With its hybrid structure, regulated packaging, and convenient access, XRP is expected to attract both retail and institutional capital.

At the same time, Solmining launched a cloud mining contract that supports XRP payments. Users only need to hold XRP and activate cloud computing power, without additional operations or equipment. The system automatically settles profits daily, allowing previously idle XRP to generate daily income, earning $3,800 per day.

How do I get started with SolMining?

1. Visit SolMining and create your account – Sign up to get a $15 signup bonus

2. Choose a mining contract that fits your budget and schedule and purchase it.

3. Your earnings will be paid daily to your XRP wallet.

Some contract examples

  • Beginner Miner: Investment: $100 | Period: 2 days | Daily Return: $3.50 | Return at Maturity: $100 + $7

  • Entry-Level Miner: Investment: $500 | Period: 7 days | Daily Return: $6.25 | Return at Maturity: $500 + $43.75

  • Basic Miner: Investment: $3,000 | Period: 20 days | Daily Return: $43.5 | Return at Maturity: $3,000 + $870

  • Advanced Miner: Investment: $5,000 | Period: 30 days | Daily Return: $77.50 | Return at Maturity: $5,000 + $2,325

  • Top Miner: Investment: $16,000 | Period: 30 days | Daily Return: $264 | Return at Maturity: $16,000 + $7,920

  • Top Miner: Investment: $55,000 | Period: 40 days | Daily Return: $973.5 Maturity Payout: $55,000 + $38,940

  • Quantum Miner: Investment: $150,000 | Lifetime: 47 days | Daily Payout: $2,790 Maturity Payout: $150,000 + $131,130

The system settles mining income on a daily basis, and the principal is fully returned when the contract expires.

SolMining's Unique Features

  • Signup Bonus: New users receive a $15 bonus upon registration.

  • Multi-Currency Deposits and Withdrawals: Supports direct deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, and LTC.

  • Automatic Daily Income: Automatically settle your income daily with transparent details.

  • Flexible Contract Options: Offers a variety of terms and amounts to meet different budgets and income requirements.

Safety and sustainability

In the development of digital assets and blockchain applications, security and sustainability remain core concerns for users and the industry. SolMining has made a clear commitment to both areas.

  • Compliance Assurance: SolMining is registered in the UK and utilizes multi-signature wallets, independent hot and cold wallets, and an AI-powered risk control system to effectively mitigate potential risks and ensure the security of user assets.

  • Transparent Operations: All contract execution and profit distribution are tracked and verified by users to avoid information asymmetry.

  • Green Energy Driven: SolMining's data centers primarily rely on solar, hydro, and wind power for low-carbon mining, meeting ESG sustainability standards.

  • Long-Term Vision: By continuously optimizing energy efficiency, SolMining not only ensures the stability of its platform operations but also promotes environmental and sustainable development across the industry.

Conclusion

With the successful listing of the first XRP spot ETF in the United States, investors are gradually building a bridge between traditional financial markets and crypto assets. SolMining's cloud computing contracts offer XRP holders another path to wealth growth, allowing them to generate daily returns on their idle assets. The combination of ETFs and cloud computing not only broadens investor options but also creates more diverse and stable cash flow opportunities for long-term holders.

Want to learn more? Please visit the official website: solmining.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale

The post Ethereum Millionaires’ Focus Turns Towards Ozak AI Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto wealth has long been tied to Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency via market cap and the inspiration of decentralized finance and smart contracts. Many early Ethereum traders became millionaires by means of buying in at only some bucks in keeping with the token and persevering through a couple of bull runs.  Now, as ETH trades around $4,500 and analysts venture a pass toward $10K in the next cycle, Ethereum millionaires are diversifying into new possibilities with higher upside ability. One mission catching their attention is Ozak AI (OZ)—a presale token priced at simply $0.01, which has already raised over $3.2 million and offered more than 900 million tokens. With forecasts of 100× returns, Ozak AI is fast becoming the next important recognition for high-net-worth crypto traders. Why Ethereum Millionaires Are Looking Beyond ETH Ethereum remains a cornerstone of the digital asset space, with unmatched adoption across DeFi, NFTs, and Web3 applications. However, its sheer size and established market cap limit its short-term explosive growth potential. From its current levels, Ethereum may deliver 2× to 3× gains by reaching $10K, but for those already holding millions in ETH, the real appeal lies in finding early-stage projects that can multiply their wealth even further. That’s where presales like Ozak AI come in—offering ground-floor opportunities at a fraction of the cost of established tokens, with the possibility of exponential returns. Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $3.2M Ozak AI’s presale momentum has been extraordinary, with the project raising more than $3.2 million and selling over 900 million tokens in Stage 6. At OZ presale price of $0.01, investors can secure large allocations before the token lists on exchanges, where valuations are expected to rise significantly. The project is designed to merge artificial intelligence with blockchain technology, creating smarter and more adaptive decentralized applications. This…
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

XRP için bugün kritik bir gün olması bekleniyor. Zira ABD’nin ilk XRP ETF’inin bugün onaylanması bekleniyor. XRP için kritik haber beklenirken, Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse‘dan önemli açıklamalar geldi. Bloomberg’e konuşan Ripple CEO’su, XRP ETF onayının sadece zaman meselesi olduğunu ve XRP’nin Beyaz Saray rezervlerine eklenebileceğini belirtti. Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse, bir XRP spot ETF’sinin onayının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
